What's Hot

Biden Administration Proposes Big Change To Benefits For People With Disabilities

Belgian Soccer Player Arne Espeel, 25, Dies After Collapsing On Pitch

This Science-Backed Trick Could Help Prevent Infidelity In A Relationship

Paul Rudd’s Son Joined Him At The Super Bowl And The Resemblance Was Striking

Patti LaBelle Says She Once Wanted To Slap A Talk Show Guest Who Mocked Her

'So Dumb And Accurate': Stephen Colbert Loves Trump's Nickname For Ron DeSantis

MSU Student Who Also Survived Sandy Hook Demands Change On Gun Violence

Controversial Diamond Won't Be Part Of King Charles III's Coronation

Fox News' Mark Levin Gets Refresher On Trump's Tactics After Lamenting DeSantis Gibe

Sen. Bob Casey Underwent Surgery For Prostate Cancer; Doctor Says It 'Went Well

Olivia Wilde Explains Why She Called A$AP Rocky 'Hot' After Backlash

Dianne Feinstein Announces She’s Not Running For Reelection In 2024

U.S. NewsIndianamelatonin

Former Indiana Daycare Director Charged With Giving Children Melatonin Gummies

Tonya Rachelle Voris allegedly gave the gummies to the children, ages one to four, without their parents’ consent to get them to sleep.
AP

GREENFIELD, Ind. (AP) — A former suburban Indianapolis daycare director is facing multiple charges after being accused of giving melatonin gummies to children without their parents’ consent to get them to sleep.

Tonya Rachelle Voris, 52, of Fortville faces 11 counts of neglect of a dependent and six counts of reckless supervision by a childcare provider.

Voris formerly operated the Kidz Life Childcare Ministry at New Life Church in Cumberland, court records say.

Pastor David Faulk told Cumberland police he learned Voris and another employee gave 17 kids, ages 1 to 4, melatonin gummies without their parents’ consent from mid-December through the end of January, court documents said.

Faulk told police he fired Voris after she admitted to giving melatonin gummies to some of the kids. Faulk said the other worker was still employed at the daycare.

Several parents told police their children had problems including trouble sleeping and developing a rash.

Jail records show Voris was booked into the Hancock County Jail on Monday and released on bond. A telephone message seeking comment on the allegations against her was left for her attorney Tuesday evening.

Related

Indianamelatonin
Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Popular in the Community