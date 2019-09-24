Not Surprisingly, #ImpeachTheMF Is Trending On Twitter Today

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s announcement of a formal impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump on Tuesday not only set into motion his potential removal from office, it also inspired a slightly off-color hashtag.

By the afternoon, #impeachthemf was a trending term on Twitter. For those living under rocks, “MF” is shorthand for “mother fucker,” and is generally not considered a positive term.

Twitter users reacted in all sorts of memish ways.

Some were surprised it was actually happening.

Some were happy about the news.

Oh look finally a hashtag I can tweet while making sense. Let's goooooo!!! #ImpeachTheMF pic.twitter.com/NarTYCecqF — 𝓔𝓭𝓲𝓽𝓱 💋 (@ejacobo16) September 24, 2019

She finally said it @SpeakerPelosi announces Impeachment Inquiry!!! Drop your Impeachment Inquiry dance below #ImpeachTheMF pic.twitter.com/6g0T4DlFJj — Nicole 🗽🌊🇺🇸👩🏿‍🎓🎓⚖️ #TheResistance (@MzDivah67) September 24, 2019

Others were cautiously optimistic about how the impeachment process might work.

And then there were people who couldn’t help but wonder how the president was handling the news.

He seems like a very happy young peach looking forward to a bright and wonderful future. So nice to see!#ImpeachmentInquiry #ImpeachTheMF #PresidentPAB #PresidentialHarassment https://t.co/BTJH2JqLAh — Megan Lane (@kissingcamryn) September 24, 2019