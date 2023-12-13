Amazon

A retro-style cyclonic personal fan

This past summer I made the splurge and bought myself the full-size version of this nostalgically-styled Vornado fan — and when I tell you that this is the best fan I’ve ever used in my entire life, it’s with no exaggeration. It somehow manages to cool rooms (even in the dead of Los Angeles summer) and powerfully circulate air in a way that’s unique to the Vornado design. Like the larger one, this tabletop version has a tilting head to accommodate you and your space and comes in both this creamy white and a jade green color. It’s so well made, very heavy duty and supremely good looking.