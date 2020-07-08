POLITICS

Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman To Retire From Military, Cites Trump’s ‘Campaign Of Bullying’

The Army officer, a key witness in Trump's impeachment trial, determined his future in the armed forces would "forever be limited," his lawyer said.

Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, a key witness in the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, announced Wednesday that he is retiring from the Army.

Vindman’s lawyer, Amb. David Pressman, told CNN that his client is making the move after 21 years in the armed forces because he has determined his future in the military “will forever be limited.”

Pressman said Vindman, a Purple Heart recipient, has endured a “campaign of bullying, intimidation, and retaliation” since testifying against the president.

In February, Trump fired Vindman from the National Security Council — on which he had served as a Ukraine expert — in retaliation for testifying about his knowledge of a July 2019 call with the Ukrainian president that set off Trump’s impeachment inquiry and proceedings.

The president also suggested the military consider taking disciplinary action against Vindman.

Vindman tweeted Wednesday to say he had requested retirement from the Army, “an organization I love.”

testPromoTitleReplace testPromoDekReplace Join HuffPost Today! No thanks.
HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

PHOTO GALLERY
7 Things Every Donald Trump Supporter Should Know
Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Donald Trump Politics News Impeachment Us Military Alexander Vindman
CONVERSATIONS