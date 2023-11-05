25 Pet Products You’ll Gush About Almost As Much As Your Actual Pet

Popular items from this list include:
A cruelty-free pet ear cleanser
Promising review:
"My dog has been dealing with ear infections off and on for the last couple of months. Other over-the-counter stuff only made it worse. As a last resort before heading to vets, I decided to give this a try after reading about it. Within two hours I noticed he wasn't scratching his ears any longer...Now on day two it's 100% better...Still can't believe it!
This product just saved me several hundred dollars in vet bills. A must-have in my house now!
" — Wishfulthinking
A patented pet hair remover
ChomChom Roller
is a Massachusetts-based small biz creating an eco-friendly, reusable alternative to sticky lint rollers. Promising reviews:
"TikTok made me buy this and it is money well spent!!
I’m convinced that my beagle sheds a full coat of hair and regrows it daily! I use this on my bed every single day and it blows my mind how well it works. Before this I was going through four to five disposable sticky rollers a month and spending three times longer to remove dog hair.
I am buying these for everyone in my family as Christmas gifts this year! ❤️" — tiff4short
A plug-in multicat calming diffuser kit
This starter kit gets you the diffuser head and one vial of Feliway; refills
are also available on Amazon. Keep in mind that this shouldn't replace standard protocol for new cat introductions, like keeping them separate for a while, doing smell introductions first, etc. Promising review
: "I can’t express enough how much this has changed mine and my cats' lives.
Merging two households wasn’t easy on the cats. One male cat had a hard time moving into a new house with new pets. He had terrible behavior problems and would cause us and the other cats a lot of stress...We tried everything the vet suggested to reduce theses incidences, but getting Feliway was the only thing that worked. He is a completely different cat now. He is calm and his outbursts rarely happen. He has become a couch cat and has turned into the sweetest boy.
The other cats aren’t stressed anymore and neither are we...It definitely has more of an affect on the male cats than the female. If you aren’t noticing a difference with one diffuser I would suggest getting a second. We couldn’t believe that this one product could fix everything, but it did
...If your cats are having any behavior problems or stress please try this!" — Kristine Spencer
A nail grinder
Promising review:
"I've got one of those dogs who doesn't like his nails touched and he's got a devoted owner who tried clipping his nails and cut one too short so that was traumatic for both of us! My dog gets horribly car sick and taking him anywhere in the car creates so much angst, but he has to have those nails trimmed. The groomer suggested this product which she actually has and uses on her own dogs and urged me to buy it and give it a try.
I ordered it and got it and then was scared to use it on him! But the company follow up provided me with some helpful suggestions and a great amount of encouragement and there is a very happy ending to this story! So I absolutely recommend it." — jazziejay5
A super durable duck chew toy
Promising review:
"My dog destroys every stuffed animal he can get his teeth on within five minutes of contact. I never buy stuffed toys anymore so I don't have to constantly clean up the stuffing around my house. I bought this on a whim based on the reviews, but certainly didn't expect it to last. For some reason this duck is different
— I'm not sure if its the longer 'fur' or something else, but he has not even put a hole in it after a couple of weeks. I wouldn't say it's his new companion; he does greet me at the door squeaking it in his mouth, and attempts to get us to chase him to try to retrieve it, but he has not tried to rip it open to remove the squeaker, as is his norm. I'm interested to see how long it will be around!" — charrob
An elevated pet food bowl
Promising review:
"My two cats always had a habit of playing with their water bowls and spilling water everywhere. I hated cleaning it up constantly. I was looking for a solution when I came across the Neater Feeder and thought it was a great idea. It is small but it's the perfect size for both my cats. Not only did this product look super nice when I set it up, but it also actually worked!! All of the water got trapped on the bottom and the food was trapped on the top as well. Made cleanup so much easier.
I am so happy with this product and highly recommend." — Kelli Palen
A wood polish that conditions and protects wood
Promising review:
"I have original paneled doors in my home and they are in excellent condition except for the fact that they were seriously dried out and had deep scratching from pets.
I had no idea I needed this in my life. Easy application with a microfiber towel and then a quick wipe down an hour later to remove any residue. This brought my interior and exterior doors back to life. If you have deep scratches in your wood, this is a must-have!
Very pleased." — Victoria
A citrus pet odor eliminator
Promising review:
"I used this on our carpet. My daughter's cat started peeing in the corner. I paid a lot of money to have a company come out and use an enzyme cleaner on just the corner. It did not take the order away!! I used this cleaner, and IT WORKED!! I can’t believe it, but the cat pee smell is completely gone!
I even got down on my hands and knees to smell the carpet…this stuff is amazing!!!!" — Lori
A convenient automatic cat feeder
It plugs into the wall, but also accepts batteries in case of power outages. Promising review
: "We held off for years telling ourselves our cat would eventually accept his feeding time if we were consistent in ignoring him.
Well, here we are. Wish we bought this sooner; best money I've ever spent. Plus, we can more easily leave our cat for a few days without worrying as much. The battery backup is a nice feature, and it's easy to program, and once you get it set up you basically don't need to do anything except monitor the amount of remaining food
. My only slight complaint is that the bowl itself is a hollow plastic, so the food hitting the bowl was actually loud enough in the other room to wake us up. So we now just have it dispense onto the mat we have." — Jen E.
An immunity-boosting allergy supplement
Promising review:
"What a great product! I have a small pooch and he’s been scratching himself around the nose and neck it seems due to allergies, leaving red bloody marks 😞. I bought this product and BAM within two days he stopped scratching and his marks are healing.
And he really likes the taste. Thanks!" — Harold Koslowski
An enclosed self-cleaning litter box
Any sort of clumping cat litter will do, but reviewers LOVE this low-tracking, 99.9% dust-free Dr. Elsey’s Premium Clumping Cat Litter
. Promising review:
"We weren’t sure what to expect from this new type of manual cat box. The innovation is so logical and simple while cost effective. We bought this for our teenage cat. He used it right away. All we do is tilt and roll the entire cat box to the right until you hear a THUMP indicating the clumps land in a built in pull out scoop.
Then roll the cat box back to the left so the remaining good litter settles back into the bottom. Then back to center. The scoop is easy to empty. We love it." — Suzanne Edwards
A leakproof dog water bottle
The water bottle also includes a sling rope and carabiner for clipping onto a bag or belt loop.Promising review:
"I love this item. Especially nice when I take my dog to the dog park
. For some reason he doesn’t like drinking out of the communal dog bowl. The water flows into the cup area and back into the reservoir if the dog doesn’t drink it all...with a button to lock in the water. Perfect product." — J. Chevalier
A poop bag dispenser
This dispenser also comes with a 15-count roll of lavender-scented waste bags, a metal carabiner and a webbing loop fastener for hooking onto your dog's leash or harness!Promising review:
"I needed a poop bag holder that I could attach to my leash. While there are plenty of cheap-quality plastic options out there, I went with this option because it had the added feature of a flashlight. I'm not always home in time to walk my puppy before the sun goes down, so having the light attached to the holder is perfect (especially when I forget my phone on the way out of my house).
I highly recommend if you'll be trying to scoop the poop in the dark." — Nikki
Plus, some leakproof poop bags
Promising review:
"The quality of the bag is exactly what I was looking for. It's thick enough that once it's tied closed you can not smell what's inside it. The strength and quality of the bag was the most important aspect for me and these bags meet all of them.
The bag doesn't rip easily, which is ideal for someone with long nails. The quantity you receive for the price is perfect and I like that they are biodegradable. Will definitely be buying all of my poop bags from them moving forward." — Amazon customer
A double layer cat litter-trapping mat
Promising review:
"This litter mat is a lifesaver. I was facing a real issue with my two new kittens tracking litter EVERYWHER
E so much so that I was considering switching from the litter that I love to something non-tracking because there were no good alternatives. Much research later, I come across this mat. I will say it was bigger and more square than I thought, but I think that is a good thing! It is so large and covers the area well. Now the litter tracking is 99% contained!
Best litter mat I have ever had!" — Rachel Ray
A liquid tartar remover
Promising review:
" A must-have for pet owners.
I add this to my pet's water daily. I found on Amazon and have a small bottle shipped every three weeks. My pet's breath smells minty and this helps keep their teeth clean." — Kelly Schmitt
A snout soother stick
This snout soother is organic, vegan and made with all-natural ingredients!Promising review:
"Well, I have never before been so shocked at the effectiveness of a product. Our 5-year-old Frenchie, Carol, had a nose that was so crusty, it was sprouting these long strands of more crust. There was literally crust on crust on crust. The nose had strings of crust. This nose was so crusty and repulsive, it was almost beautiful. Her nose might have resembled the rarest, most exotic geode to be mined from the rarest mine in Guatemala. A friend recommended this snout soother for Carol's repulsive nose. I was worried she would just lick it all off and it wouldn't work. We never imagined she could have a regular, soft, moist nose again.
Honestly, this product is some black magic stuff! Unbelievable results in three to five days. No one paid me to write this." — Brittany
An interactive dancing cat toy
Promising review:
"This toy is a favorite of my cats! It is great quality that withstands her claws and teeth attacking it every time we play. It’s a low effort toy for owners and a blast for the cats!
And the price cannot be beat." — Taylor Hurst
An all-in-one vacuum pet grooming kit
The kit includes five attachments: a grooming brush, de-shedding brush, electric clipper with four comb attachments (6mm/12mm/18mm/24mm), a nozzle head and cleaning brush for collecting any fallen pet hair. Promising reviews:
"I have two cats (that I found I’m allergic to) and two dogs. They need frequent brushing to ensure that I’m not going into an allergy fit due to the insurmountable hair everywhere. This thing is a beast and has helped so much when it comes to keeping up with some of the shedding that goes around here.
" — Messer
A pet-feeding tracker
This tracker comes equipped with magnets and self-adhesive backing for different mounting options. Promising review:
"Awesome product! There are four of us who were working together to feed the dogs. It simplified everything because I no longer have to text to see if anyone had fed them every morning. Now I just to see if it's green and if not I feed them and indicate it, we all love it so much!
" — Toni Deegan
Mess-free Himalayan yak cheese chews
Promising review
: "Tough treat for heavy chewers! Our AmStaff can finish a bully stick in minutes. We had to stop giving her bones because she’d gnaw them to shards! This is the first treat we’ve tried that lasted more than an hour.
It’s been two days and she’s not even one-quarter of the way through! They do have a smell, but it’s not strong. It’s like a faint smoky smell. Our girl loves them! And I love that she’s no longer trying to eat my furniture!" — monster_mommy
A convenient waterless pet shampoo
Promising review:
"I have tried various water shampoos and I haven’t been pleased with any. It does smell nice, but that wouldn’t matter if it was a nice scent but not really a shampoo. I have a Blenheim cavalier whose white fur is WHITE when she returns from groomer. She has a habit of walking through mulch, dirt, etc., and it isn’t long before her white fur is beige. I love how I can give her a spritz, rub into her coat, dry and brush. She’s then back to white.
This is a great product." — Shopping Momma
A heated Snuggle Puppy toy
Batteries are included and it has two heartbeat modes: 24/7 continuous or eight hours with an auto shut-off. Promising review:
"I wasskeptical about getting a $40 stuffed animal for my dog, but I’m so glad I did!
We got our Frenchie on a Monday night and we were up three times that night with her and Tuesday night. The puppy buddy came in on Wednesday evening and I immediately let her use it. I turned on the heart beat for her and she was immediately intrigued by it. The final test was seeing how she did overnight. She slept all night!
We heard her whine for not even a full minute at one point but she went back to sleep quickly. She now looks for her puppy when she is ready to lay down." — Amazon customer
A modern litter box enclosure
Promising review:
"Lovely design that matches any home. Super compact and the perfect size. Also traps scent from leaking out
as well, and no more litter tracking!! My cat loves it." — Vika
A gentle hair-removing glove
Promising review:
"I used to use an undercoat brush and I was amazed one day when I used this at a friend's house. I had just brushed my dog before going over and then used the mitt. So much hair was removed and so I obviously purchased one myself.
My dog has short hair but sheds a ton ! Brush outside and just kind of slap the mitt on the ground to get the hair off as you go." — Hillary M.