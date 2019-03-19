'In Living Color' To Hit The Big Screen, With Cast Reunited 25 Years After Finale

Heidi Gutman via Getty Images “In Living Color” cast members (from left) Tommy Davidson, T’Keyah Crystal Keymah, Kim Wayans, Kelly Coffield Park, Keenen Ivory Wayans, Shawn Wayans, Marlon Wayans, Jim Carrey and Carrie Ann Inaba in 2012.

The forthcoming 18th annual Tribeca Film Festival in New York City will feature a screening of the pilot episode of the popular 1990s sketch comedy series “In Living Color.”

The festival, which will take place from April 24 to May 5, will for the first time celebrate anniversaries and milestones of iconic television shows as part of its Tribeca TV program, the festival said. “In Living Color” aired its final episode in 1994.

“The Simpsons,” which will celebrate the 30th anniversary of its first stand-alone episode next December, will also be recognized at the film festival for its influence on television.

The “In Living Color” pilot is slated to screen in a theater on April 27, followed by a conversation with members of the cast, including the show’s creator Keenen Ivory Wayans and co-stars Shawn Wayans, Kim Wayans, Tommy Davidson, David Alan Grier and Rosie Perez, a press release stated.

“Twenty-five years after its finale, the cast and creator of the groundbreaking sketch comedy show ‘In Living Color’ will reunite to reflect on the Emmy Award-winning show that upended the landscape of television comedy and launched the careers of some of the greatest entertainers of our time,” the announcement read.

Monday on Twitter, Davidson teased the news of the reunion with a throwback photo that also featured other cast members, including Jim Carrey, Kim Coles and Kelly Coffield Park. “Guess who’s getting together 4 @Tribeca FF 2019?” he wrote. “That’s right #InLivingColor gettin’ 2gether 4 reunion”

The series also featured a troupe of dancers called the Fly Girls, which included at times Jennifer Lopez, Carrie Ann Inaba and Deidre Lang.