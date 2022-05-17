Shopping

The Best Inclusive Bandages For All Skin Tones

Brands like Band-Aid and Tru-Colour make bandages that come in shades of brown.

As a child, I was no stranger to the occasional scrape, bump and bruise thanks to my adventurous nature. My parents basically kept a box of bandages and Neosporin on standby whenever I played outside. And even though I’ve traded playgrounds for coffee shops and scooters for a subway, my slight clumsiness still means I end up with the occasional random scratch on my body.

But two things that I’ve become hyper-aware in recent years, after multiple instances of violence and discrimination against my community, are representation and inclusion. And despite bandages being such a minuscule aspect of everyday life, putting on one that actually matches my skin tone means more to me than I ever thought it would.

Having a tiny object that most people will wear at some point during their lives come in colors other than the “default” beige makes me feel seen (literally) and allows me to deter attention from wounds like bandages are meant to do.

Though we still have a way to go with more inclusive bandages becoming available to match everyone’s skin tone, especially in doctors’ offices, I’m excited about the ones that exist already online. Brands like Tru-Colour, Band-Aid and BioSwiss all make bandages in various shades of brown (even deep brown!) so that children, teens and adults of all skin tones can have experience a real “nude” bandage. Check them out below.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Amazon
Tru-Colour skin tone bandages
Tru-Colour's skin tone bandages are available to buy individually or in a variety pack. The company launched in 2014 to provide bandages and kinesiology tape for people of all skin tones. The bandages come in four colors: dark brown, brown, olive and beige. They're safe for sensitive skin and made with flexible fabric so you can move with ease and comfort. The variety pack comes with four 30-count bandages in each color.
$15 at Amazon
2
Amazon
Band-Aid Ourtone bandages
In 2021, Band-Aid launched its Ourtone brand of bandages, which come in three shades of brown to cater to people with darker skin tones. These bandages can be bought individually or as a set (one color per set) of three boxes of 30 bandages each. They're made with memory weave fabric for flexibility, so they move as you move and stay on for up to 24 hours. The bandages come in three colors: deep, medium and light.
$8.91 at Amazon
3
Amazon
BioSwiss Truetone skin tone adhesive bandages
In addition to BioSwiss' other bandage offerings, which come in a ton of different shapes and designs, you can also get the brand's Truetone bandages. Created for a range of skin tones, these bandages come in four colors: dark brown, brown, olive and beige. Each box contains 32 bandages in four shades.
$6.99 at Amazon
