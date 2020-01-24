Live Updates From Final Day Of Democrats' Opening Arguments In Impeachment Trial

Buckle in for the third and final day of opening arguments in President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial.

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), who is leading the team of impeachment managers in making a case before the Senate, will likely focus most of his remarks on charges that Trump engaged in obstruction of Congress.

Throughout the first two days of opening arguments, Schiff largely made arguments around another charge that Trump abused his powers by pressuring Ukraine to investigate a political rival.

He also lambasted rules laid out by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), blocking him from calling witnesses or subpoenaing documents.

Follow along with live updates below.