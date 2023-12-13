The Most Impressive Gifts That You Can Get For Under $50

These genuinely nice and luxurious-feeling items will have everyone murmuring with approval when they're unwrapped.
By 

Shopping Writer for HuffPost

There’s a certain satisfaction you get when you know you’ve just given an impressive gift, one that garners murmurs of approval from everyone in the room and especially from the recipient themself.

You might think that a present of such a spectacular nature would cost a lot of money, but I’m here to prove that that’s not necessarily the case. In fact, $50 or less can get you some truly luxurious and unique items that have impressive reputations for being downright great.

Tuck in to the upcoming guide of $50-and-under gifts that includes full-sized bottles of artisan olive oils, luxury skin care products and tech items that really inspire amazement despite their affordable price tag.

HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Brightland
A garlic-infused artisan olive oil
Brightland's cold-pressed olive oils are the ultimate present for any indulgent home cook and their artisan formulas use early-harvest Frantoio olives grown on small family farms in California’s Central Coast. There are a variety of flavor infusions to choose from like the Rosette, this buttery and balanced olive oil infused with a delicious blend of savory garlic.
$40 at Brightland
2
Courant
A sleek linen-covered charging pad
Ideal for anyone who loves aesthetically pleasing functionality or runs at the site of cord clutter, this Belgian linen-covered charging pad with soft-touch ABS coating can keep phones juiced up and look good while doing it. Also available in a leather option and four colors, Courant's Catch 1 charger offers fast wireless charging and is weighted to stay in place.
$34 at Courant
3
Etsy/MexicanBeautyShop
A hand-embroidered Mexican ornament
Handmade from felt and yarn by a small business in Texas, these traditional ornaments are vibrant, colorful and an authentic representation of Mexican culture.
$30.60+ at Etsy
4
Sephora
A pair of Augustinus Bader hydrogel eye patches
Aimed at deeply hydrating and brightening the under-eye, these hydrogel patches are infused with Augustinus Bader's patented Trigger Factor Complex, which helps support cellular renewal and improves moisture retention and skin barrier function.
$22 at Sephora
5
Target
A portable JBL speaker
Made with an integrated carrying loop for the ultimate travel companion, this dust- and waterproof speaker allows users to take JBL's impressive knack for sound with them wherever they go. The deceptively compact design delivers a rich sound and deep bass, and it's available in three colors.
$29.99 at Target (regularly $49.99)$29.95 at Amazon (regularly $49.95)
6
Levain Bakery
An ooey-gooey cookie assortment from Levain Bakery
Shipped nationwide from the Levain Bakery in New York, this pack of cookies contains the iconic store's signature flavors like chocolate chip and oatmeal raisin, each one soft, chewy and ready for indulging.
$29+ at Levain Bakery
7
Nordstrom
A Jack Black beard grooming kit
This four-piece beard grooming kit from Jack Black contains everything a beard-haver needs to keep their locks nourished and well-kept, including a beard wash, a conditioning shave gel, beard comb and their beloved beard oil — a nourishing formula that contains a blend of vitamin E and Kalahari melon oil to tame coarse beard strands and hydrate skin.
$36 at Nordstrom
8
Food52
A pair of Glasvin stemless wine glasses
Delicately thin yet surprisingly durable, these Glasvin glasses are hand-blown from lead-free crystal and promise to complement any and all vintages. They've been previously recommended by HuffPost Shopping managing editor Emily Ruane’s husband, Chris Grosso, who called them "as close to the feel of Zalto — some of the best wine glasses in the world — but for half the price."
$50+ at Food52
9
REI
A barista-approved French press and espresso maker
The Aeropress, a coffee maker previously recommended to HuffPost by a professional coffee educator, is a hybrid filter, immersion and press brewer that travels well and offers seemingly endless options for recipe customization. This travel version of the affordable system combines the pressure elements of a French press with agitation and micro-filtration to create quickly aerated and perfectly smooth coffee, without bitterness and acidity or any pesky grinds left floating in the cup.
$39.95 at REI$34.95 at Amazon
10
Anthropologie
A pair of platform puff slippers
Apparently taking inspiration from Ugg's stylish line of platform slippers, these puffy-top slides by Maeve have a faux shearling lining and an ultra-cushioned sole. They're available in six colors like tangerine and shiny lilac and come in four flexible sizes.
$34 at Anthropologie (regularly $68)
11
Amazon
A set of wildly popular Bluetooth earbuds
These Tozo Bluetooth earbuds might be the internet's best-kept secret for affordable wireless headphones, with over 232,350 five-star-ratings on Amazon and a slew of promising reviews attesting to their performance. They come in five color options and both the charging case and the buds are waterproof up to one meter deep and they offer 10 hours of play time per charge. In terms of sound, the brand claims its technology delivers audio that is crisp, immersive and rich.
$24.99 at Amazon
12
Amazon
An elephant-shaped bottle opener
An original and iconic creation from the mind of Georg Jensen, this contemporary elephant bottle opener has remained a design favorite since the '80s and will make an impressive gift for any interior design snobs in your life.
$49 at Amazon
13
Dermstore
A replenishing lip treatment with a peptide complex
HuffPost's very own senior editor Janie Campbell swears by this peptide replenishing lip treatment from Revision Skincare she says has done wonders for her aging lips, and it might be a hit for any beauty-lover in your life that's a fan of effective skin care. This formula contains a variety of hardworking peptides, a trio of antioxidants that can protect the skin from environmental stressors and blend a of seed oils and butters that are responsible for keeping lips supremely hydrated.
$40 at Dermstore$40 at Amazon
14
Amazon
A DIY book nook display
The perfect decorative addition to any book lover’s crowded shelf, this kit includes all of the makings required to build an intricate and beautiful display that nestles perfectly amongst book spines. This brand offers a variety of realistic scenes to choose from along with larger scale dollhouses, each one constructed of wood, fabric and paper as well as a battery-operated LED light to provide a cozy warm glow. A similar model was previously recommended to us by BuzzFeed publisher Dao Nguyen, whose teenager received it as a Christmas gift.
$49.99 at Amazon
15
Maison DuPré
A Maison DuPré porcelain match stiker
Tchotchke fans and lovers of little vintage displayables will gush over this unique match striker by the French absinthe company Maison DuPré, which comes with a set of 100 "strike anywhere" matches. It's made from porcelain and is an actual reproduction of the strikers that could be found at bistro tables and bars throughout Europe during the early 20th century. To use, just run a match on the textured exterior and you’ve got a flame to light your candle or whatever else.
$32.99 at Maison DuPré
16
Amazon
A decorative artwork puzzle from Jiggy
These luxury jigsaw puzzles by Jiggy most recently made an appearance on Oprah's Favorite Things of 2023 list and according to her, they manage to be just complicated enough, without being too time-consuming. Made of premium chipboard with each one featuring bright and colorful artwork by emerging women artists from around the world, these 500-piece puzzles come with a tube of glue for preserving the completed puzzle after it's finished.
$40 at Amazon
17
Amazon
A large block of French olive oil soap
This impressive block of authentic Marseille soap is crafted using traditional French methods and a natural glycerin-producing formula that won't dry out skin. According to senior shopping writer Lourdes Avila Uribe, this impressive chunk of soap works on everything from dishes to eliminating stains on clothing.
$13.50 at Amazon
18
Amazon
A foldable travel steamer
Perfect for the frequent traveler or anyone who can't be bothered with a traditional iron, this foldable travel steamer heats up in 30 seconds and can be used vertically or horizontally to crisp and remove wrinkles from a wide variety of fabrics. It’s also significantly more attractive that some of its more functionally-designed brethren, and it’s sure to please the aesthete on your list.
$27.97 at Amazon
19
Amazon
A pair of Ugg sheepskin insoles
For anyone that wishes to transform their existing pair of shoes into the cozy sheepskin comfort that Ugg is best known for, these insoles are the perfect solution. Available in women's sizes 5-12, these soles are made with dual cushioning that's as breathable as it is snuggly.
$19.95 at Amazon
20
Catbird
A chocolate "caviar" tin from Russ & Daughters
At first glance this might look like an actual tin of caviar hailing from the famed Russ & Daughters caviar cafe in New York. But what's inside this souvenir from the iconic destination is equally delicious: tons of little biscuit drops coated in a delectable milk chocolate, perfectly befitting any fancy-seeker in your life.
$9 at Catbird
21
Amazon
A pair of chunky designer-looking earrings
As we’ve previously pointed out, these chunky hoop earrings look very designer-esque and appear much heavier than their lightweight and hollow construction is. They are plated with 18-karat gold for a tarnish-free wear.
$13.99 at Amazon
22
Nordstrom
A weighted sleep mask
The increasingly popular Nodpod sleep mask can help provide fitful sleepers with a good night's rest with its comforting weighted construction that feels soothing on the face while also blocking out light. It can be worn either open or secured around the back of the head, which makes this a great option for people who feel slightly claustrophobic with other sleep mask designs.
$34 at Nordstrom$34 at Amazon
23
Amazon
A retro-style cyclonic personal fan
This past summer I made the splurge and bought myself the full-size version of this nostalgically-styled Vornado fan — and when I tell you that this is the best fan I’ve ever used in my entire life, it’s with no exaggeration. It somehow manages to cool rooms (even in the dead of Los Angeles summer) and powerfully circulate air in a way that’s unique to the Vornado design. Like the larger one, this tabletop version has a tilting head to accommodate you and your space and comes in both this creamy white and a jade green color. It’s so well made, very heavy duty and supremely good looking.
$39.99 at Amazon
24
Amazon
Aesop's botanical Resurrection hand cream
Aesop's lush and balm-like hand cream promise to revive dry and cracked skin and cuticles using a bevy of luxurious botanicals and emollients like oils, glycerin and seed butters. It's delicately fragranced, has a non-greasy finish and leaves behind soft and supple skin.
$32.88 at Amazon$33 at Aesop
25
Uncommon Goods
A grilled personal pizza maker
Compatible with charcoal, gas and electric grills, this personal pizza maker whips up bubbly and crispy mini pizzas that are on par with anything coming out of your local brick-oven pizzeria in just 10 minutes.
$40 at Uncommon Goods
26
Food52
A pair of Japanese walnut garden scissors
Available in two blade sizes, these Japanese-inspired garden shears are fit for a number of garden and plant-tending needs and are made with wide ambidextrous handles with a walnut inlay.
$32 at Food52

