24 Things For Anyone Looking To Improve Their Home's Air Quality

A Germ Guardian tower with a HEPA filter and UV light sanitizer

You can feel the air quality in your room improve shortly after you plug it in. This filter can kill up 99.97% of harmful germs, dust, pollen, pet dander, mold spores and other allergens as small as 0.3 microns from the air, as well as larger particles like pet dander. It has three speeds and filters spaces up to 167 square feet."We are in the San Francisco Bay Area which has had unhealthy air quality ratings for the past week due to massive fires throughout California — 200+ outside on the EPA 2.5 AQI particulate scale used on the news lately — unhealthy for the entire population. I got $400 fancy air laser-quality sensors, the same that are used by the weather service, and the little 22-inch GermGuardian. We closed up this air filter in the 400 square master bedroom, not expecting anything huge because this filter is only rated for 160 square feet, but hoping it would help somewhat.Note again we were using it in a space three times bigger than its advertised range so I would say it's working quite as advertised." — Mia Hermine