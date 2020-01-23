Read Live Updates From Day 2 Of Democrats' Opening Arguments In Impeachment Trial

Democrats’ second day of opening arguments in President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial in the Senate is underway.

The seven-person team of impeachment managers, led by House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), took the Senate floor Thursday to continue arguments for Trump’s removal from office.

The House voted last month to pass two articles of impeachment against Trump ― abuse of power and obstruction of Congress ― related to his efforts to pressure Ukraine to publicly commit to investigating political rival Joe Biden.

Thursday’s portion of the trial follows roughly nine hours of opening arguments from the Democratic managers a day earlier. Each side gets 24 hours over three days to make its case. Afterward, senators will have 16 hours to ask questions before voting on whether to call witnesses or introduce new evidence.

Follow along with live updates below.