Dancing In The Dark: Doctor Cheers Up COVID-19 Patients By Busting Moves In Med Gear

Sometimes all you can do is dance, dance, dance. That’s apparently the strategy of a physician in India who’s helping patients battle COVID-19.
Dr. Arup Senapati of Silchar Medical College in Assam, India was captured on video busting some moves to entertain patients while wearing head-to-toe protective gear. He danced to the song “Ghungroo” from the Bollywood movie “War,” starring Hrithik Roshan.
Roshan was so impressed by the doc that he retweeted the video:
Reaction elsewhere on Twitter was surprisingly mixed. Although some complained it was unprofessional, many were moved by both the dance and the physician’s desire to cheer up his patients:
India has more than 7 million cases of COVID-19. More than 115,000 people there have died since February.
