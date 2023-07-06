India.Arie Sparks Debate For Criticizing Essence Festival Dancers

India.Arie sparked some debate on social media this week after she criticized a video of people dancing onstage at the 2023 Essence Festival in New Orleans.
On Monday, the neo-soul singer commented on a video posted by the official Instagram account for Essence that showed people twerking onstage during Megan Thee Stallion’s headlining performance. The clip also showed singer Janelle Monáe cheering on the performers from the side of the stage.
“The issue is what is CONTEXT. Humanity does EVERYTHING. But does EVERYTHING BELONG IN A STAGE. No,” she wrote. “Is everything for KIDS? No. is everything for EVERY BODY? NO. so when we as a culture make something like this [mainstream] it shows a lack of discretion [and] discernment.”
She later added that while she loves Monáe and Megan Thee Stallion, she didn’t “like this moment.”
Arie then posted a series of statements on her Instagram Story doubling down on her remarks, adding that she is “an old school longtime affirming voice for women.”
“My record speaks for [itself]” she said.
Arie, who released the uplifting song “I Am Not My Hair” in 2006, received a mixed response on social media for her comments.
Some people agreed with Arie that twerking onstage was not appropriate for the Essence Festival, which ran from June 29 to July 3.
“I’m with India arie on this one, ain every event you gotta twerk at, it’s okay to be selective about certain acts of your performance as an entertainer,” one Twitter user wrote.
Other people accused Arie of spewing respectability politics and policing women for having fun and freely expressing their sexuality.
“I find it ironic that India Arie is judging women after making so many songs about being accepted for who you are lol,” wrote another Twitter user.
People continued to weigh in on the singer’s remarks this week:
Meanwhile, Essence has continued to celebrate Megan Thee Stallion’s performance on its official Instagram account. The publication also seemingly took a jab at Arie’s criticism in a post on Wednesday.
“THE IT GIRL,” read the caption of the post, featuring Megan Thee Stallion. “It must be hard to be the top pick and topic of conversation and think pieces, but [somebody’s] got to do it!”