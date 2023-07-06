India.Arie Sparks Debate For Criticizing Essence Festival Dancers

India.Arie sparked some debate on social media this week after she criticized a video of people dancing onstage at the 2023 Essence Festival in New Orleans.

On Monday, the neo-soul singer commented on a video posted by the official Instagram account for Essence that showed people twerking onstage during Megan Thee Stallion’s headlining performance. The clip also showed singer Janelle Monáe cheering on the performers from the side of the stage.

“The issue is what is CONTEXT. Humanity does EVERYTHING. But does EVERYTHING BELONG IN A STAGE. No,” she wrote. “Is everything for KIDS? No. is everything for EVERY BODY? NO. so when we as a culture make something like this [mainstream] it shows a lack of discretion [and] discernment.”

She later added that while she loves Monáe and Megan Thee Stallion, she didn’t “like this moment.”

Arie then posted a series of statements on her Instagram Story doubling down on her remarks, adding that she is “an old school longtime affirming voice for women.”

“My record speaks for [itself]” she said.

Megan Thee Stallion performs onstage at the 2023 Essence Festival on July 2, 2023, in New Orleans. Marcus Ingram via Getty Images

Arie, who released the uplifting song “I Am Not My Hair” in 2006, received a mixed response on social media for her comments.

Some people agreed with Arie that twerking onstage was not appropriate for the Essence Festival, which ran from June 29 to July 3.

“I’m with India arie on this one, ain every event you gotta twerk at, it’s okay to be selective about certain acts of your performance as an entertainer,” one Twitter user wrote.

Other people accused Arie of spewing respectability politics and policing women for having fun and freely expressing their sexuality.

“I find it ironic that India Arie is judging women after making so many songs about being accepted for who you are lol,” wrote another Twitter user.

People continued to weigh in on the singer’s remarks this week:

I find it ironic that India Arie is judging women after making so many songs about being accepted for who you are lol — da real ∆untie Luke. ☥ (@pslovemorgan) July 6, 2023

India Arie made a song that literally said not to judge women, regardless of what they wear and do, but she goes on ahead and does the complete opposite. LMAO! — Will Smith Slapped Me (@AshleyShyMiller) July 5, 2023

India Arie is right. Y’all knew that though. Attacking her character, words or actions won’t change our reality. Choice feminism & hyper sexuality has our community/culture in a chokehold that will negatively affect the next 2 generations. But most can’t see past next week so… — The African Renaissance (@ByLazaruss) July 5, 2023

This shouldn’t be surprising. If you listen to India Arie and similar artists of that time like Lauryn Hill, their music was respectability politics for BW.



As beautiful and legendary as their music is, listen to the lyrics. How is Doo Wop (That Thing) different from Video? https://t.co/1QyLAgCJ4M pic.twitter.com/S4NefDIdaw — Ola Ojewumi (@Olas_Truth) July 5, 2023

India Arie saying, she's, "protecting her peace" for the rest of 2023 when SHE is the one who woke up and chose violence and criticized Meg and Janelle. This all reeks of respectability politics and I'm not here for it. — Listen To Convos For The Culture On Spotify (@ItsMicahB) July 5, 2023

India Arie would’ve never came for Prince because of the “butt out” jeans he wore. She would’ve never attacked Michael for crotch grabbing. This I know. — 🥂 TROY DAMIEN 🥂 (@troydcharleston) July 5, 2023

India Arie was an artist that made me really appreciate being an authentic black woman & my brown of my skin. Everybody ain’t gotta be pro-hoe culture. Simply. — Ang👑 (@xJellyJelly) July 5, 2023

Meanwhile, Essence has continued to celebrate Megan Thee Stallion’s performance on its official Instagram account. The publication also seemingly took a jab at Arie’s criticism in a post on Wednesday.