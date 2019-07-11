Store: These Practically Indestructible Charging Cables Cost Less Than $11

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

It’s inevitable: Your phone’s standard-issue charging cable will fray and tear, reaching its demise sooner rather than later. Even when you buy a new one, there’s no guarantee it won’t happen again.

But what if you could buy just one cable and it would last you, well, forever? That’s where the Syncwire UNBREAKcable comes in. It’ll stay with you through all your smartphone upgrades — or at least until manufacturers change up the charging ports.

No matter if you’re an Android enthusiast or Apple loyal, there’s a sturdy cable that will fit your needs and last you a very long time.

StackCommerce

This cable works perfectly with all Lightning-enabled devices (iPhone, iPad, iPod). And you’ll be happy to know it’s 30 times stronger than your standard cable and can withstand 30,000 cycles of 90-degree bends, putting those standard cables to shame.

Get it now in your choice of black or white for just $10.99 — 42% off the original retail price of $18.99.

StackCommerce

Just like the Lightning variant, the micro USB UNBREAKcable is also 30 times stronger than the standard and can hold up to 275 pounds like it’s no big deal. Plus, this one is rated up to 2.4A to charge and transfer data 20% faster than other cables. It works with any micro USB device, including Android smartphones and tablets, speakers, digital cameras, and more.

The UNBREAKcable micro USB usually costs $16.99, but you can get it on sale for $8.99. Choose from either black or white.

StackCommerce

Got a newer laptop or phone? The USB-C UNBREAKcable is just as, well, unbreakable as its Lightning and micro USB friends. But this one also provides up to 5 Gbps transfer speeds, which is about 10 times faster than USB 2.0 and supports 5V/3A charging. You’ll also never have to worry about overheating and short-circuiting with this cable.

Available in both black and white, the Syncwire UNBREAKcable USB-C is just $9.99 on sale — down 33% from the original cost of $14.99.

Prices are subject to change.