13 Funny Christmas Sweaters For Foul-Mouthed Partygoers

Funny holiday sweaters you won't want to wear around the fam.
By Caroline Thompson
12/10/2018 04:26pm ET

’Tis the season for showing off an ugly Christmas sweater at every holiday gathering, but if you’re the kind of person who swears like a sailor and loves to rile up a crowd, no run-of-the-mill Target ugly sweater will do.

For the queen of dropping f-bombs and the guy who’s always honest AF, they need a holiday sweater that’s as inappropriate and foul-mouthed as they are. They deserve an ugly Christmas sweater that’ll make even their raunchiest friends blush, which is why we took a wild ride through Etsy’s ugly sweater offerings.

Here are our 14 favorite NSFW holiday sweaters for foul-mouthed partygoers:

1
This SFW (and family) sweater
Etsy
We’re not promoting censorship, but if you think grandma will faint at the sign of a curse word at the dinner table, this is a good compromise. Get it here.
2
This damn ugly sweater
Etsy
Stay humble in this sweater, because everyone’s going to wonder where you got it. Get it here.
3
This ~festive~ nudie sweater
Etsy
For the person who doesn’t mind a flash of nudity, this holiday-themed nipple pasty sweater is is just the thing. Get it here.
4
This honest Santa sweater
Etsy
Santa’s not playing around. Get it here.
5
This Hanukkah sweater
Etsy
Don’t forget to bring some extra latkes for the munchies crowd. Get it here.
6
This honest AF sweater
Etsy
Because drunk words speak sober thoughts. Get it here.
7
This Dwight sweater
Etsy
No offence to Rainn Wilson, but any sweater with Dwight Shrute’s face on it is ugly-sweater worthy. Get it here.
8
This funny Hanukkah sweater
Etsy
Challah! Get it here.
9
This straightforward sweater
Etsy
Pairs well with a bottle of red wine and your bitchy Aunt Rhonda. Get it here.
10
This "Rick and Morty" sweater
Etsy
This is an ugly sweater that’s both slightly risqué and makes a top-notch pop culture reference. Wubba lubba dub dub! Get it here.
11
This twerking Santa sweater
Etsy
Back-back-back up that booty like you’ve got elves to feed. Get it here.
12
This butt ugly Christmas sweater
Etsy
We’re not sure what’s happening here, but it’s upsetting and that’s probably the point. Get it here.
13
This gag gift sweater
Etsy
Need a gag gift for your S.O. or a NSFW white elephant gift? This willy warmer will win some confused laughs. Get it here.
