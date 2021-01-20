Joe Biden will be sworn in as the 46th president of the United States on Wednesday during an inaugural ceremony scaled back due to the coronavirus pandemic and ongoing security concerns due to right-wing groups provoked by Biden’s predecessor.

Kamala Harris will also be sworn in today, making history as the first female vice president, as well as the first Black and Asian American vice president.

President Donald Trump departs Washington for his Mar-a-Lago resort in the morning, with his last flight on Air Force One taking place before Biden’s swearing-in at noon. Trump has spent months denying the 2020 election results and spreading lies about voter fraud, eventually pushing his supporters to “fight like hell” in a speech that incited the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

Read live updates on Biden’s inauguration below. (Note: An ad blocker may prevent you from seeing the blog, so if you’re using one, please pause or turn it off.)