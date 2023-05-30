43 Home Products That Will Genuinely Impress Guests When They Come Over

Popular items from this list:
A cereal dispenser
Check out a TikTok of the cereal dispenser
in action. Promising review:
"We have three kids and a very small kitchen with very little cabinet/counter space!!! We used to keep our cereal boxes on top of our refrigerator, but I've been trying to declutter and also come up with a solution for our kids to be able to get their own cereal in the mornings. THIS IS IT!!!! It looks great on our counter, and we have very little space, so it fits just right! This has been the perfect solution to giving our kids the independence they need to get their own breakfast!
It has been a lifesaver!!! Love it!!!" —tenle
A book-shaped flower vase with some real "Belle from Beauty & the Beast" energy
Check out a TikTok of the book vase
in action. Promising review
: "The vase was so pretty I bought a second! They're durable and very appealing to the eye. I will be purchasing more." —kayla
A hide-effect rug you can throw in the washing machine
This convincing “cowhide” rug is actually made from a medium-pile polyester that can be easily cleaned in a washing machine.Promising review:
“Literally couldn’t ask for a better rug for our front room. It vacuums up so easily and makes a statement in our new home! We love it.” — Amanda
A portable mini projector
Promising review:
"This projector can't be beat, especially for the price. The setup was really easy. I have been using it with my Roku
and purchased an HDMI/USB adapter
so I can use it with my phone. The picture quality is fantastic. I originally planned to use external speakers but there is no need — the sound is great. We have had a lot of fun projecting movies onto the ceiling and outside against our garage.
I am really impressed with this product and after seeing it, several of my family members plan to buy it too. It's a great gift — I actually bought it for a gift exchange and ended up choosing it for myself!" —Joanna
A plush velvet vintage-inspired ottoman
Another bonus? If you flip the lid over, it has a wooden base, so you can also use this as a teensy snack table. I recently got one of these for my new apartment to stash my candles and candle accessories in and it's pretty much become my favorite piece of furniture?? I use it to prop up my feet during work hours and sometimes if I want to eat on my couch I'll use it as a tray.
It's also sturdy enough to sit on, if I ever wanted to have guests over and needed an extra chair. It was RIDICULOUSLY easy to set up — I had it done in less than 10 minutes
, and probably didn't even need the directions. It also just looks so darn cute (and comes in so many colors that I'm tempted to buy another!). Promising review:
"I was using a small foldable step stool in my bedroom to reach the top shelves of my wardrobe. But you know, those things aren’t pretty. It wasn’t bringing me joy, just begrudging utility. This ottoman brings me joy. It’s pretty, it’s lightweight so I can move it easily to use it as a step stool, and the storage capacity is perfect for things like my nightly moisturizers, my Kindle and journals
, and other little miscellaneous things." —Monica N.
A set of rainbow wineglasses so gorgeous that you'll use them as decor
Check out a TikTok of the rainbow wine glasses
in action. The Wine Savant
is a New York-based small business established in 2017 that specializes in unique, quality drinkware and accessories. Promising review:
"Love these! Wasn’t ready to splurge on Estelle stemmed glasses so I got these instead. I’ve run them through the dishwasher once so far and they held up fine. Glass is thin near the top, which I love in a wineglass. I would recommend!" —Tricia
A three-tiered ring floor lamp
Brightech
is a California-based small business that specializes in home lighting. Promising review
: "The light is nice! It’s a unique looking light. I love how it has three different settings so you can adjust the brightness
. It fits perfectly with my reading chaise and goes well with the rest of my living room decor. The only con I have is I wish the cord was clear instead of black, it sticks out. Other than that, I love the light. I’d definitely recommend it to others." —Carmelita Joy
A Yonanas fruit soft-serve maker
Promising review:
"I saw one of these in action at a friend's house like five years ago and thought it was just a made up memory, because making ice cream out of solely frozen fruit seems wild. But when I saw a TikTok about it I immediately went to Amazon and bought it. Literally this was the BEST decision of my life.
I cannot believe still how amazing this thing is! It makes the creamiest, best tasting fruit ice cream ever.
It’s easy to take apart and clean, and super easy to use." —DMCKAY
A sleek 3D digital clock to keep you on time
Check out a TikTok of the clock
in action. Promising review:
"Love this clock! We originally got it for the office but decided to hang it above the bathroom mirror, so it serves as a night light, as well! We love it (my wife especially) and we definitely recommend it to other buyers! Did we mention it tells the date and temperature, too? :)" —Kevin Miller-Smead
A set of shatterproof solar-powered outdoor lights to add some whimsy to your backyard
Check out a TikTok of the solar lights
in action. Promising review
: "To say I love these lights would be a understatement. They’re easy to hang, great looking, bright, and they work amazingly!!
! On a sunny day, these lights charge enough to stay on from sunset to sunrise. Yep! That’s right! They’re still on until sunrise. These are the only brand of solar lights that I’ve ever purchased that last that long
(and I’ve gone through more than my share of solar light.). These are DEFINITELY worth the price.
You won’t be disappointed!! Btw — this is the fourth set I purchased; I love them that much
. The first set I purchased is over a year old and they’re still working as well as they did on day one." —Josie Elliot-Goforth
A secret slim profile shoe rack for your entryway
Check out a TikTok of the shoe rack
in action. Promising review
: "Love the shoe storage. Mostly bought for the look, not practicality. These fit sandals/anything flat like Birks, running shoes, and Air Forces fine, but anything taller won't fit. Six shoes total for one cabinet fit. Would buy again. Does as advertised and easy on the eyes." —mmaj
A color-coded Cuisinart knife set
It includes a chef's knife, paring knife, bread knife, slicing knife, utility knife, and santoku knife. Psst — the knives don't come with this a holder, but you can snag an easy-to-install magnetic bar for knives
on Amazon if you want to display them like this reviewer did! Promising review:
"This is my best buy of the month, and best knife buy of the year. Yeah, I've had sharper, better-quality knives in the past, but for hundreds of dollars more. For basic kitchen use, this is the set to buy. I like that they're colorful, because I've already been able to familiarize myself with which knife is which color and what I need to use them for.
I haven't had to sharpen them yet and I've been using them pretty steadily for about a month. The blade cases they come with are extremely handy. I like that I don't have to use a knife block. These fit nicely in my drawer. At this price, they are worth every penny. I wouldn't have a problem spending $40–$50 for these knives." —GWP
A decorative rainbow window film
Psst — you can read BuzzFeed's review of this decorative window film
for more deets! Promising review:
"I absolutely love this! TikTok made me buy it for my sunroof and I'm so glad I did! It's so beautiful when the sun comes through! And you get so much for the price!! If you're on the fence, buy it!!" —Amazon Customer
A plug-in color-shifting mushroom light
Check out a TikTok of the mushroom night-light
in action. Promising review:
"I LOVE this night-light. It's in my bathroom and is a lovely addition. It turns off the second the lights go on, which is nice because I don't have to worry about accidentally leaving it on.
Super cute and the little itty-bitty lighting element does a good job lighting, just enough so I don't have to turn the main lights on in the middle of the night." —1Thand
A slim magnetic stove shelf
StoveShelf
is a US-based small business that specializes in stove shelves for various sizes of stoves.
Check out a Tiktok of the StoveShelf in action.Promising review:
"There was no set up...Take it out of the box and place it on the stove. The magnets are very strong keeping the shelf fixed in place.
The magnets are raised allowing air flow underneath preventing the shelf from heating up. Sizing was perfect. I love it!" —Amazon Customer
A cult-favorite secret popcorn salt
Our family unearthed this because beloved To All The Boys I've Loved Before
author Jenny Han mentioned that it was her secret to delicious popcorn, and it may have just wrecked me for other at-home popcorn for the rest of my life. It genuinely tastes just as salty and buttery and savory as fresh movie theater popcorn.
I inhaled it so fast that every single one of my organs lit up in mild alarm. Promising review:
"I am a person who will make myself sick eating buckets of popcorn (I have no self control). This has by far been my favorite 'TikTok made me buy' item. My at-home popcorn is now my favorite thing to make and I don't need to go the theater for popcorn. Very much worth the purchase and this will last me such a long time." —S Martinez
An adorable mushroom cup/tea infuser complete with a coaster
Check out a TikTok of the mushroom cup
in action. Promising review
: "It's so cute. It gives me so much serotonin drinking from it and having it on my desk.
I'm always craving any sort of liquid so I do drink it pretty fast, but I just keep a refill close. The cup makes it worth the trip to refill." —PoisonedTendrils
A quick-drying stone bath mat reviewers are obsessed with
Promising review
: "I actually saw this type of bath mat on TikTok and decided to look them up. I ordered the gray one and was extremely impressed with it.
I’ve already recommended it to coworkers. It’s very absorbent and quickly dries up the water after a showe
r." —DirectorPrime
A cult-favorite luxury-scented candle
Lulu Candles
is a US-based small business that specializes in scented candles and perfumes. Promising review
: "I was staying over at a friend's house and sitting next to her coffee table. She had this candle on the table and even though it wasn't lit I could smell it, and it was so delicious that I instantly went online to find it and bought it for myself!
If this came in a perfume I would buy enough to last the rest of my life. I don't know how to even explain the scent but if you are an amber/patchouli/vanilla fan, this is absolutely for you. The jasmine adds an unbelievable freshness without a flowery scent
. I even bought the shampoo and conditioner
which I will probably use as more of a body wash and shaving cream but that is how desperate I am to get this scent on me! When burnt, the candle has a nice strong smell and it burns really nicely. Even though this is a little expensive it is worth every penny because I've never smelled anything like it." —Melissa I.
A blank acrylic dry erase board
1801 & Co
. is a Minnesota-based, family-owned Etsy shop established in 2016 that specializes in family wall calendars, chore charts, wedding signs, and more. Promising review
: "I love it! I got it so fast after ordering and it’s perfect. I love the sleek design for my small home office space.
I can’t function at work without a dry erase board but couldn’t find any that would look nice in my office space which is in the corner of my master bedroom! Having functional office space but not LOOK like office in the bedroom is challenging but this acrylic board is PERFECT.
The black pen that comes with it is very nice fine tip and erases without a trace." —Dawn Powell
A dishwasher magnet
Promising review:
"I bought this because of a TikTok video. Super cool and now nobody has to ask me if the dishes are clean or not." —D. Washington
A glass milk carton that reviewers love
Promising review:
"I came from TikTok ... not disappointed. It is great for frothing without having splashes go everywhere." —Kyle
"I love glassware, especially borosilicate glass, because it’s delicate and yet strong, it’s thinner and lighter than most glass. This is is definitely a conversation piece
, because of its small milk carton shape and it holds a significant amount of cream or milk. It’s perfect for use during brunch, and during coffee or tea dates with friends.
To get it cleaned, I use warm water, dish soap, and a small foam brush, than I put it on the dish rack to air dry." —APR63
A set of sophisticated cylindrical wineglasses
Joy Jolt
is a small business that specializes in modern and pop culture-themed drinkware and kitchen accessories. Promising review:
"I saw these wineglasses on TikTok and had to order them. They are perfect! Will be purchasing again as gifts for my friends!" —diana
A chic aesthetic elevated cat bowl
Check out a TikTok of the cat bowl i
n action.
Bonus — you can flip them so they're either a deep bowl or a shallow one, depending on your needs! Promising review
: "This cat bowl is everything! It’s super cute and I love that it is wide enough not to cause whisker fatigue. It’s really nice that it’s not just raised, but angled for the most comfort for your cat or small dog." —amber quick
A "flaming" humidifier
Check out a TikTok of the flaming humidifier
in action. Promising review
: "I like how this diffuser kind of looks like a mini fireplace and it’s perfect for winter. I also like how long the water of this diffuser lasts — I always add my favorite essential oil in it when I go to sleep every night without worrying it will run out of water. I used to have insomnia and it helped me to sleep through the night with my relaxing essential oil scent,
and it also worked as a humidifier." —Benny
A ridiculously plush blanket
Promising review
: "I saw this blanket on TikTok and I have to say I absolutely love it. I washed it several times now and it’s maintained its elasticity and softness after each wash. It’s warm enough but not too hot for a throw. Absolutely recommend this blanket!" —Amy
A Buddy the dog spoon and spatula holder
Promising review:
"Most adorable spoon holder ever! I have a griddle in the middle of my stove, needed a holder that wasn't my counter. This is super cute, easy to clean, and unique!" —Amazon Customer
A wine nook dispenser
Wine Nook
is a small business specializing in wine accessories for home and event use. Promising review
: "I switched to boxed wine as my town no longer recycles glass and I felt horrible just throwing the bottles away. As much as I like my faves (Black Box Cab and Bota Nighthawk Black), the boxes looked crummy. This fixed all that! It looks great sitting on my butler's pantry shelf against the liquor bottles. Very fun!
Note, you will remove the bag of wine from the box and set it inside, the the shape of your box doesn't matter. A+!" —AmandaFMascio
A wall-mounted coat rack/art piece
Check out a TikTok of the coat rack
in action. Promising review:
"I bought one and was so in love with it that I immediately ordered a second one. I love the design when not is use, and when it use it is sturdy and versatile. I get a lot of compliments from visitors." —Femke
A set of sunshine-y flower magnets to brighten up your fridge, whiteboard or locker
Check out a TikTok of the flower magnets
in action. Promising review:
"Just recently purchased a new fridge and wanted to keep it cool and stylish. These little magnets are adorable, they’re colorful, and they brighten my day. I love them and I would definitely gift them to a friend!" —Lisa Reviews
A thoughtful face vase perfect for daydreamers
Check out a TikTok of the face vase
in action.
I purchased this because I have a lil' Friday tradition of going to Trader Joe's and buying the $3.99 "petite bouquets" (Alexa, play "Flowers" by Miley Cyrus!!) and it is the absolute perfect size for a mini bouquet. It is a treat to look at on my windowsill, 11/10 recommend for anyone who wants a bright spot in their living room! Promising review
: "The vase is very nice, with and without flowers. It looks really good in my living room!" —Amazon Customer
A dainty bird-shaped lemon juicer you can use to squeeze lemons, limes or oranges
Promising review:
"This little utensil is adorable, and quite practical. When I saw it on TikTok I knew I had to have one. You simply put a slice of lemon in and pour out the juice. It looks so pretty sitting on the table and comes in very handy." —Dian Marchese
A "Bread Buddy" dispenser
Check out a TikTok of the Buddeez sandwich bread dispenser
in action. Buddeez
is a family-owned, Missouri-based small business that specializes unique household products. Promising review:
"The Buddeez Sandwich Bread Dispenser is great! It does exactly what it was intended for. I live alone and I don't quite go through bread often enough before the last quarter section of the loaf starts to go stale.
I was originally looking for something to put a loaf of bread in as a shell for my vacuum sealer, that would keep the bread from getting crushed from the pressure. This dispenser solved all of my problems.
Thank you!" —DRMcQuaig
A user-friendly Click & Grow Indoor Herb Garden Kit, which is basically a smart garden
Each Click & Grow kit comes with three basil pods to start you off, and you can check out the full selection of grow pods
for more options! Promising review:
"The Click & Grow Smart Garden is very easy to setup and has fairly minimal upkeep. Place pods in, fill up with water, and turn on light. The lettuce has grown exceptionally well.
My grandkids love to check it out when they come to visit. I am considering gifting Click and Grow Smart Gardens to them. It is straightforward and sets you up to be a successful gardener no matter your experience level.
I wanted to grow some herbs and vegetables in the winter. I love the Click & Grow!" —Kbaumg
A touchless paper towel dispenser
Check out a TikTok of the touchless paper towel dispenser
in action.
Bonus: if you don't grab the paper towel, it sucks it back up for safekeeping! Promising review
: "Do we need it? No. But it might be my favorite unnecessary gadget purchase of all time.
It leaves our counter tops uncluttered, the no touch sensor lets me grab a paper towel with dirty hands, and I feel like we use less paper towels overall.
It’s easy to install, easy to program, and easy to replace the roll." —Mlc
A quick-heating electric kettle
Promising review
: "We waffled about getting this kettle. Surely the cheapie electric one we had would do the trick for amateur pour-over enthusiasts? No. Wrong. This is superior in every aspect.
The temperature holding feature is amazing — no more heating up the water, forgetting you started, and having to heat it up again. Definitely more consistent in temperature, creating more consistent cups of coffee." —Emily A.
An abstract acrylic coaster
Check out a TikTok of the acrylic coaster
in action. Promising review
: "I have received so many compliments on this coaster. It doesn't absorb well but always stays clean even after condensation reaches it. I love it and will be ordering a second one to go on my desk with it.
Just a neat addition to the work space!" —ttaylor
A splurge-worthy Bartesian cocktail machine
Options include everything from margaritas, whiskey sours, and old fashioneds, and the machine even self-cleans at the end of each cocktail to prevent flavors from leaking into other drinks. Promising review:
"Finally made the purchase (TikTok did it...brilliant marketing!) as a gift to my wife. The packaging was great. Was delivered one day early and very quick. We are really enjoying the machine and sharing it with friends. Overall feels a bit pricey, but well worth it considering the fun, variety and novelty. The drinks are good!" —Pepstero
A pickle wine stopper perfect for anyone who is both a wine-o AND a brine-o
Promising review:
"I bought this pickle wine stopper for my nephew and his partner. It keeps air out of the bottle with a snug fit and it cleans up easily after use. The fact that they love 'pickle' anything is an added bonus!" —Cynthia
A delightfully nonstick smiley face pancake pan reviewers use for mini pancakes and eggs
Promising review:
"Easy eggs and pancakes. This is a family favorite!! We love cooking with this. It makes breakfast quick and cleanup easy." —AmazonCustomer
A color-changing strawberry glass
SaVi Home & Gifts
is a family-owned Etsy shop established in 2021 that specializes in custom cups, budget binders, and stickers. Promising review
: "This cup is so freaking cute! The color changing effect was so cool and they gave me some free thank you stickers! Definitely would order from this store again. 😊" —Hayden
A delightfully dimensional knot pillow
Check out a TikTok of the knot pillow
in action. Promising review:
"I saw a similar option at Design Within Reach that was $140. This one looks so similar at a fraction of the price. Highly recommended." —cori espinosa
A mini ceramic bathtub (with drainage!) you can use as a soap holder
Check out a TikTok of the mini ceramic bathtub
in action. Promising review:
"I ordered two of these. One I used as a regular soap dish in my tub
. It has holes for drainage which is a plus. I also used it as a cute plant decanter. I placed some succulents in it and voila ... the cutest planter for my bathroom.
" —Diane Sheehan