35 Incredible Products I Think About Even More Than I Think About Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce (And That's A Lot)

Jenae Sitzes / BuzzFeed

Urban Decay's All Nighter setting spray

I first put this setting spray to the test for a wedding that involved taking different trains on a hot day and being in crowded rooms where airflow was limited. I was sweating up a storm, but my makeup looked flawless by the time I got home that night — all thanks to this Urban Decay setting spray, which I knew after one use I'd be repurchasing. I'm new to setting sprays, so it felt weird at first to spray something on top of my carefully crafted makeup look, but it dried in no time without messing anything up. It also didn't feel heavy or sticky on my face — it didn't feel like anything at all, actually — and my makeup looked better than it ever has after hours of wear. (For reference, I have dry, sensitive skin and it caused me no issues.)



Soon after that event, I put it to an even bigger task: surviving sweat, tears, and 12 hours of wear for my Eras Tour show. My makeup look was done by 2 p.m., and thanks to my now highly trusted Urban Decay spray, it stayed completely intact (minus the lipstick I purposefully wiped off while scarfing down post-concert pizza) until the time I got home just after 2 a.m. It endured multi-leg public transportation to and from the venue, waiting in lines under the glaring sun to get in, several meals and drinks, jumping, screaming, and literally full-on crying a number of times during the show. My liquid eyeliner, eyeshadow, non-waterproof mascara, foundation, blush, and even glitter were unfazed, and I owe it all to this setting spray.