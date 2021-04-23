HuffPost Finds

24 Things For Anyone Looking To Improve Their Home's Air Quality

Being able to breathe easy in your own home is a top priority.
By Harper Hendrickson, Samantha Wieder, BuzzFeed Shopping

Environmental elements, pet dander and ventilation can have a negative impact on the air we breathe, both outside and inside our homes.

Don’t worry, we’re here to help! From air purifiers and moisture absorbers to dehumidifiers and plants, these products will help ensure your home is a place you can sit back, relax and breathe a sigh of relief... literally.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

1
A charming and durable snake plant
Target
A snake plant can remove formaldehyde, xylene and toluene from the air and will bring cozy plant vibes into your home. These guys are nearly indestructible and don't require much water, so they're great if you need a low-maintenance option.

Promising review: "So happy!! I bought the 6-inch black coral snake plant and it arrived in perfect condition. It's beautiful! Even has a couple of baby sprouts! I definitely feel like I really got my money's worth and will buy from this company again." — Target Shopper

Get it from Target for $21.99.
2
An ozone-free Levoit air purifier
Amazon
It features a three-stage filtration system and has the ability to circulate air over four times per hour, so you can rest assured you're breathing in fresh, clean air. The purifier filters allergens, mold, pet dander, dust, smoke and cooking odors, and covers up to 129 square feet.

Promising review: "This air purifier is great! I bought it because there was a lot of pollen and cat dander in my house which was making my asthma flare-up. Since I’ve got this air purifier, the cat odor has decreased and I don’t need to use my inhaler as much. The noise is very quiet and not interruptive for me. Overall, I love this item and totally recommend it." — Dana

Get it from Amazon for $79.98.
3
A 15-pack of charcoal bamboo bags
Amazon
Reviewers swear by these for getting rid of bathroom odors, stinky shoe smells, garbage and diaper odors, and all sorts of other bad smells you don't want to inhale on the regular.

Promising review: "These worked great in reducing the stinky foot smell in my shoes after just one overnight use. The one by the garbage/diaper pail seems to catch the little odors that sometimes leak out. I've been using these in my kitchen for a few days and the cooking smells have been reduced a lot as well." — PB

Get a 15-pack from Amazon for $20.95.
4
A Germ Guardian tower with a HEPA filter and UV light sanitizer
Amazon
You can feel the air quality in your room improve shortly after you plug it in. This filter can kill up 99.97% of harmful germs, dust, pollen, pet dander, mold spores and other allergens as small as 0.3 microns from the air, as well as larger particles like pet dander. It has three speeds and filters spaces up to 167 square feet.

Promising review: "We are in the San Francisco Bay Area which has had unhealthy air quality ratings for the past week due to massive fires throughout California — 200+ outside on the EPA 2.5 AQI particulate scale used on the news lately — unhealthy for the entire population. I got $400 fancy air laser-quality sensors, the same that are used by the weather service, and the little 22-inch GermGuardian. We closed up this air filter in the 400 square master bedroom, not expecting anything huge because this filter is only rated for 160 square feet, but hoping it would help somewhat. Running on high, it had the indoor air quality down from 250+ to the 150s in 30 minutes, and in the low 100s 'moderate' after a few hours. Note again we were using it in a space three times bigger than its advertised range so I would say it's working quite as advertised." — Mia Hermine

Get it from Amazon for $84.99.
5
A dehumidifier with a reusable air filter
Amazon
This will remove moisture and purify the air in larger spaces — up to 1,500 square feet, to be exact. Reviewers say it pulls tons of water out of the air, even in the most humid conditions, so consider musty basement or bathroom smells handled.

Promising review: "I live down in Florida where the daily humidity will creep into every space and you feel like you are swimming in a soup bowl for two-thirds of the year. I needed to lower the humidity in my apartment to one, feel better and two, protect my home from moisture damage. To do so, I needed to run this unit around the clock for around three weeks and this thing never missed a beat. It was consistently pulling buckets and buckets of water out of the air for the whole run. The collection bucket would be full every six hours or so but, my space was around 75% humidity so I expected this. No issues with the unit appearing stressed or slowing down. I would recommend this to anyone who needs to get higher volumes of moisture out of the air, or for those with larger spaces and lower volumes looking to maintain comfortable levels." — Bdm106

Get it from Amazon for $159+ (available in 20, 35, and 50-pint sizes).
6
And a four-pack of moisture absorbers
Amazon
These are ideal for anyone whose bathroom doesn't have an exhaust, but who doesn't want to commit to a dehumidifier. These crystals last up to 60 days, and you can purchase separate refills for the future.

Promising Review: "One day! That's all it took. I would give 10 stars if I could. Good grief! For the last two months, there was this stinky odor coming from the upstairs of my older townhome. And for two long months, I thought it was me! This smell would attach to my clothes after an hour of being home. I've tried the fan in the window, scents on my furnace filter, and an electric air cleaner/ionizer — then I got this four-pack, stuck them upstairs, and left for the day. When I came back, the smell was very minimal. I went to sleep and woke up (the smell is worse in the morning), but I could only smell the linen fragrance of these containers. All this to say, thank god that it wasn't me that smelled bad — just my home. These helped soak up not only moisture but also the bad smell." — Po

Get a four-pack from Amazon for $17.50.
7
A pair of aloe plants
Amazon
These are known for keeping the air fresh, clean and crisp. They only need water every few days and are a pretty hardy plant as well!

Promising review: "I was looking for air cleaning plants. Saw these and wanted to see if they would actually mail well. I was shocked. No dirt in the bottom of the box, say what?!? It's a great product, happy with my choice." — W

Get a two-pack from Amazon for $17.25.
8
An oil diffuser
Amazon
So you can focus on adding moisture and aromatherapy to your bedroom, instead of the smell of your housemate's hard-boiled eggs wafting in under the door. This diffuser can run three to four hours in continuous mode, or over six hours in intermittent mode, and has a color-changing LED light. Essential oils sold separately.

Promising review: "I have serval diffusers and this is my favorite one — easy to fill and drain, it emits a small amount of light when lit, has three different settings for mist, and runs 10+ hours on one fill. Shipped quickly and securely." — Amazon Customer

Get it from Amazon for $18.99 (available in three colors).
9
A Pet House candle
Chewy
This will help eliminate wet dog aroma, litter box odors and other smells that need to be neutralized ASAP.

Promising review: "I am loving this candle! This smells so good, and it works so well at neutralizing odors. I have four cats and three litter boxes and I’m so glad I found this candle. I will definitely be buying more!" — jellybiehn

Get it from Chewy for $21.95 or Amazon for $22.49.
10
And a coconut wax candle
AcScentedAirCandles / Etsy
It features a lead-free wick, phthalate-free fragrance oil and liquid dye, and a 60-hour burn time — ideal for those of us living with sensitive lungs (coconut burns cleaner than soy).

Promising review: "I got the Sage and Citrus candle and lit it as soon as it arrived via rapid-fire shipping. The beautiful aroma filled my house way more effectively than Yankee candles. Will definitely be a repeat customer!" — Katie Arrosa

Get it from AcScentedAirCandles on Etsy for $12.
11
A Molekule air filter
@molekuleair / https://www.instagram.com/p/CDxJsXchOfc/
It purports to eliminate pollutants, viruses, bacteria, mold, pollen, smoke, burned food smells, dust mite allergens, pet dander and chemicals from the air. Molekule also makes an Air Pro filter for larger spaces with an anodized aluminum body, for those who prefer metal air filters over plastic.

Promising review: "I ordered the Molekule air in part because of allergies triggers in our 200+-year-old house, and because my husband's pre-existing medical condition makes him a high risk for COVID-19. I expected to have peace of mind, but not to notice the difference in physical ways. I was frying onions for chili when I first plugged the purifier in. The house reeked of, well, onions. Twenty minutes later, the smell of onions was gone. Truly gone. One of my kids walked in and said, 'weren't you frying onions?' because he couldn't smell them anymore. I was amazed. It is so great to know that the Molekule air purified all the air in my large, open downstairs area that quickly. It exceeded my expectations. I feel like my house is safer and more healthy than it's been in decades." — terry b.

Get them from Molekule: the pro-grade air purifier for $1,049 (purifies1,000 sq. ft.), the Molekule air for $699 (purifies 600 sq. ft.), or the mini for $349 (purifies up to 250 sq. ft.).
12
A pack of air plants
Amazon
These are perfect for anyone who wants crisp plant vibes in their home or room, but not plants that require soil and more care. Air plants photosynthesize through a process called crassulacean acid metabolism, meaning they conserve water during the day and convert carbon dioxide into oxygen overnight. FYI — this plant will bloom anywhere from three months to over a year after purchasing.

Promising review: "Awesome plants. This is my first air plant and I've killed many plants but this one is actually thriving. Super cool colors." — Cristine Mary

Get them from Amazon: a three-pack of small plants for $14.95 or a five-pack of medium plants for $24.95.
13
A three-stage filtration Blueair Blue Pure 211+ air purifier
Amazon
It'll cover up to 540 square feet and has machine-washable pre-filters. This purifier can filter viruses, pollen, dust, pet dander, mold, bacteria and more.

Promising review: "I just moved into a new house and decided to beat the dog odor before it beat me. My last house always smelled horrible with four dogs, so when I moved I researched for weeks and bought this. To say I am pleased is an understatement. I love this thing! It combats dust/odors like a champ! I keep it on the highest speed 24/7. It's right in my living room and the sound doesn't bother us at all." — Tamara L. Thein

Get it from Amazon for $291.99.
14
A replacement HVAC system filter
Target
This is designed to attract and capture lint, pollen, dust, pet dander, smoke and smog so you can keep breathing easy.

Promising review: "Best filter ever, I've tried other filters before but this one is by far the best quality that money can buy." — Terry

Get it from Target for $11.99.
15
An air-sanitizer spray
Amazon
It'll help kill germs and odor-causing bacteria that are hanging around your home. Reviewers swear by it for actually eliminating nasty smells instead of just covering them up.

Promising Review: "If there is a smell you need to ELIMINATE, not cover up, Ozium is the go-to. Pet odor, smoke, anything. Simply the best." — Jonathan Cashman

Get it from Amazon for $13.
16
And a bottle of 100% pure organic tea tree oil
Eve Hansen
Spritz this around the house and bathroom to eliminate smells and mold. Tea tree oil is naturally anti-fungal and anti-bacterial, and if you're sensitive to chemicals, a few drops in a spray bottle just may work wonders for you as well!

Tea tree oil is super versatile and cruelty-free. Be sure to dilute to your own needs — this stuff is strong and a little goes a long away!

Get it from Eve Hansen for $21.99+ (available in two sizes).
17
A 7-in-1 Prolux
Wayfair
This small but mighty machine acts as an air humidifier, deodorizer, purifier, air revitalizer, sanitizer, aromatherapy device and fragrance releaser. Just plug into your wall for some deliciously fresh air, and fill it up with water and any desired fragrance to keep your air smelling great! This little filter covers up to 350 square feet.

Promising review: "My basement bedroom feels and smells much fresher with this addition. I actually enjoy the humming of the high speed, and the low- speed option is almost silent. The lights are very useful and also just a nice touch. I've run it for two days straight, and the tank is still full." — Jennifer

Get it from Wayfair for $61.22.
18
An extra-large nontoxic, pet-friendly bamboo palm plant
Bloomscape
This can help remove formaldehyde and other toxins from the air and add some fresh oxygen to your home.

Get it from Bloomscape for $195 (available in five colors).
19
And a genius self-watering planter
Amazon
Overwatered and moldy plants aren't helping anyone, and this will take the guesswork out of keeping your plant babies alive and well. Each planter comes with an easy-to-use clip-on watering attachment inside the lower reservoir saucer. Just fill up the deep reservoir directly to water your plants instead of risking an overflow. It'll keep your plants hydrated for up to two weeks.

Promising review: "I love these so much I ended up buying three. My peace lily was constantly wilting every few days and if I went away I came home to a sad sight. But occasionally I overwatered and got those ugly yellow leaf tips. Now I just water the saucer. If the plant needs it, it takes it, if not, the water just stays there. No guessing at all! My two lilies and fern have never looked better." — Robert McManus

Get it from Amazon for $9.97+ (available in four colors and four sizes).
20
A powerful dehumidifer
Amazon
This baby is ready to suck all the water out of extra-large spaces. It covers up to 4,500 square feet and over 11,000 reviewers swear by it. It also has wheels and a handle in case you need to move it around with ease. Finally, the gross garage and basement spaces have met their match.

Promising review: "Our garage is a fairly large garage with two cars, a workbench, and a large storage room with an open door off of the side. I was seeing some slight mold due to humidity levels so decided to try this unit. Only had it one day but I hooked up the drain hose to a 5-gallon bucket and in less than 12 hours it had three gallons of water. The garage gets warm here in SC and was in the mid-80s inside when I started it, and the unit said 71 on the LCD. It now shows 40 and I have another gauge on the other side of the garage which shows 30! The unit is very quiet and easy to get started using. Plus it has a two-year warranty." — Michael S. Turner

Get it from Amazon for $209.97 for the unit that covers up to 4,500 square feet (also available in two smaller sizes).
21
An oscillating tower fan
https://go.skimresources.com?id=38395X987171&xs=1&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fhoneywell-quiet-set-8-speed-oscillating-tower-fan%2F-%2FA-12110209Target&xcust=HPHomeAir607dcf2be4b01bc7979a0705
It comes with a remote so you can literally get some fresh air blowing your way without even leaving your bed.

Promising review: "I love that this item has several fan speeds because sometimes you just don't want too much or too little air. I also love that a remote comes with this fan because I hate getting up in the middle of sleeping to adjust speed/turn off or on. LASTLY, it is definitely a space saver in small rooms! Great purchase!" — CW

Get it from Target for $64.99.
22
A 10-pack of garbage disposal fresheners
Amazon
These help keep the air around the kitchen sink fresh and clean instead of stinky and gross.

Promising review: "This product was a lifesaver! My roommates and I recently moved into a new apartment, and we noticed a gross smell coming from our garbage disposal. We wanted a quick and easy solution to the smell, and let me tell you, these little guys do the trick! After following the simple instructions, our garbage disposal went from smelling like trash to lemon candy (not kidding)! Amazing purchase, 10/10 recommend!" — Molly Frank

Get a pack of 10 from Amazon for $2.52.
23
A monthly Plant Club subscription
The Plant Club / Cratejoy
So you can slowly but surely give your room big "forest with crisp, clean air" vibes. You'll get a new plant babe each month!

What you get: You'll get a new houseplant in a cute container with detailed instructions on how to care for it.

Promising review: "I've just moved back to the US from the Caribbean and am building my office plant collection, and this has been perfect. I received my second plant last week, and it's such a delight to unpack, plant, and enjoy! The box has been well-packaged, the plants arrive healthy and happy. I love that everything to get the little creatures up and going is included — a cute pot, dirt, a little toper, and a label. Plus they include an information and care sheet, a magnet, and a little candy. It's such a fun crate." — Saundra S.

Get it from Cratejoy for $36/month.
24
And an investment-worthy E.L. Foust Series 400 Air Purifier
E.L. Foust
This air purifier is truly a workhorse: It can filter up to 1,000 square feet using a large carbon media and a HEPA filter.

The E.L. Foust Series 400 air purifier helps remove odors, mold, smoke, and chemicals, and traps particles down to 0.3 microns in size. The carbon media tray is mixed with coconut charcoal and purapel, but other custom mixes are available. The carbon tray lasts six to nine months, the HEPA filter lasts up to three years, and the pre-filter lasts two to three months. It has two speed settings.

Get it from E.L. Foust for $775+ (stainless-steel body and UV light available at additional cost).
