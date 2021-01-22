K-Pop Stans Hijack GOP Congresswoman's #ImpeachBidenNow Hashtag

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), whose support of the QAnon conspiracy theory is well documented, attempted to turn #ImpeachBidenNow into a viral hashtag on Thursday night.

By Friday morning, she instead learned the power and passion of K-pop fans.

On Thursday, President Joe Biden’s second day in office, Greene announced that she had filed articles of impeachment against him, accusing him of abusing his power when he was vice president by allowing his son, Hunter, to serve on the board of a Ukrainian energy company, according to The Hill.

To accompany her announcement, she tweeted ”#ImpeachBidenNow.”

Greene probably assumed her hashtag would attract a groundswell of support — and it did, just not in the way she expected.

By Friday morning, there were more than 100,000 tweets using the hashtag, and the vast majority were sent by K-pop fans sharing photos of their favorite artists, rather than anti-Biden messages.

This man has only been president for 2 days and y’all are already calling for this shit, get a life. Do something productive. #ImpeachBidenNow pic.twitter.com/2z400KImbC — Kat | DRΞΔMCΔTCHΞR (@shuvisual) January 22, 2021

Some aesthetic pics of Mr Kim Namjoon for y’all to enjoy 🙈🌚#ImpeachBidenNow pic.twitter.com/zmCaAX3LiE — DDAENG_RM_BEST_VERSE (@rm_verse) January 22, 2021

#ImpeachBidenNow I think it’s a great time to bring back this masterpiece: pic.twitter.com/pGtrcdlU0g — Amber (@superstars169) January 22, 2021

Neither the White House nor Greene’s office immediately responded to HuffPost’s request for comment, but this isn’t the first time K-pop fans have trolled the GOP.

In June, fans of the music genre reportedly helped reduce attendance to then-President Donald Trump’s campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, by reserving masses of tickets that they had no intention of using.

In November, K-pop fans also co-opted the hashtag #MillionMAGAMarch with sweet messages about pancakes.