Soccer Coach Gives Cheeky Answer To Sexist Question About Her Male Team

The coach of a soccer team in Germany had a cheeky response to a question she considered a little sexist.

She claimed she picked her players by the size of their sex organs.

Last month, 30-year-old Imke Wuebbenhorst was selected to be head coach of BV Cloppenburg, becoming the first woman to manage a German men’s team at that high of a level, according to Deadspin.

Although it’s an honor, Wuebbenhorst said it’s not without challenges, including some that come from smarmy reporters.

Wuebbenhorst recently told the German newspaper Die Welt that journalists have asked her some pretty sexist questions.

She then cited one who asked whether she warned players to put their pants on when she entered the locker room.

Wuebbenhorst’s response, which the BBC translated into English, was quite cheeky.

“Of course not. I’m a professional,” she said. “I pick my players based on their penis size.”

Sadly, that wasn’t the only sexist reaction Wuebbenhorst has had to face since getting the job on Dec. 21.

One assistant coach was canned for “refusing to pick up cones for a woman” during training, according to the New Zealand Herald.

Wuebbenhorst told Die Welt that the only thing that should matter is her coaching abilities, not her gender.

“I want me to be judged on the athletic performance, not on whether I’m a woman or a man,” Wuebbenhorst told the paper, according to the New Zealand Herald. ”I will not have any problems with (asserting) authority. I’m a teacher.”

CORRECTION: A previous version of this story incorrectly indicated the soccer team is in a professional league.