’Tis the season for showing off an ugly Christmas sweater at every holiday gathering, but if you’re the kind of person who swears like a sailor and loves to rile up a crowd, no run-of-the-mill Target ugly sweater will do.

For the queen of dropping f-bombs and the guy who’s always honest AF, they need a holiday sweater that’s as inappropriate and foul-mouthed as they are. They deserve an ugly Christmas sweater that’ll make even their raunchiest friends blush, which is why we took a wild ride through Etsy’s ugly sweater offerings.