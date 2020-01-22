Democrats Hammer Case Against Trump In Senate Trial Opening Arguments

WASHINGTON ― Democrats opened their arguments in the Senate impeachment trial of Donald Trump on Wednesday by laying out a crucial part of the charges against the president: that he put his own interest above the national interest by freezing aid to Ukraine in order to aid his reelection.

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), the lead House impeachment manager, described a brazen scheme personally directed by Trump and aided by his personal lawyer and top administration officials to pressure the Ukrainian government to open an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden, the leading Democratic front-runner in the 2020 presidential race.

“The U.S. aids Ukraine and its people so they can fight Russia over there and we don’t have to fight them here,” Schiff explained, arguing that Trump’s dealings with Ukraine hindered the United States’ ability to check the Kremlin’s influence and aggression across the globe.

“If this conduct is not impeachable, then nothing is,” Schiff added. “The president was the key player in the scheme. Everyone was in the loop.”

As part of their presentation on the Senate floor, the House managers made extensive use of video, including footage of Trump’s many statements that he wanted Ukraine and China to investigate Biden and his son Hunter.

Wednesday is the first of as many as three days of Democratic arguments, to be followed by up to three days of counterarguments by the president’s lawyers. Senators will then get to ask questions of both sides, and after that the Senate will vote on whether to have witnesses. If the Senate decides not to call witnesses, the trial could be over as soon as next week.

To convict Trump and remove him from office, Democrats would need to convince 20 Republicans to break rank. It’s going to be difficult for Schiff to do, if early comments are any indication ― the GOP senators who have spoken up haven’t said they were at all convinced of the charges.

Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.) said he was “not optimistic” about getting even the four Republicans that Democrats would need in order to win a witness vote because of how Republicans unanimously opposed Democratic motions to subpoena testimony during a marathon session Tuesday night. Only two GOP senators have said they are likely to support calling witnesses after opening arguments: Susan Collins of Maine and Mitt Romney of Utah.

“Being in the room last night was not even in the slightest encouraging because the lockstep vote after vote after vote” by Republicans against the Democratic amendments, Coons said.

Hearing from witnesses like John Bolton, Trump’s former national security adviser, could be difficult even if enough Republicans defect and vote to subpoena his testimony. Trump on Tuesday claimed that allowing Bolton to testify would be a “national security problem” ― suggesting he may assert executive privilege to block him from doing so. Resolving the dispute over privilege would likely require taking the matter to court and possibly take weeks.

During a caucus lunch on Wednesday before the trial began, Senate Republicans heard from former Attorney General Michael Mukasey, who served under George W. Bush, about “the importance of executive privilege to a president,” according to NBC’s Leigh Ann Caldwell.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.