Ina Garten Gives Very On-Brand Reply To Reese Witherspoon's Post On Healthy Habits

You say “Tomato,” Ina Garten says, “Pour me a Bloody Mary.”

Reese Witherspoon published an Instagram post on Monday about habits she wants to embrace to improve her daily life.

“The Morning Show” star listed four new things she is trying to work into her everyday routine, including drinking “a big glass of water” first thing in the morning, getting 10 minutes of outdoor light, reading for at least half an hour without interruption, and being in bed by 10 p.m. with “no late night TV binges. Try to get 8 hours of rest!”

And although the “Big Little Lies” star did not list any habits that would be impossible to maintain every day, Garten — who is beloved for her love of food, booze and sass — clearly found Witherspoon’s list a bit too rigid for her taste.

So, the “Barefoot Contessa” offered her own twist on daily self-care.

“To quote @reesewitherspoon - that sounds great but I’m probably not doing any of those things! LOL!!” Garten wrote in a comment on Witherspoon’s post. “My formula is easier to follow: 1. Drink more large cosmos 2. Stay up late watching addictive streaming series, 3. Stay in bed in the morning playing Sudoku instead of reading a good book. 4. Spend more time (safely) with people you love.”

Ina Garten on “Late Night with Seth Meyers” in 2019, doing the segment "Seth Goes Day Drinking with Ina Garten." NBC via Getty Images

The cooking personality then pointed out that a little hedonism may be just what some people need in their daily routines right now.

“In a pandemic, I do what I can!” she wrote.

Garten certainly isn’t the only person who is feeling self-care fatigue during COVID-19.

In December, HuffPost lifestyle editor Lindsay Holmes even wrote about the topic in her article “I Can’t Self-Care My Way Into Feeling Better Anymore.”

“I can’t journal away 800,000-plus COVID deaths. I can’t meditate away the endless uncertainty. I can’t exercise away the anti-vaxxers and misinformation putting all of us at risk,” Holmes wrote before offering a “brief (and still maybe slightly useless) guide to taking care of yourself when taking care of yourself is a fool’s errand.”

The guide then offers a few tips that vary from “Watch something mindless on your phone” to “Go to sleep if you can.”