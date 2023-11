25 Pet Products You’ll Gush About Almost As Much As Your Actual Pet

A super durable duck chew toy

"My dog destroys every stuffed animal he can get his teeth on within five minutes of contact. I never buy stuffed toys anymore so I don't have to constantly clean up the stuffing around my house.— I'm not sure if its the longer 'fur' or something else, but he has not even put a hole in it after a couple of weeks. I wouldn't say it's his new companion; he does greet me at the door squeaking it in his mouth, and attempts to get us to chase him to try to retrieve it, but he has not tried to rip it open to remove the squeaker, as is his norm. I'm interested to see how long it will be around!" — charrob