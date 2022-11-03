Ina Garten Reveals Her Husband Accidentally Sent A NSFW Text To The Wrong Person

Ina Garten and her husband Jeffrey Garten. (Photo by Jim Spellman/WireImage) Jim Spellman via Getty Images

Celebrity chef Ina Garten and her husband are still keeping things spicy after more than 50 years of marriage.

The “Barefoot Contessa” star revealed on an episode of “The Drew Barrymore Show” set to air Monday that her husband Jeffrey accidentally sent a steamy text message meant for Garten to her publicist, according to multiple reports.

“He does, and sometimes they go astray,” Garten said when Barrymore asked if her husband sends her romantic texts. “He sends them to the wrong person.”

Jeffrey Garten meant to call his 74-year-old wife “delicious,” she said. But the lusty text mistakenly landed with her longtime publicist Kristina Felix.

“My dear friend, who’s also my publicist — he sent a text to her, and he meant it for me. And he said, ‘You’re gonna be delicious tonight.’ And it went to her,” the food personality said. “She was like, ‘Woah.’ She sent back: ‘I don’t think this was meant for me.’”

Garten said she didn’t know if the publicist “turned bright red,” as Barrymore put it, but “imagined so.”

The Gartens tied the knot in December 1968. They haven’t shied away from showcasing their bond on Ina’s popular “Barefoot Contessa” series on the Food Network, where Jeffrey often appears. She titled her 2016 cookbook “Cooking for Jeffrey.”