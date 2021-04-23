24 Things For Anyone Looking To Improve Their Home's Air Quality

Environmental elements, pet dander and ventilation can have a negative impact on the air we breathe, both outside and inside our homes.
Don’t worry, we’re here to help! From air purifiers and moisture absorbers to dehumidifiers and plants, these products will help ensure your home is a place you can sit back, relax and breathe a sigh of relief... literally.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.
A charming and durable snake plant
An ozone-free Levoit air purifier
A 15-pack of charcoal bamboo bags
A Germ Guardian tower with a HEPA filter and UV light sanitizer
A dehumidifier with a reusable air filter
And a four-pack of moisture absorbers
A pair of aloe plants
An oil diffuser
A Pet House candle
And a coconut wax candle
A Molekule air filter
A pack of air plants
A three-stage filtration Blueair Blue Pure 211+ air purifier
A replacement HVAC system filter
An air-sanitizer spray
And a bottle of 100% pure organic tea tree oil
A 7-in-1 Prolux
An extra-large nontoxic, pet-friendly bamboo palm plant
And a genius self-watering planter
A powerful dehumidifer
An oscillating tower fan
A 10-pack of garbage disposal fresheners
A monthly Plant Club subscription
And an investment-worthy E.L. Foust Series 400 Air Purifier