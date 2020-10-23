Style & Beauty

Independent Bookstores Are Struggling. Here Are 13 Stylish Ways To Support Them.

Bookstore merch > all other merch.

In the time it takes you to read this sentence, Jeff Bezos got even richer. Not to get all “You’ve Got Mail” on you, but Amazon is killing independent bookstores. Need proof? Look no further than the Don’t Box Out Bookstores event, which featured installations at local bookstores around the country and launched in conjunction with Amazon’s Prime Day:

🚨 Amazon doubled its net profit this year. 🚨 ⚠️ Meanwhile, more than 1 independent bookstore has closed each week since COVID-19 shut the country down. ⚠️ Don't let bookstores be #BoxedOut. 👏 This #PrimeDay, remember: ➡️Sales by Amazon & third-party vendors—in 2018 alone—accounted for $5.5 to $7 billion in uncollected sales tax. ➡️In just 1 year, Amazon sales displaced the equivalent of 540 million sqft of retail space & 900,000 retail jobs. (Civic Economics, 2018) This isn't just capitalism and fair competition: ➡️Warehouse conditions ➡️Treatment of employees ➡️Competing unfairly with traditional retailers ➡️Strong-arming publishers ➡️Avoidance of sales tax collection for decades ➡️Demanded special tax rebates & subsidies This isn’t just about bookstores. Local businesses everywhere are being affected similarly. You have the choice to shape the world you want to live in. Where 👏 you 👏 shop 👏 matters. 👏 #ShopLocal #BoxedOut Photo credit: (1) 📸 @tommynoonan735📍 @cafeconlibros_bk, (2) 📸📍 @greenlightbklyn, (3) 📸 @tommynoonan735📍 @communitybookstore, (4) 📸📍 @solidstatedc, (5) 📸📍 @ravenbookstore, (6) 📸 @r__watkins 📍 @avidbookshop

According to the American Booksellers Association, Amazon doubled its net profit this year, while “more than one independent bookstore has closed each week since COVID-19 shut the country down.”

The rallying cry is clear: You have purchasing power, and if you want local bookstores to exist in a post-COVID-19 world, you need to support those bookstores now.

If you’re like us, you still have a stack of books that you purchased early in lockdown and you’ve been consistently adding to that collection, regardless of whether you’ve read the first pile. Or maybe you’re not reading at all right now (zero judgment; we’re all just trying to get by here). What we’re trying to say is, if you want to support independent bookstores without actually buying, well, books, there are other ways to do it.

And, spoiler alert, those ways are very stylish. Light-years ahead of the popularized merchandise movement of the moment, bookstores have always had incredible merch that extends far beyond tote bags and mugs (although those are great, too).

Below are 13 fashionable ways to support independent bookstores around the country. And be sure to look for merchandise from your local bookstore, too.

Shelves Bookstore Reading Is Freedom Sweatshirt
Shelves Bookstore (Charlotte, North Carolina)
Get the Shelves Bookstore Reading Is Freedom sweatshirt for $40
Vintage Strand Sweatshirt
Strand Book Store (New York City)
Get the vintage Strand sweatshirt for $24.95
Powell's St. Bernard Ringer T-shirt
Powell's Books (Portland, Oregon)
Get the Powell's St. Bernard ringer T-shirt for $25
Large McNally Jackson Tote
McNally Jackson (New York City)
Get the royal blue large McNally Jackson tote for $20
Harriett's Sweatshirt
Harriett's Bookshop (Philadelphia)
Get the Harriett's sweatshirt for $40
Semicolon Tote
Semicolon Bookstore & Gallery (Chicago)
Get the Semicolon tote for $15
Fulton Street Long Sleeve
Fulton Street Books & Coffee (Tulsa, Oklahoma)
Get the Fulton Street long sleeve for $24.99
BookPeople Bandana
BookPeople (Austin, Texas)
Get the BookPeople bandana for $15
Chop Suey Books Flying Book Adult Tank
Chop Suey Books (Richmond, Virginia)
Get the Chop Suey Books flying book adult tank for $15
Explore Booksellers Embroidered Baseball Cap
Explore Booksellers (Aspen, Colorado)
Get the Explore Booksellers embroidered baseball cap for $22.50
Books Are Magic Book Wizard Tie-Dye T-shirt
Books Are Magic (New York City)
Get the Books Are Magic book wizard tie-dye T-shirt for $26
Solid State Books Wire Mandala Tote Bag
Solid State Books (Washington, D.C.)
Get the Solid State Books wire mandala tote bag for $15
Greenlight Bookstore T-shirt
Greenlight Bookstore (New York City)
Get the Greenlight Bookstore T-shirt for $18.95
