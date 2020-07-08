Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman To Retire From Military, Cites Trump’s ‘Campaign Of Bullying’

Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, a key witness in the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, announced Wednesday that he is retiring from the Army.

Vindman’s lawyer, Amb. David Pressman, told CNN that his client is making the move after 21 years in the armed forces because he has determined his future in the military “will forever be limited.”

Pressman said Vindman, a Purple Heart recipient, has endured a “campaign of bullying, intimidation, and retaliation” since testifying against the president.

In February, Trump fired Vindman from the National Security Council — on which he had served as a Ukraine expert — in retaliation for testifying about his knowledge of a July 2019 call with the Ukrainian president that set off Trump’s impeachment inquiry and proceedings.

The president also suggested the military consider taking disciplinary action against Vindman.

Vindman tweeted Wednesday to say he had requested retirement from the Army, “an organization I love.”

Today I officially requested retirement from the US Army, an organization I love. My family and I look forward to the next chapter of our lives. pic.twitter.com/h2D9MRUHY2 — Alexander S. Vindman (@AVindman) July 8, 2020

Important conversations are happening now. Add your voice! Join HuffPost Today!