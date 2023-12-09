35 Incredible Products I Think About Even More Than I Think About Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce (And That's A Lot)

Popular items from this list include:
An Elizavecca hair treatment
I've been using this stuff lately and have to say, my hair has never felt better!! My hair is color-treated and tends to feel really dry at the ends, and I'm used to globbing on so much conditioner in an effort to have it feel silky and hydrated. With this Elizavecca treatment, I don't have to use very much, and it feels like it really permeates my strands to leave them sooo soft when I get out of the shower. And I've noticed that my hair legit feels better for days afterward! (Which is a good thing, since I only wash my hair a couple times a week!)
BTW, reviewers with everything from thin, fine hair to 4c curls
have reported positive results from this moisturizing formula, which is particularly recommended for folks whose hair is damaged from using hot tools, bleach and the like.Promising review:
"Like many others, I tried this as a replacement for Olaplex
. Honestly, Olaplex never had a great effect on my hair and certainly wasn’t worth the price. This did an unreal job on my hair!!
I was skeptical (tried a little bit first because I was petrified it would burn off my hair and I would end up bald!) but, lo and behold, it was magic! My hair is so strong, silky, and healthy looking after just one use.
" — BB
The incredible Cosrx Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence
I use this stuff, too, and am O-B-S-E-S-S-E-D. The TikTok hype is so warranted. I apply this as the first step in my skincare routine after washing my face, and my skin basically drinks it up. It's super lightweight, doesn't leave behind any sticky residue despite what you might expect from a snail mucin serum, and it has a long-lasting hydrating effect! It makes such a good base for my thicker moisturizing cream and sunscreen. Promising review
: "My skin dries out severely during the winter all the time, and I have to constantly use Vaseline to keep it moisturized (normal cream doesn't work on me). Imagine my surprise when my SO tried to put snail goo on me, eww!! I resisted for weeks refusing to use this product as she constantly vouched for its abilities. After a month I finally gave in, and boy it is amazing!
My hands feel more moisturized than ever for longer and it doesn't leave a disgusting greasy feel as Vaseline. Take it from a once non-believer, you have to try this. Even if it doesn't work for you, you paid a fraction of what you would've paid for any other name-brand moisturizers
." — Kyoko Ozaki
A ChomChom pet hair roller
The tens of thousands of five-star Amazon reviews are reason enough to add the ChomChom to your cart immediately, but let me add my own personal review to the stack. I've been using the ChomChom for quite a while now, but I took the photos above just now to show just how quick, easy and effective this roller is. It took 10 seconds to rid my velvet couch ottoman of the hair my two gray kitties are constantly leaving everywhere.
It takes a bit of practice to get the hang of using this roller — at first, I thought you only brushed down in one direction, and was confused why it wasn't picking up hair. It's important to do a push-and-pull brushing in both directions so it actually pulls the hair inside, which does require you to apply a bit of pressure. Afterward, you just dump out the hair that's been trapped inside. The ChomChom is best for large flat surfaces like couches and beds.
An electric mug warmer
After seeing this coffee warmer all over BuzzFeed Shopping and even gifting my dad one for Christmas, I finally decided to buy one for myself. Based on all the reviews, I was pretty confident I'd soon be kicking myself for not getting it sooner, and that proved to be true: This thing not only looks good, but works great for keeping my coffee warm all day long (because yes, I'm one of those people that'll sip on coffee until 5 p.m.). I was kind of worried it'd be too small for some of my larger mugs, but the center plate is bigger than expected and accommodated every mug in my eclectic collection perfectly. I can confirm that flat-bottomed mugs are the best option for using with this warmer as they do stay hotter, but it still keeps my concave-bottom mugs warm enough for my taste. Also, I love how sleek the white version looks on my white desk, and the auto-shutoff function is a nice safety feature as an absentminded person.
Essence's Lash Princess mascara
I've been using this mascara all year long and it's no exaggeration to say it's a total game-changer. First of all, it's 5 bucks and ya girl is trying to cut down on how much she spends on makeup, so we love that. Two, it makes my lashes sooo long and voluminous, with just one coat being enough most of the time! If I apply it carefully, it doesn't clump badly at all, though if I do apply several coats and there's some clumping, I just break it up with my lash separator (also highly recommend!). Promising review
(also highly recommend!). Promising review
: "The best I’ve tried so far and I used Dior, Tarte, Too Faced, you name it.
I always have a problem with brand-new mascara because they have too much product on the brush, especially first few uses, and my lashes stick together. I didn’t have this problem with this one. I could layer it without any product starting to fall off or my lashes sticking together. And I love that they don’t test on animals." — Detti
A Simple Modern tumbler
I finally decided to hop on board the hype train for big tumblers and am already obsessed with my Simple Modern one! I opted for the mint green color
and it's as pretty in person as I'd hoped. The fact that this has both a straw and a handle means I end up carrying it around with me and drinking WAY more water than I did before.
BTW! I highly recommend getting straw covers to protect against dust and germs — as pictured above, I got these cute cloud ones
and they work perfectly! Promising review
: "If you have been wanting a Stanley cup, believe me, save yourself some money and get this cup! You will end up with a better cup than the Stanley!
I have dropped/tipped over this cup a couple of times and only a couple of drops of water come out. If I did that to my Stanley, water got everywhere! And this cup keeps the water so cold. And if you purchase silicone straw toppers, it keeps the water even colder! Also, it fits in my car cup holder and my Stanley really didn’t
. Love this cup!" — Amazon customer
A Revlon one-step hair dryer and volumizer
I barely know how to do anything with my hair, but this is one of those tools that's basically like, "It's OK...I gotchu." Now when I blow-dry my hair, I can style it at the same time, and it's as easy as just curling my hair around this brush as I go. I seriously never thought I'd be able to achieve a salon-worthy blowout at home, but even with my non-existent skills, I can get pretty dang close with this hot-air brush.
It has two heat and speed settings and a cool option, and it's designed to work on all hair textures
; reviewers with 2b–4c hair mentioned it working for them. Promising review:
"I wanted to try this because I had tried the Dyson hair tool and loved it, but didn’t necessarily want to pay the $500+ to buy one. This product works great and is budget friendly.
Has a cool setting and then low, medium, and high for heat. I noticed my hair gets frizzy if I don’t do the heat but I do have bleached blonde hair. My hair looks and feels great! This product is very easy to use! I love it and would buy it again!" — TbearZ86xoxo
A pack of two Venus Visage teeth whitening pens
Promising review:
"I bought this on a whim when I saw someone review it on TikTok. After using it several times over the course of a week, I immediately noticed the difference in the color of my teeth. I'm a smoker and a heavy coffee drinker. I'm finding that this product will be a lifesaver in terms of what my smile looks like.
I would definitely recommend!!" — Mully
And a "flossing toothbrush"
I've been using these Mouthwatchers toothbrushes for a few months now and will absolutely be sticking with them. They give you such a deep clean, which is very necessary with the approximately 5–6 cups of coffee I drink every day.
My coworker Emma
loves them too: "I use an electric toothbrush usually, but I feel like I'm getting a much more satisfying clean from these,
especially because I tend to get yellow stains between my teeth no matter how much I floss, and these bristles seem to actually target that a lot more effectively."Mouthwatchers
is a small business established by a dentist and that specializes in antimicrobial toothbrushes designed to get deeper cleans even patients with "great" dental hygiene might miss with traditional brush and floss routines. Promising review
: "I’m a dental hygienist of 16 years and typically use and recommend electric toothbrushes; however, this manual toothbrush is great! My teeth feel very clean after brushing for two minutes, similar to the way they would feel after using my Oral-B or Sonicare electric toothbrush.
I’ll definitely purchase again!" — Beth
E.l.f. Poreless Putty Primer
This stuff is gold. I'm relatively new to the Poreless Putty Primer fandom but now that I'm here, I'm not leaving anytime soon. This makes SUCH a difference in how my foundation goes on, and it makes it look as close to poreless as I think is humanly possible — and maintains the smooth look for many hours! Just be sure to let it sit for a little bit before applying your foundation. Promising review:
"Okay so first nothing will make you 'poreless' but this stuff is amazing. Will even out fine lines and help with super porous areas; my T-zone [has really visible] pores and this definitely gave me a boost in confidence. I would highly recommend. Especially to those not to familiar with makeup, this is a game changer. Honestly it works better than my $30 primer from Urban Decay and lasts all day.
I am oily so I usually blot some powder on later in the day but if you have dry skin this could be the ultimate game changer!" — Olivia
And the hydrating Lancôme Teint Idole Care & Glow foundation
This is the best foundation I have ever owned, folks. I literally get excited every time I get the chance to put it on. I saw it recommended in a TikTok (which I can't find now, sorry!) and even though it costs more than I've ever spent on foundation, I was pulled in by the idea of a hyaluronic acid formula that's hydrating and glowy with decent coverage — and it's proven to be just that.
The skin tone match is PERFECTION (Sephora nailed it with the "Find Your Shade" tool) and it blends like a dream, working as the perfect base for blush, highlighter, and more. It's lightweight and buildable, and my dry, sensitive skin has had no issues with it. As a bonus, it has SPF 27 for added protection! The bottle is also lasting me a long time, so it's been worth every single penny in my experience. When I want more coverage for a bolder makeup look, whether for events or going out, this is my go-to!
Seriously stylish faux-leather shorts
I have these and can't recommend them more!! As a pear-shaped individual, I love that they comfortably cover my bottom while still hugging me at the waist thanks to the stretchy elastic there with no awful gapping
. As other reviewers mention, these have a thickness to them that makes them feel high-quality. In the summer, I do sweat in these a little at the waist, which is to be expected, but the wide-leg design helps keep everything else breezy. I wear these in the fall and winter with thicker tights! Oh, and the pockets are nice and deep
! Promising review:
"I was so surprised when I received these shorts. They are such good quality. They have weight to them, making them feel expensive. I feel like I would buy these from Zara.
Super cute and exactly what I was looking for!" — Jaimelee Calvello
Urban Decay's All Nighter setting spray
I first put this setting spray to the test for a wedding that involved taking different trains on a hot day and being in crowded rooms where airflow was limited. I was sweating up a storm, but my makeup looked flawless by the time I got home that night — all thanks to this Urban Decay setting spray, which I knew after one use I'd be repurchasing. I'm new to setting sprays, so it felt weird at first to spray something on top of my carefully crafted makeup look, but it dried in no time without messing anything up. It also didn't feel heavy or sticky on my face — it didn't feel like anything at all, actually — and my makeup looked better than it ever has after hours of wear. (For reference, I have dry, sensitive skin and it caused me no issues.)
Soon after that event, I put it to an even bigger task: surviving sweat, tears, and 12 hours of wear for my Eras Tour show. My makeup look was done by 2 p.m., and thanks to my now highly trusted Urban Decay spray, it stayed completely intact (minus the lipstick I purposefully wiped off while scarfing down post-concert pizza) until the time I got home just after 2 a.m. It endured multi-leg public transportation to and from the venue, waiting in lines under the glaring sun to get in, several meals and drinks, jumping, screaming, and literally full-on crying a number of times during the show. My liquid eyeliner, eyeshadow, non-waterproof mascara, foundation, blush, and even glitter were unfazed, and I owe it all to this setting spray.
A dreamy, TikTok-viral cloud wrist rest
This little beauty is available only from the Logitech store on its own — elsewhere, you can get it as part of a bundle with the G713 wired
or G715 wireless
mechanical keyboard, which I personally own and use every day for work! It's a fantastic keyboard with a sleek, customizable look, since Logitech sells colorful top plates
you can switch in and out. But if you aren't ready to upgrade your keyboard, you can still get the cute cloud wrist rest separately! It makes typing all day sooo much more comfortable, and even though I've been using it for a long time now, it still looks as good as the day I got it!
A jar of The Pink Stuff
This TikTok-famous paste can clean literally ANY mess whether it's in your bathroom, kitchen, basement or anywhere in between. Check out this TikTok
in which my former colleague Britt Ross
uses The Pink Stuff on a dirty sheet pan, pair of white sneakers, and her toaster oven. Spoiler: The results are seriously impressive. Promising review
: "Got this because TikTok made me do it. I put a smear on a hair dye stain in my shower from six months ago. Thought I’d have to let it sit for a while so I rubbed it in with a Scrub Daddy
and was ready to let it sit, but it was already gone. Blew my mind. Removed rust stains in the toilet and hard water marks from the tank instantly. Goodbye other cleaners." — L. Seitz
A waterproof, smudge-proof liquid eyeliner stamp
I am extremely bad at drawing eyeliner wings. These make stamping on identical wings sooo easy, because not all of us have Taylor's skill at drawing a cat eye.
The Flick Stick comes from New Zealand-based brand and small biz Lovoir Beauty
. Promising review:
"Amazon makes all things possible, even the perfect winged liner. I’m speechless. I’ve never been able to do winged liner in the 30 years I’ve walked the Earth. This product is amazing, it’s seamless. Literally, it’s foolproof. Not to mention it has great staying power, it’s very dark, and hasn’t smudged all day. I seriously wasn’t expecting to like it this much, you’ve got a customer for life!" — Taylor
Ultra high-rise Levi's straight jeans
I recently bough these Levi's, and let me tell you, they are IT. The material feels thick and high-quality, and they fit both my hips and waist — which, as a pear shape, is HARD to find. They're also not too long (as a 5'3 person, I'm all too familiar with pants dragging the ground) so I can wear them with all of my shoes. They look super cute rolled up a little at the bottom, too, if needed! I currently have the medium indigo worn-in pair, and I'm eyeing the mustard yellow corduroy style next. Promising review:
next.Promising review:
"My favorite jeans of all time. High waisted Levi’s are so comfy, so high quality, so adorable…my daughter stole mine and I had to buy another pair. She is 27, I am 49. These jeans rock a multitude of generations and body types.
The dark wash is my favorite and they are a thick denim, cool button fly and not much stretch. Levi’s will never go out of style." — patrice hedrick
A record display shelf
I have this record shelf (in metallic gold) and love it!! I don't have a ton of extra wall space to display the entire T. Swift collection like some fans do, so I love having this lil' shelf to display whatever record I'm vibing with most at the moment, or whatever feels seasonally appropriate. Every time it features in my Insta stories, I get friends asking where I got it!
Record Racks is a small business in Austin, Texas.
An Aspen self-warming pet bed
This is THE pet bed, y'all. I can personally vouch for it for cats, though plenty of reviewers have shared pics of their adorable dogs curled up in it, too (it comes in larger sizes)! Neither of my cats have ever really taken to a cat bed and much preferred to doze on their cat tree or curl up on a regular blanket, until I finally caved in and bought the Aspen self-warming bed a while back. IMMEDIATELY upon placing it on my couch, one of my cats crawled into it and happily began napping. As soon as he moved away, my other cat jumped in to take it for a test run as well — and immediately curled up as well. After about a week of them taking turns using it, I realized I needed to buy a second one. They immediately took to that one as well, and now, they both have access to their favorite bed whenever they like!
DreamVibeCreations / Etsy
LED cloud lights
Don't forget to snag some AA batteries
while you're at it! Dream Vibe Creations is an Etsy store that was started by its owner, Bobby, after he developed a rare blood disease. Months at home led him to making these magical cloud lights.Promising review:
"Absolutely wonderful and just what I was looking for. Fantastic craftsmanship and just awesome-looking decor. Thank you immensely, you're amazing!" — D Gilmore
A pack of 24-karat gold cooling eye gels
I have these myself and love them! If I've had a particularly exhausting few days, I love to pop on these bad boys and let my under-eyes drink in the hydration. The cooling sensation feels incredible, and I look and feel so much more refreshed after (and less like a zombie). And you get 20 pairs in one pack, which feels like a great deal! Promising review
like a zombie). And you get 20 pairs in one pack, which feels like a great deal!Promising review
: "Their shape is perfect for not missing any area under the eyes and they're super comfortable to wear. They stick well and don't fall off, yet pull off easily when done. My skin felt the difference immediately
and I can actually see results after my third application. I'm in my 40s and had a fair amount of puffiness and dark spots, but these have smoothed out the puffiness and lightened the dark spots. My skin actually feels tighter and smooth. This is a nice product to make you feel luxurious at home without high costs.
" — Angela Dooling
Plus, a LilyAna Naturals eye cream
There are so many expensive eye creams out there — and to be honest, you don't have
to use a special eye cream — but if you do find yourself wanting to give your undereyes some extra TLC, I recommend this stuff! I've been using it for months and love how nourishing and lightweight it feels on my delicate under-eye skin. I've definitely noticed that it seems to brighten up that whole area of my face, and it does soften fine lines. Plus, a little bottle will last you so long because you don't need very much, so it truly is budget-friendly!Promising review:
"Best eye cream I have ever used!!! Better than Benefiance by Shiseido and Clinique or Lancôme, for less than a third of the price
with the amount you get. It is rich enough to do the job but not greasy. It doesn't interfere with concealer, yet softens lines. Love it so much!!!!" — Lory Lacy
A highly rated pair of hoop earrings
Jewelry is not one of those things I like to splurge on, so when I found this budget-friendly pair, I decided to treat myself. And wow, they look amazing in person! I'm sort of obsessed with this brand in general now (I wore one of their tennis bracelets
to a wedding recently and got so many compliments!) and may finally be able to build up a collection of jewelry staples without going broke. Promising reviews
: "This product is AMAZING! If you are looking for a good [swap] for the Jennifer Fisher earrings, these are it! They are super lightweight, effortless, and so cute
!" — Anna Weir
"I've been wearing these earrings nonstop since receiving them. They're incredibly lightweight and I always forget I'm wearing them. I prefer these over my nicer Madewell hoops
." — KFam
Mighty Patch hydrocolloid stickers
I think about these often because where were these when I was a pimple-prone teenager? They work exactly as advertised and give me so much confidence back when I get random pimples. I pop one of these suckers on and go to sleep, knowing it'll be flatter when I wake up.
My coworker Amanda
swears by these too: "I've tried various (countless) pimple patches in the past and Mighty Patch definitely takes the cake. I stick it on and honestly forget that it's even there. The adhesive is strong, so it stays on during my tossing and turning at night, but I often wear it during the day, too! I work from home, and it's not noticeable during my video calls, which I truly, truly appreciate." Hero Cosmetics
is an Asian woman-founded brand and home of The Mighty Patch. Ju Rhyu launched the brand in 2017, which has evolved with products such as cleansers, toners, nose strip Mighty Patches and more!
A reviewer-beloved veggie chopper
Fullstar
is a small business established in 2017 that specializes in kitchen gadgets. Check out a TikTok of the veggie chopper
in action. Promising review:
"Makes life so much easier. I can't imagine chopping onions or bell peppers by hand anymore, and it does so much more.
We used to have a Prepworks chopper, which was a similar idea, but you had to press so hard to chop, and it broke after not too long. This one requires very little effort to cut through the food, and it has a generous container.
" — Amazon customer
And a cute colander that expands to fit the side of your sink
This colander can expand from 14.5–19.5 inches. It's top-rack dishwasher safe as well!
I have this colander in the pink color and absolutely love it! I don't leave it out on my sink permanently, but I've hung it right next to my sink using small Command hooks
so I can quickly grab it and place it on my sink whenever I need to clean produce or drain pasta. I love being able to leave ingredients on it to drain while I work on other steps of a recipe, and it also leaves enough room in the sink for me to place dirty dishes or wash a pan without the dirty water getting onto my clean ingredients. Highly recommend, especially for small kitchens!Promising review:
"I’m obsessed with this. I leave it in my sink always. It makes washing fruits or draining pasta so much easier and has such a simple cleanup. It also adds a nice pop of color to my kitchen. I highly recommend it." — Alyssa
A Crave Naturals detangling brush
I do not have curly hair, but my thin, fine hair does get tangled ridiculously easy, and brushing it out with my old brush sometimes hurt. The Crave Naturals brush definitely has some kind of magic in it, because brushing my hair has never been faster or easier. Reviewers swear it's great for all hair types, including 2c–4c. Plus, the brush works on both wet and dry hair! Promising review
: "I have thick, down to my butt long curly hair, so brushing has always been hell. I never thought that it would matter what brush I used for my hair because its just always been the same no matter what I use. BUT THIS BRUSH. Oh my gosh! It has cut my hair brushing time down from 45 minutes to about five! And the best part, is that I can even brush it when it's dry!
It doesn't rip or tug, my hair doesn't get poofy or frizzy, and it just takes away my knots and leaves my curls. Doesn't have those awful little beads that rip off in your hair. This is a life-changer for me!" — Ryan Turner
A dishwasher cleaner and disinfectant
My dishwasher is prone to these really gross smells sometimes (I live in a New York City apartment, and god knows how long it's been in here). I swear by these dishwasher tablets because they are the only thing that saves me from smelling whatever grossness has built up inside my dishwasher every time I step into my kitchen. I do find it's helpful to use a tablet about once a month or so as recommended, and my dishwasher looks and smells sooo much fresher afterward. Truly an MVP (sorry, Travis, but this wins). Promising review:
"After using this product, I am happy to report that my $5 investment saved me over $500
. I was ready to replace my dishwasher, due to super cloudy glasses, residue, and just not getting clean. When it came, I tossed one of the tablets into the bottom of the full machine, per instructions, and ran the regular cycle. I did not expect the results I got! My glassware that I thought was permanently etched and ruined came out like new. Same with cutlery. The difference is unbelievable.
I will use this faithfully on a monthly basis, as recommended. I can even put it on my Subscribe & Save
order, so I will get a new pack every six months. I am amazed!" — Sheila
A truly game-changing microchip pet feeder
I've had my microchip pet feeders from Sure Petcare
for months now, and while it was a pricey investment, it's been worth every single penny and has alleviated a ton of stress around my cat's meals
. (One of my cats always wants to eat his brother's food and has a tendency to be overweight. Separating them for meals just wasn't working.) The setup was ridiculously fast, the open-close function works beautifully, and my cats learned how to use these almost immediately.
Finally, my bigger can only eat what's in his feeder, which allows me to control his calorie intake and see exactly how much food he's eating daily — and I can be sure that my smaller cat is getting enough food, too. This is also a fantastic solution if you have cats on different diets due to health reasons
, and if one of them starts eating way less for some reason, you'll know immediately and be able to report that to your vet.
A Govee neon rope light
I'd been eyeing this rope light for ages and finally picked it up recently. It's everything I'd hoped it would be and more. First of all, it's so easy to put on the wall; it comes with little adhesive plastic brackets that you just slide onto the rope and then press against the wall, and continue adding them as needed to support the shape you're making. I stuck with a basic wave shape for mine, but it wouldn't have been difficult to create a more elaborate design! The Govee app makes it so easy to program the lighting however I like, and it's upgraded my nighttime cozy vibes in a MAJOR way. Several reviewers compare these to Hue LightStrips and say these are even better, especially for a fraction of the price! Get a closer look at these on TikTok.
Several reviewers compare these to Hue LightStrips
and say these are even better, especially for a fraction of the price! Get a closer look at these on TikTok
.
Youthforia's unbelievably lightweight BYO Blush Oil
Youthforia is an Asian woman-owned small business established in 2020 that specializes in environmentally friendly, cruelty-free makeup made with at least 90% renewable ingredients. Check out a TikTok of the BYO Blush
in action!
I picked up a tube of BYO Blush Oil for myself because the concept sounded so cool — a blush oil
? That creates your perfect shade? It works exactly as advertised: I just make a couple of tiny swipes on each cheek and a lil' on my nose, and almost immediately the pink shade starts to appear. It blends REALLY easily and feels so lightweight, and it's also buildable, so for a more intense blush you could just add an extra swipe or two on each cheek. I love wearing it on no-makeup days when I want to add a bit of color, but it looks great on top of makeup, too
. I love it so much, I even bought it for my sister-in-law for Christmas! In the pics above, I'm wearing no other makeup to show how it looks on bare skin, and there's no filter.
A 40-pound bag of Dr. Elsey's cat litter
According to Amazon, I have ordered this stuff 56 times going all the way back to 2017, and I swear by it.
First of all, the convenience of putting a 40-pound bag on subscription and having it come straight to your door can't be understated. As someone who lives in a city without a car, I don't really have another choice, but even if you can drive to the pet store and buy litter, this is way easier. People have all sorts of opinions on the "best" type of litter to use with your cat, but a good clumping, low-dust, low-tracking formula is one you can't go wrong with, and Dr. Elsey's checks all those boxes. It does a solid job of covering the odor (as long as you're scooping regularly), and paired with a good trapper mat
to catch what your cats track out as they exit, you won't end up with it all over your house. Promising review
: "Several years ago I saw this litter in a review on a cat veterinarian's website. I had tried many different brands and types of cat litter — clay, paper, corn, etc. — because I wanted to find one with minimal dust. I ordered a bag and have never purchased another brand since. I have found this litter works for several cats equally as well.
No perfume smell, little to no dust, reduced tracking, clumps well, longer time between changes, and has great odor control." — mydogtate
And an odor-eliminating spray
Let's just say we're no stranger to cat accidents 'round these parts, and I keep this stuff stocked at all times. Between hairballs and vomiting, I've accidentally stepped in piles of yuck more times than I care to count, and this bottle is what I reach for whether the mess is on my hardwood floor or carpet. It always lifts the stain, without any detectable odor left behind. Rocco & Roxie
is a family-owned small business named after the Magleby family's pets Rocco, a Labradoodle, and Roxie, a former shelter tabby cat! They make a variety of pet supplies, including cleaners, treats, grooming tools, accessories, and toys.
A bottle of makeup brush-cleaning shampoo
I've used Ecotools brush cleaning shampoo for years, and it makes cleaning my brushes so much easier. I just add a bit of the shampoo to my brush and gently rub it against a silicone mat
under running water, and it makes quick work of removing all the makeup that's built up on my brush for way too long. You'll see the water start running brown immediately, which is always super gross but also really satisfying, and once you see your brush return to its original color, you know you're done. And the bristles are always left as soft as before, too!
A ton of people compare it to Beauty Blender's own $15 liquid cleanser
(over double the price of this). Promising review:
"Despite the great reviews for this product and the hyping on social media, I wasn’t expecting much. But my mind is blown at how well this soap works. I have tried all kinds of soap
(Beauty Blender soap
, Ivory bar soap
, MAC brush cleaner, Dawn dish soap
, etc). I am very thorough but could never get my sponges or brushes completely clean. But a little soak in a small bowl with this Eco soap, and the makeup comes right out.
A little rubbing and squeezing is all it takes. I’m a convert. Will be repurchasing!" — ss3745
Finally, a Taylor Swift Little Golden Book
I do not own this book, but it's ridiculously cute, and I think it'd make a great gift this holiday season. My coworker Heatherdoes
have it, however. Hhere's what she says:
"I have this book (as pictured above) and by that I mean the second I saw it available for pre-order I added it to my cart faster than you could say 'We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together.' As the parent of a 1-year-old, I have many Little Golden Books in my home. However, this one is just STUNNING. I'm a big fan of Taylor (obviously) but was really enamored by how beautiful the pages are. I was so excited to read this lil' biography with my son and teach him a little more about someone I adore. (Which it does a great job of doing in a pared-down way!) It's a short book, looks cute on my desk, and is a hit for bedtime story time. What more could you want???"