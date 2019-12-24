Poll: About Half The Public Approves Of Vote To Impeach Trump

Jonathan Ernst / Reuters Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) wields the gavel as members of the House of Representatives cast their votes on articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.

Americans lean toward the House of Representatives’ decision to impeach President Donald Trump, a new HuffPost/YouGov survey finds. Forty-nine percent of Americans approve of the decision to impeach Trump, according to the poll, with 42% disapproving and 9% unsure.

Views are overwhelmingly partisan: Eighty-nine percent of Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents approve of the impeachment vote, with 80% strongly approving. Across the aisle, 85% of Republicans and Republican-leaning independents disapprove, with 80% strongly disapproving.

Relatively few other polls have been released since the impeachment vote, making it too soon for any definitive summaries of the current state of public opinion on impeachment.

But this poll suggests that the vote itself did little to jar existing opinions about Trump’s fate. Americans say, 47% to 42%, that Trump should be removed from office ― a margin well within the range of support for impeachment and removal in past HuffPost/YouGov surveys. (By a similar margin, 45% to 41%, Americans say they want their senators to vote to remove Trump.)

Trump’s impeachment has garnered near-universal public attention: 96% of Americans say they’ve heard at least a little about the House vote, and 63% have heard a lot. Six in 10 say they’re aware of whether or not their own representative voted for impeachment, with the rest unsure.

Most also understand what would happen if Trump were removed from office: Seventy-seven percent correctly said that Vice President Mike Pence would become president. Few, however, expect that to happen. Just 18% of Americans say they believe it’s even somewhat likely that Trump will be removed from office, with only 7% calling it very likely. Nearly three-quarters say it’s not very or not at all likely that the Senate will oust the president.

The public is close to split on congressional Democrats’ handling of the impeachment inquiry, with 43% approving and 46% disapproving. Americans offer somewhat more negative assessments of congressional Republicans (39% approve, 47% disapprove) and of Trump himself (39% approve, 51% disapprove).

Americans are divided on the motivations of the representatives who voted to impeach Trump: Forty-three percent say they believe these representatives genuinely thought Trump deserved impeachment, and 44% say the votes are just a matter of playing politics. Americans say, 49% to 35%, that representatives who voted against impeaching Trump are playing politics, rather than acting out of the belief that Trump deserves to stay in office.

The HuffPost/YouGov poll consisted of 1,000 completed interviews conducted Dec. 20-22 among U.S. adults, including 364 Democratic and Democratic-leaning registered voters, using a sample selected from YouGov’s opt-in online panel to match the demographics and other characteristics of the adult U.S. population.

