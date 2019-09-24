POLITICS

Not Surprisingly, #ImpeachTheMF Is Trending On Twitter Today

One Twitter user noted, "Oh look finally a hashtag I can tweet while making sense."

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s announcement of a formal impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump on Tuesday not only set into motion his potential removal from office, it also inspired a slightly off-color hashtag.

By the afternoon, #impeachthemf was a trending term on Twitter. For those living under rocks, “MF” is shorthand for “mother fucker,” and is generally not considered a positive term.

Twitter users reacted in all sorts of memish ways.

Some were surprised it was actually happening.

Some were happy about the news.

Others were cautiously optimistic about how the impeachment process might work.

And then there were people who couldn’t help but wonder how the president was handling the news.

