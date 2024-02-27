‘Immune To Normal’ Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Gets Roasted On ‘The Daily Show’

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is the latest politician to get totally obliterated on Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show.”
In a new “Daily Show-ography” segment voiced by “The West Wing” co-star Bradley Whitford, the American politician and his family were lambasted as the “Kardashians of the Capital” during Tuesday’s episode.
From spreading misinformation about COVID-19 to his shaky claims on the connection between autism and vaccines, the third-eldest child of the late Sen. Robert F. Kennedy and Ethel Kennedy got slammed for his “natural immunity to all criticisms” in the latest episode in a video that introduced him as being “immune to normal.”
Watch the clip below.
Back in October, Kennedy spoke about his family members denouncing him after he dropped his Democratic presidential bid to instead run as an independent.
“I love my family,” Kennedy said while appearing on “Fox & Friends.” “Every family has disputes. I’ve got a lot of family members who are supporting me. There’s a lot of members of my family who are working for the Biden administration, and they have their own opinions about issues.”
The Fox News appearance came after his siblings Kerry Kennedy, Rory Kennedy, Joseph P. Kennedy II and Kathleen Kennedy Townsend banded together on X (formerly Twitter) to call RFK Jr.’s decision to run for president “perilous for our country.”
“It was very painful for me. I mean, I, you know, I was raised in the Democratic Party,” he told host Steve Doocy of his siblings’ statement.
“The Daily Show,” hosted by Jon Stewart, airs weeknights at 11 p.m. Eastern on Comedy Central.