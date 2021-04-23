24 Things For Anyone Looking To Improve Their Home's Air Quality

And an investment-worthy E.L. Foust Series 400 Air Purifier

This air purifier is truly a workhorse: It can filter up to 1,000 square feet using a large carbon media and a HEPA filter.The E.L. Foust Series 400 air purifier helps remove odors, mold, smoke, and chemicals, and traps particles down to 0.3 microns in size. The carbon media tray is mixed with coconut charcoal and purapel, but other custom mixes are available. The carbon tray lasts six to nine months, the HEPA filter lasts up to three years, and the pre-filter lasts two to three months. It has two speed settings.