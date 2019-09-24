U.S. NEWS

Topical Old Trump Tweet Resurfaces As 'Impeach Trump' Tops Trends On Twitter

Before he was in the White House, the president had some thoughts on impeachment that seem particularly relevant now.

After the announcement that the House is launching a formal impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump — and as #ImpeachTrump topped Twitter’s trending charts on Tuesday — Twitter users resurfaced a particularly topical 2014 tweet from Trump himself:

“Presidential harassment” also made it into the top 20 after Trump dismissed the inquiry as such in a tweet.

Of the more than 850,000 tweets with trending Trump impeachment hashtags, here are some of the best:

RELATED COVERAGE

Trends Reporter
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Donald Trump Twitter Nancy Pelosi Impeachment
CONVERSATIONS