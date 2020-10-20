Dancing In The Dark: Doctor Cheers Up COVID-19 Patients By Busting Moves In Med Gear

Sometimes all you can do is dance, dance, dance. That’s apparently the strategy of a physician in India who’s helping patients battle COVID-19.

Dr. Arup Senapati of Silchar Medical College in Assam, India was captured on video busting some moves to entertain patients while wearing head-to-toe protective gear. He danced to the song “Ghungroo” from the Bollywood movie “War,” starring Hrithik Roshan.

Meet my #COVID duty colleague Dr Arup Senapati an ENT surgeon at Silchar medical college Assam .

Dancing infront of COVID patients to make them feel happy #COVID19 #Assam pic.twitter.com/rhviYPISwO — Dr Syed Faizan Ahmad (@drsfaizanahmad) October 18, 2020

Roshan was so impressed by the doc that he retweeted the video:

Tell Dr Arup I’m gonna learn his steps and dance as good as him someday in Assam . Terrific spirit . 🕺🏻 https://t.co/AdBCarfCYO — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) October 19, 2020

Sir , this is dr Arup

Thanks a lot sir you are my hero , you are my inspiration since kaho na pyar hai .. i am not that much eligible to teach my inspiration , thanks a lot sir for your tweet and welcome to assam — Arup Senapati (@arupsena1234) October 19, 2020

Reaction elsewhere on Twitter was surprisingly mixed. Although some complained it was unprofessional, many were moved by both the dance and the physician’s desire to cheer up his patients:

In this time of great collective grief, this doctor is the proof that human spirit is invincible. — Exploding Tree Singh, MD 🌊 (@LabyrinthWeaver) October 19, 2020

True charity: There is not a lot of joy in hospital -- particularly if one is elderly, away from family, and medical caretakers are dressed like astronauts. This is a rare surgeon who treats mind & spirit as well as the body. — Debra England (@debra_england) October 19, 2020

Your colleague is a massively talented dancer. If his dancing has brought joy to those suffering from COVID, than I thank him for the joy he has brought to all who he has performed for. — Joseph Morin 🇨🇦 (@joemorin73) October 20, 2020

India has more than 7 million cases of COVID-19. More than 115,000 people there have died since February.