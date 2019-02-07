There are few things that sound more enjoyable than day drinking with national treasure Ina Garten. There are even fewer things more enjoyable than watching the cookbook author do just that with fellow lovable human Seth Meyers.

The two spent a “refined afternoon” together in New York City for a segment on “Late Night” in which they made (and chugged) cocktails, challenged each other to various drinking games and generally were a delight to watch.

During one particularly hilarious segment, the “Barefoot Contessa” host challenges Meyers to differentiate between her homemade dips and dips from fast-food restaurants. He guesses correctly with a bit of accidental assistance, but still persuades Garten to take a taste of the competition. Her review of KFC gravy?

“Tastes like gravy!” she says, laughing.

As if they weren’t sufficiently buzzed enough, Meyers then throws back a row of shots during a game in which Garten masterfully matches fellow celebrity chefs to their quotes.

There are also a ton of Garten giggles, a few too many bare feet and a cake-decorating disaster that would get most people (who are not Meyers and Garten) promptly kicked out of any bar.

Watch the pair in all their sloshed splendor above.

NBC via Getty Images Seth Meyers and Ina Garten drink Pimm's Cups to start their afternoon.