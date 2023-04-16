34 Skincare Products With Impressive Results

Popular items from this list
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.
An exfoliating glove
Promising review:
"You might think you're exfoliating your skin but TRUST ME, you haven't been. You'll be SHOCKED and maybe even a little disgusted when you see how much skin comes off on these gloves the first time you use them. Take a long, warm shower, then, with no soap, use these mitts after you're all rinsed off. Scrub your body well in a circular motion. Then look at the mitts! They'll look like they've been sprinkled with flour! You'll never get that much skin off your body again with subsequent uses, so don't forget to look because it's incredible. And get ready to be bowled over when you dry off. Hello softness!!!" — isaidso
A nail and cuticle repair oil
Promising review:
"My nails have always been cracked, thin, and brittle. I read about this product and decided to give it a try. It’s the first time I have been able to grow out my nails. I’m so amazed by this product that I had to come back to write my first review. It really works!!" — Stace
Paula's Choice BHA liquid exfoliant
Promising review:
"I bought this in a dark time: My skin texture was garbage, all my pores were massive, I had clogged pores all over my face, and I was just waiting for them to become actual acne. I got this because I just wanted SOMETHING to help with my skin texture while I waited for my oral prescription. Now listen here — THE FIRST time I used it, I saw a difference. My forehead and my cheeks right to the side of my nose were flawless. I don’t know what kind of stuff was in it that provided immediate results. I thought maybe that was just 'fake' results, like it has something to gloss over the skin surface to give the appearance of smoothness. But then I used this stuff twice a day for four days, and alllll of the tiny red pimples all over my cheeks and forehead were gone and my pores STAYED small! I am telling you. This product has changed my whole face in under a week. It’s so clear! I expect to have full celebrity skin going forward. You have to try this. You barely need to use any of it, too. It’s a thicker gel liquid, so it smooths on so easily and you don’t have to use a ton like with a toner or micellar water. I’m just shook. I’ll buy this for the rest of my life!!" — K Fied
A vitamin C serum with hyaluronic acid, retinol, and salicylic acid
Promising review:
"This product is just perfect for my skin type! I’m using it every night and it’s helping me a lot with my post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation problems caused by my last acne outbreak. I have been using this product for 1.5 months and the results are visible. My skin looks more hydrated and the dark spots have cleared. (I’m also using benzoyl peroxide-based acne treatment to control my acne while I’m using this product)." — Desiree
A gentle, plant-based face serum
Promising review:
"I am prone to the rare chin breakout during that time of the month. After reading so many reviews, I gave this a shot and I'm very glad I did. My skin has cleared up considerably in the three months I've been using this product. I put it on every morning under my makeup, after my shower, and again before bed. WOW my skin looks so great! The texture is smoother, I have even less small acne than before and overall I see a marked improvement in my complexion. Love this stuff and will continue to buy it over and over each time the bottle runs out." — C. Morris
A bottle of professional-grade callus-removing gel
Promising review:
"This is a Hail Mary! This is hands-down the best product ever!!!! I have been using this product on my clients and it has made my job so much easier and less time consuming." — Diamante Valentine
A vegan urea foot cream
Promising review:
"I was skeptical about this topical product to heal broken, dry, callused feet and toes. I ignored my foot care for quite a bit while pregnant (couldn't reach!) and then postpartum a bit. After the winter in the desert, my heels and large toe pads were cracked and parched. I used this product every day for 10 days and the results were amazing! I slathered it on after my shower in the morning, put on socks, and wore that during the day for 10 days. My feet are healed with no trace of dryness. Even my toenails are improved and hydrated. My hands are also healed (constantly washing hands) from applying to my feet and rubbing the rest in. I highly recommend this product for anyone suffering from super dry, cracked feet. It works — it is thick, so cover with socks and let the warmth and barrier marinate your dry feet and toes into soft beautiful skin!" — Natalie
A tub of O'Keeffe's hypoallergenic hand cream
Promising review:
"I have suffered from splitting and cracking fingers every fall and winter for years. I tried Eucerin, Lubriderm, and Gold Bond creams, but none seemed to relieve the splitting from reoccurring. I tried O'Keeffe's Working Hand Cream and within two-and-a-half days, the splitting and cracking were no longer a factor. Since using the cream, I have not suffered any more cracking or splitting. I am on a busy schedule and only use it at night when I go to bed. It says it's non-greasy but you can definitely feel a slick texture on your hands once applied. That's why I use it at night before bed when I don't have to open door knobs, touch smartphones, or shake hands. It has the texture of cake icing, goes on smooth and works into the skin quickly. It has no smell I can detect. I am so glad I found this cream, it has ended years of split and cracked fingers/hands." — T.H.
A Burt's Bees sunburn relief lotion
Promising review:
"I’m happy to say this product works! I purchased this product due to my inability to provide my skin with appropriate sun protection one day this summer. I proceeded to spend a night wishing that I could safely freeze myself into an ice cube. Midnight discomfort lead me to this product. The initial use was a day or two after the day of regret, but it eased the discomfort and moisturized my reddened skin, helping to soften the leather layer I had started to form. Of course this review would not be complete without me faulting myself a second time. Two times in one summer I proved my inability to adult well. I applied this lotion the MINUTE I realized that I had experienced another exposure to the sun for too long a period. To my absolute joy, this product relieved my discomfort. It left a layer that stayed cool for a few hours (at which time I reapplied it), it was a little tacky to the touch (not sticky or oily), and my skin did not experience the crocodile and subsequent peeling experience it had earlier in the season. The scent is soft and not overpowering. I have experienced skin sensitivity in the past to products, but I had no issues with Burt’s Bees products. Thank you for providing me with such a helpful product." — Meghan
A pack of hydrocolloid acne patches
Promising review
: “I wasn't sure if this was going to hold up to its promise...but it did! I used this on a massive zit growing on my nose, making me look like Rudolph, and the first night it took down the swelling a bit and lessened the redness. Day two it was significantly smaller in width and circumference! If that doesn't help you decided to purchase this, nothing will." — Cassee Colson
An oil-absorbing face roller made using absorbent volcanic stone
Promising review:
"I have super oily skin and am always looking for something to help control it during the day. The linen squares are good but you have to keep them around (aka keep replacing them) and they end up in the landfill. This little contraption really works and I just rinse it at the end of the day and start over again the next. I keep one in my desk and bought a second for my purse. This is magic for my shiny skin, especially on camera in my hours of Zoom everyday." — Jennifer Helseth
A rejuvenating eye cream
LilyAna Naturals
is a family-owned small business using natural ingredients to craft high-quality skincare products.Promising review:
"I never ever write reviews. I have tried every eye cream out there. Not one does what is says. This was immediate! I saw softening of my wrinkles and crow's feet. It’s amazing. I will be buying this again and again." — melisa delaney
Some 24-karat gold under-eye gel masks
Promising review:
"These eye patches are very moisturizing and EXTREMELY REFRESHING! They are so cool to the skin when you put them on. I even put them in the fridge to get a really refreshing feeling. Perfect for relaxing at the end of a long day." — Ashley Bell
A vegan and cruelty-free First Aid Beauty bump eraser scrub
Promising review:
"Amazing! I am so happy to say this product is a game-changer! I have always been so embarrassed of the extremely red and bumpy skin on my arms above my elbow. I've tried tons of products with zero sign of improvement. I always moisturize daily and nothing has ever helped. I have used this product two times and the skin on my arms is almost all the same color and the bumps are gone! I could cry I am so grateful for this product. It doesn't have any kind of smell which is perfect cause I can pair it with any moisturizer I like." — Lynn
A Shark Tank-famous bug bite suction tool
Promising review:
"I am a magnet for bites of all kinds and carry topical and medicines with me at all times, so I figured this would be a good product to see if it really works. It arrived Monday and Tuesday morning I woke up with a bug bite on my arm, so I used this little tool (three times per the instructions) and immediately after use, it stopped itching! And less than 24 hours later the bite gone! There is a very faint red mark from using the thing but a small price to pay IMO. Bottom line: it’s awesome. I’m carrying it with me everywhere!" — Rebecca
A proactive invisible acne spot treatment
Promising review:
"I love how moisturizing this cream is while also being exceptionally successful at minimizing or completely clearing up my non-cystic pimples and acne. It smells great too if you love tea tree. It’s like gold for my acne. I can’t recommend it enough!" — Sierra Robinson
A vegan and paraben-free self-tanner
Promising review
: “If you use St. Tropez tan products or any fake tanner, do yourself a favor and try this. This stuff is AWESOME. Dries quick, lasts longer, does NOT make your skin stinky, applies evenly, and you get a fair amount of product!! Other tanners I’ve used become VERY noticeable when they start fading. Gross hand lines, patchy white spots, etc., but not this stuff. The best one-hour tan I have ever used!” — Amazon customer
An acne-fighting face and body wash
Promising review:
"For years I have struggled with really embarrassing back acne. I was a field hockey goalie in high school (gross, sweaty pads on my body) and played lacrosse in college (constant sweating under the hot Florida sun). Even after college, my back acne continued and left embarrassing scars. Now I’m 25 and still workout a lot, so my persisting back acne is SO embarrassing. All I ever wanted to do was wear a low open back dress and feel comfortable. And unfortunately, I don’t have health insurance so going to the dermatologist was out of the picture. About to give up and get laser treatment for my back, I ran across this wash and decided to give it a try. And WOW. I actually wish I had taken a before picture, but I think I was too embarrassed by my back to do so. Now I NEVER get back breakouts and it’s even healed some of my scarring! I’m so happy I found this product!! I wish I had found it years ago!" — joanna youssef
A box of maximum-strength one-step wart-removing pads
Promising review:
"This stuff works! I'd never had a wart in my life! At first I thought it was a small callus but as months went by it was getting larger. I started to google and realized I had a plantar wart on my thumb! So I got the Freeze Off and thought 'This has to work!' Nope! I tried the Freeze Off three times and nothing! I then realized the same thing was happening on my other thumb, a small callus but I knew that the wart had spread! Now I was desperate to get rid of them and knew I had waited too long! Bought the invisible strips and it removed my small wart in four days and my big wart in eight!! I couldn’t believe it. I left strips on for two days then pulled back the dead skin with a cuticle clipper and reapplied! My bigger wart was a little tougher to removed and I had irritated my skin trying to cut it out, so I left it alone for few days before reapplying a strip and by the second 48-hour treatment, it was gone! I thought my skin would be damaged but it looks like nothing was ever there!" — Audrey N.
A box of pore-tightening face masks
Promising review:
"I'm 27 and this is my second time purchasing these masks. I use these about once every other week or so. I have seen drastic improvements in my skin. After one use my skin was not nearly as dry and flaky. My face seemed a lot more supple and plump as well. After continued use, I have noticed my fine lines on my forehead are less noticeable and the overall texture of my skin is more smooth compared to bumpy looking. I also noticed I don't look as tired even though I'm exhausted lol. My uneven skin tone has improved and my face has brightened some. I live and work in the city and I think you can tell by my skin appearance but after using these my skin looks fresh, soft, and has a nice glow to it even after one use. I will continue to keep these masks stocked in my vanity." — Rachel
A bottle of 100% rosehip oil
Read our Radha Rosehip oil deep dive
to learn more!Promising review:
"Absolutely love this product!! I’ve recently struggled with acne all over the face, and while washing it every single night helped a bit, nothing was giving me truly clear skin. I bought this gem and very quickly that changed! I’m so pleased with this product and how well it has helped clear up my acne! My face always feels incredibly soft after using it, and the best part is that it doesn’t make my usually oily skin look greasy when applied!! I’ve been recommending this product to everyone I know! It’s an absolute must-have!" — Jennifer R Bennett
A reparative K-beauty snail mucin essence
Promising review:
"I absolutely love this product!! I recently added it to my daily skincare routine and I see and feel a tremendous difference. My face feels more supple and very hydrated. I suffer from dry skin and this has helped me transform my skin." — Pia
A fragrance-free multipurpose healing cream
Promising review:
"This product was created by wizards in a magical realm. Guard it like gold. Whisper sweet nothings to it every time you open your medicine cabinet. In return it will restore the moisture barrier on your skin when you ever exfoliate and keep your skin baby-butt smooth during the dry days of winter." — So And So
A hydrating face and body moisturizer
Promising review:
"I have highly sensitive skin, I believe I have rosacea, and my skin dries out and has allergic reactions to everything. A few months ago I was starting to break out. I’m almost forty and never had this issue before. Everything I used made it worse. After reading reviews on this product I decided to try it. Literally within one day of using this product on clean skin morning and night, my entire face started to clear up. I’ve been using it for a few months and my face has never looked better and it is no longer dry. A miracle cream." — Melanie
A tone-evening glycolic acid peel
Promising review:
"It burns!!!! But what do they say about beauty? No pain, no gain lol. I had acne scarring, rough skin, cystic acne, sun damage; there was nothing on the market that worked for me. I needed an entire skin transformation ASAP!! I couldn't afford a $150 chemical peel and I didn't have the patience for those pricey creams and their empty promises, so I went straight to the source. I looked up YouTube tutorials on at-home chemical peels, and read the instructions carefully. I had had a professional chemical peel a few years ago so I already knew it was going to burn. After just ONE peel, my acne was gone within seven days!!! I used it again after the first seven days (only because my scarring and dark spot were so bad. I do not recommend using it this way). After the second peel I had completely new skin! for about two weeks total it was dry, and flakey but as it states in the directions, this is the removal of the dead skin cells. My skin is SO AMAZING now!!! My makeup even sits better on my face and my regular moisturizer soaks in deeper now. MUST TRY!!!" — Melyssa Aguilera
An overnight collagen treatment
Promising review:
“I’ve been using this mask for about a week and I can really see a difference already! My skin is brighter and more even toned. I love it! I’ve been telling all my friends about it!” — Radhika Patel
Differin acne-treatment gel
Since retinol makes your skin more sensitive to the sun, it's important to remember to apply sunscreen during the day. It's also a good idea to use this gel at night (rather than in the morning) to potentially prevent further discomfort.Promising review:
"I don't have too much of an issue with acne, however I do have hormonal breakouts once a month, with a few pimples that break through every now and then. I really purchased because it is a retinoid that you don't have to go to the doctor for and I wanted it to help with some sun damage on my face and fine lines. I've only been using this for a month, but I can honestly say that within the first week I could see a change in my skin. I have absolutely not had one breakout of any kind and my skin is so smooth. I sincerely believe that the discoloration and hyperpigmentation on my skin is beginning to fade." — Catattack
A fan-favorite pore-cleansing clay mask
Many reviewers also use this as a hair mask!Promising review:
"This is quite possibly the best skincare product I have ever used. I don’t say that lightly as I am a cystic acne sufferer. But holy hell, this mask literally changed my life in less than a week. I've tried everything, but this mask is a godsend. I apply it every single day for exactly 10 minutes before showering. Within three days, my cysts have dried up completely and flattened (which would’ve taken at least two weeks normally). No new pimples have emerged and my skin is younger looking, less spotty, and much softer." — French_Lentil
A fast-working calming cream
Promising review:
"Absolutely worth every single cent! I have severe rosacea that leaves my nose and cheeks dry, flaky, and breaking out. I’ve had little success with anything topical that will provide relief to my irritated skin. My sister recommended it to me when I was looking for a moisturizer after a severe sunburn that left my nose blistered and raw. I received my order Wednesday and applied it that night after washing my face. By Saturday afternoon my face is almost completely healed. The cream prevented peeling, and helped clear up my rosacea skin irritation! I’m completely amazed! I’ve applied less than a dime size over my face four times! My skin has truly never felt better! It’s got to be witchcraft because not even the different RXs I’ve tried over the years have produced these results. *I will note there was a very mild sting that lasted a couple of seconds when initially applying but that was likely due to the raw skin. It was completely bearable." — Amazon customer
A lightweight Aveeno body lotion you can use daily
Promising review:
"I have very dry and sensitive skin that tends to peel during winter months. This lotion keeps my skin hydrated all day long, no need to reapply it at all. It is thick enough but not greasy, it doesn't leave any white residue, and the smell is so light, you barely notice it. If you have dry and sensitive skin like me, this is the body lotion for you." — Pamela
Kathy Rose Natural Skincare / Etsy
An all-natural turmeric and Manuka honey face wash
Kathy Rose Natural Skincare
is a New York-based, Black-owned Etsy shop hand crafting small batches of natural skincare products using clean ingredients.Promising review
: “Amazing! The texture of my face was noticeably softer after my first wash. Here we are a couple of weeks' worth of washes later and it still feels soft, and I’ve had significantly less breakouts.” — BELINDA
A jar of Aquaphor healing moisturizer
Promising review:
"This stuff is a bit pricey, but you are paying for a quality solution for dry skin. Every time I try to use something cheaper, it doesn't work and I always come back to this. Nothing works like Aquaphor." — MCMXCVI
A vegan ingrown hair oil
Bushbalm
is an Ottawa-based small skincare brand creating products for our most sensitive areas.Promising review:
"I've bought this product numerous of times and it never fails. I have no more ingrowns and it also helps so much with irritation after shaving!" — Pris
An anti-bacterial butt acne-clearing lotion
Promising review:
"This product really is effective! Immediately, I noticed softer and smoother skin. After multiple uses the bumps and redness started to improve as well! It has a great smell, is easy to apply like lotion, and doesn’t leave any sticky or unsatisfying residue. I will most definitely continue to use the product!" — Lauren Erickson