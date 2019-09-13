This Couple Made A Quick Stop At In-N-Out To Take Wedding Photos

These newlyweds double-doubled the romance of their Big Day with a quick trip to In-N-Out once the wedding was over.
Emily and Jeremy Smith tied the knot back in June. Afterward, they hightailed it to their local In-N-Out in Escondido, California, for a midnight snack. Wedding photographer Leah Van Otterloo tagged along and took some ridiculously cute photos of the celebratory snack sess.
“In-N-Out has played such a special role in our relationship,” Emily told HuffPost. “We’ve had so many dates, hangouts and memories through the years there that it had to have a special place in our wedding day.”
The couple, who grew up in Southern California and now live in Lynchburg, Virginia, slipped on the restaurant’s iconic paper hats for the photo shoot:
Once they reached the front of the line, they went for a classic order: two cheeseburgers, a shake and fries. (Sadly, not animal style, but hey, that’s probably for the best; those things are messy and they wore all white.)
The Smiths also ordered a hot chocolate to warm up, but honestly, did they even need it? 🔥
The staff at In-N-Out were total sweethearts, Van Otterloo said, accommodating the quick photo-op and making sure the couple’s table was extra clean.
“I remember one particular employee went out of her way to sweep the fries off where we were taking photos and wipe the tables, with the biggest smile on her face,” the photographer said. “We were given a lot of sweet smiles from both employees and people eating there!”
It was an atypical spot for fancy wedding pics, but it played into the couple’s love story perfectly.
“We easily could have opted to get some ordinary photos in front of some stereotypical fountain or something,” the bride said. “But our relationship has so much rich history revolving around In-N-Out, we thought it would be a shame if we didn’t do it there.”
The burger chain became a staple in Emily and Jeremy’s relationship when they were dating. As working college students trying to scrape by, In-N-Out’s famously inexpensive menu came in clutch.
The night Jeremy proposed to Emily, they actually headed to this exact In-N-Out to celebrate with friends. They sat at the same booth, too.
The wedding pics bring their Double Double-filled romance full circle.
“Ever since I was young, my family has always loved to go to In-N-Out after a summer day at the beach,” Emily said. “I was so glad to marry someone who shared my same love for the place!”
Finding someone who gets you? That’s what a marriage’s...alllll about.
