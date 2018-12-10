’Tis the season for showing off an ugly Christmas sweater at every holiday gathering, but if you’re the kind of person who swears like a sailor and loves to rile up a crowd, no run-of-the-mill Target ugly sweater will do.
For the queen of dropping f-bombs and the guy who’s always honest AF, they need a holiday sweater that’s as inappropriate and foul-mouthed as they are. They deserve an ugly Christmas sweater that’ll make even their raunchiest friends blush, which is why we took a wild ride through Etsy’s ugly sweater offerings.
Here are our 14 favorite NSFW holiday sweaters for foul-mouthed partygoers:
1
This SFW (and family) sweater
2
This damn ugly sweater
3
This ~festive~ nudie sweater
4
This honest Santa sweater
5
This Hanukkah sweater
6
This honest AF sweater
7
This Dwight sweater
8
This funny Hanukkah sweater
9
This straightforward sweater
10
This "Rick and Morty" sweater
11
This twerking Santa sweater
12
This butt ugly Christmas sweater
13
This gag gift sweater
