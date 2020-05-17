Screen Shot/YouTube.com/Indepence Day Spoof/Mad Liberals Screenshot of the altered clip from "Independence Day" that President Donald Trump retweeted.

Stars of the 1996 film “Independence Day” lashed out at President Donald Trump Sunday for tweeting an altered scene that turns him into the heroic president of the movie.

Vivica A. Fox, who starred in the sci-fi thriller alongside Will Smith, blasted the posting as “typical POS behavior.”

“Can’t believe you would insult our classic film this way!” Fox said, adding: “U never had the leadership or courage” of the film’s fictional president.

PRETENDING U KNOW WHAT YOUR DOING?? CANT BELIEVE U WOULD INSULT OUR CLASSIC FILM THIS WAY! BUT HEY! TYPICAL POS BEHAVIOR! U NEVER HAD THE LEADERSHIP OR COURAGE TO DO THIS ROLE! NEVER! 😡👎🏾👎🏾 https://t.co/OBjdRftYSx — Vivica A. Fox (@MsVivicaFox) May 17, 2020

Actor Bill Pullman — who played President Thomas J. Whitmore in the hit movie — told The Hollywood Reporter, “My voice belongs to no one but me, and I’m not running for president — this year.”

The faked scene — created by a Trump-supporting Twitter account called Mad “ObamaGate” Liberals — superimposed images of Trump’s head onto Pullman’s Whitmore as he called on a ragtag crew of American pilots to take on murderous extraterrestrials.

Trump tweeted out this video that features white nationalist @jackposobiec in it holding a gun. pic.twitter.com/Mgo7ieTE6y — Vic Berger IV (@VicBergerIV) May 16, 2020

The point of placing Trump in the scene wasn’t entirely clear, other than to make him look inspiring. It could be seen as depicting Trump’s rallying America to reopen the economy amid the COVID-19 crisis.

But Whitmore’s declaration — which retains Pullman’s voice —that “we’re fighting for our right to live, to exist” could also be interpreted as a call to Americans to protect their lives against assaults on COVID-19 safety precautions.

Well thanks to this I no longer object to dying of coronavirus. Thank you, Mr President. — James Felton (@JimMFelton) May 16, 2020