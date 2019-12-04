Law Professor Apologizes To Barron Trump And Burns President At Same Time

A legal expert at Wednesday’s impeachment hearing has apologized for using the president’s son in an analogy ― and, in the process, burned Donald Trump even harder.

During an explanation on the limits of presidential power, Stanford Law professor Pamela S. Karlan explained that, although “the president can name his son Barron, he cannot make him a baron.”

Trump campaign spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany immediately accused Karlan of dragging “a 13-year-old child into the impeachment nonsense,” according to the New York Post. “Pamela Karlan thought she was being clever and going for laughs, but she instead reinforced for all Americans that Democrats have no boundaries when it comes to their hatred of everything related to President Trump.”

Melania Trump also tried to rally supporters by accusing Karlan of using a child to engage in “very angry and obviously biased public pandering.”

A minor child deserves privacy and should be kept out of politics. Pamela Karlan, you should be ashamed of your very angry and obviously biased public pandering, and using a child to do it. — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) December 4, 2019

The Trump team managed to raise enough of a snit that Karlan apologized a few hours later for mentioning Barron during her testimony.

However, her apology also contained a pointed criticism of what many believe is the president’s worst personality quality: an unwillingness to take responsibility or admit he was wrong about anything.

Karlan apologizes for her quip about Trump’s son, Baron. “I wish the president would apologize for the things that he’s done,” she added. But she added again she apologizes — Manu Raju (@mkraju) December 4, 2019

Many Twitter users felt that Karlan wasn’t the only one who owed someone an apology.

I wish Trump would apologize to Greta Thurnberg and the kids he locked in cages. — CHIDI®️ (@ChidiNwatu) December 4, 2019

Will Melania apologize for her husband putting kids and babies in cages? — Jerry_ENC (@omamaine) December 4, 2019

What if she’d used a different example ? A president may name his son Duke or Earl but not dub him a duke or earl. That was her only point but Rethugs will twist the hell out of this. — Daisy (@DisplacedDaisy) December 4, 2019

Republicans don't understand a simple pun. Instead they get their jockey shorts in a knot and start yelling. — Modello Especial (@GreatWordsmith) December 4, 2019

Going after Baron was not right, but Trump should be held to the same standard, if not higher, and apologize for all the "nicknames" he's given out over the years as well. If you are upset with what she said and not at anything Trump has said, you're part of the problem. — The Brandalorian (@brandoelk) December 4, 2019