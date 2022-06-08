The star of “Ms. Marvel” earned her breakthrough role after receiving a “super sketchy” message from a family member.

Iman Vellani, a 19-year-old Pakistani-Canadian actor, will play Ms. Marvel (a.k.a. Kamala Khan) ― the first Muslim superhero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe ― in the new coming-of-age Disney+ series of the same name. Khan is a Pakistani-American girl and fan of superheroes who has “an oversized imagination – particularly when it comes to Captain Marvel,” per Disney+’s description of the series.

On “The Tonight Show” Tuesday, Vellani told host Jimmy Fallon how she landed her first acting role after graduating high school.

“My aunt forwarded me a WhatsApp of the casting call. Super sketchy, I don’t know what casting calls look like but I’m like obsessed with Marvel [Comics], I’m obsessed with ‘Ms. Marvel,’ I read all the comics in high school, dressed up as her on Halloween,” Vellani said.

After she sent in a self-recorded audition tape for the role, Vellani received the Zoom call that would eventually lead to the superhero role:

Vellani will also play Khan in “The Marvels,” a Marvel film set for 2023.

Sana Amanat, who created the Khan character, told Empire how Vellani showed interest in the character during a Zoom audition.