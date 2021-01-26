45 Senate Republicans Vote To Dismiss Trump's Impeachment Trial

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and 44 other Republicans voted on Tuesday to dismiss the Senate impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump over the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol earlier this month.

Only five Republicans voted with every Democrat to table Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul’s effort to dismiss the trial before it even got started. The GOP senator argued that holding such a trial of a former president was not constitutional, even though there is precedent for the Senate trying former government officials.