Law Professor Apologizes To Barron Trump And Burns President At Same Time

A legal expert at Wednesday’s impeachment hearing has apologized for using the president’s son in an analogy ― and, in the process, burned Donald Trump even harder.
During an explanation on the limits of presidential power, Stanford Law professor Pamela S. Karlan explained that, although “the president can name his son Barron, he cannot make him a baron.”
Trump campaign spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany immediately accused Karlan of dragging “a 13-year-old child into the impeachment nonsense,” according to the New York Post. “Pamela Karlan thought she was being clever and going for laughs, but she instead reinforced for all Americans that Democrats have no boundaries when it comes to their hatred of everything related to President Trump.”
Melania Trump also tried to rally supporters by accusing Karlan of using a child to engage in “very angry and obviously biased public pandering.”
The Trump team managed to raise enough of a snit that Karlan apologized a few hours later for mentioning Barron during her testimony.
However, her apology also contained a pointed criticism of what many believe is the president’s worst personality quality: an unwillingness to take responsibility or admit he was wrong about anything.
Many Twitter users felt that Karlan wasn’t the only one who owed someone an apology.