HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

RichVintage via Getty Images Become the Microsoft Excel expert your resume says you are.

Microsoft Excel has been the leader in spreadsheet software for decades. In fact, up until Google’s Sheets debuted, it didn’t even have much competition. But despite its longevity, most people don’t bother learning more than the basics of the program, even though many of us tout Excel as a skill on our resumes.

If you’re only using Excel to house basic data, you’re not getting everything you can out of the program. Anyone can enter numbers into a spreadsheet, but this Professional Microsoft Excel Certification Training Bundle can help you go beyond that and improve your skills with this complex software.

This Microsoft Excel training goes below the surface-level formulas and functions you might already be familiar with. It tackles things like data visualization, Power Pivot (an analytics tool on Excel) and automation. Throughout these eight online courses, you’ll learn to slice and dice data and master some of the advanced concepts of Excel, so you can feel like the Excel pro you claim to be on your resume.

Here’s what the course covers:

1.Microsoft Excel 2016 Master Class: Beginner to Advanced

If you need a reminder of some of the more basic formulas, functions and fundamentals of Excel, this is your go-to course. Return to this six-hour comprehensive training to go from beginner to expert in the most efficient way possible.

2. Microsoft Excel: Advanced Formulas & Functions

This six-hour course gives you a deep understanding of the advanced formulas and functions that make Excel more than just a spreadsheet program. You’ll build dynamic tools, analyze data, join datasets from multiple sources using lookup, index and match functions, pull real-time data from APIs, manipulate times and arrays, and so much more. If that all sounds like hogwash, well, this course is for you.

3. Microsoft Excel: Intro to Power Query, Power Pivot and DAX

In this course, you’ll get a comprehensive introduction to Excel’s powerful data modeling and business tools Power Query, Power Pivot and Data Analysis Expressions (DAX). It’s basically like an A to Z analytics guide where you’ll use sample data from a fictional supermarket chain to get hands on with Power Query by shaping, blending and exploring project files, explore and analyze data using Power Pivot and DAX, and learn basic DAX syntax.

4. Microsoft Excel: Data Analysis with Excel Pivot Tables

Pivots help you uncover and analyze raw data insights and trends you otherwise might not have noticed. This course gives you a deep understanding of how to reach those insights through Pivot Tables and Pivot Charts. You’ll analyze data from a number of real-world case studies, including San Diego burrito ratings, shark attack records, MLB team statistics and more.

5. Create Data Models & Relationships in Excel

In this one-hour course, you’ll learn how to develop your own data models to gather accurate, complete and timely reports from your enterprise system. You’ll design a layout for a data model, learn to manage it and develop interactive dashboards using Power Views.

6. Microsoft Excel: Data Visualization with Excel Charts & Graphs

Across four hours of training, you’ll explore each of the more than 20 chart types that Excel 2016 has to offer. You’ll discover when, why and how to use each chart type, discover key data visualization best practices, and dive into a series of more than 12 advanced demos, so you can learn from doing hands-on work.

8. Microsoft Excel from Beginner to Advanced

Similarly, this course conquers everything from beginner functions to advanced tools in Excel. However, this 12-hour training comprises four courses covering everything from managing large data sets to automating tasks using macros and VBA. If the previous course is like a refresher, this one is more of an in-depth masterclass.

8. Master Microsoft Excel Macros & VBA

And last but not least, this two-hour course will teach you all you need to know about the magic of automation. You’ll build a foundation of working with Excel macros by completing several hands-on projects that will build upon one another.

This Professional Microsoft Excel Certification Training Bundle is on sale for just $39.