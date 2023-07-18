In-N-Out Burger Bans Employees In 5 States From Wearing Masks

West Coast burger haunt In-N-Out will soon ban employees from wearing masks in five states, according to a leaked memo attributed to the fast-food joint.

The company announced its new policy in an internal statement, which was shared on Twitter last week by Dr. Lucky Tran, a public health advocate who works at Columbia University. Insider confirmed the policy via the company’s customer service department.

Advertisement

In-N-Out ― which is known for its cheery staff, no-nonsense burgers and Bible verse-bearing cups and wrappers ― said employees in Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, Texas and Utah will no longer be allowed to wear protective face coverings as of Aug. 14.

The company said the policy is being put in place to “emphasize the importance of customer service and the ability to show our Associates’ smiles and other facial features while considering the health and well-being of all individuals.”

A leaked memo from the In-N-Out burger chain says the company will ban employees in five states from wearing face masks beginning Aug. 14. Robert Gauthier via Getty Images

The memo said non-compliance could lead to dicipline “up to and including termination of employment,” but employees with “specific medical conditions or health concerns” can be granted an exemption with a doctor’s note.

Advertisement

In-N-Out will be unable to enact the no-mask policy in its restaurants in California and Oregon, where employers are prohibited from banning employee masking.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said masks, along with regular vaccinations, serve as an effective measure to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“Layered prevention strategies ― like staying up to date on vaccines and wearing masks ― can help prevent severe illness and reduce the potential for strain on the healthcare system,” the federal agency’s website states.

In-N-Out did not immediately respond to a HuffPost request for further comment regarding its mask policy.

A masked In-N-Out employee works at the Santa Ana, California, location on April 1, 2021. MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images via Getty Images

Advertisement

These new rules aren’t the first instance of the burger business taking a COVID-skeptical stance.

In 2021, its San Francisco location was temporarily shut down after the establishment refused to check the vaccination status of indoor dining customers, in accordance with the city’s vaccine mandate.