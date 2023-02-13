What's Hot

Harrison Ford Is Back As Indiana Jones In 'The Dial Of Destiny' Trailer

The "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" trailer, which aired during Super Bowl 2023, teased the film ahead of its June 30 release.
Ben Blanchet

Harrison Ford made his return as Indiana Jones during the Super Bowl in a teaser trailer for his upcoming film “Dial of Destiny.”

The 80-year-old actor, who first starred as Indiana Jones in the 1981 film “The Raiders of the Lost Ark,” appeared in the spot for the franchise’s first movie in 15 years.

Ford has previously teased “Dial of Destiny,” which is set to arrive in theaters on June 30, as “a movie that will kick your ass.” The trailer puts the actor’s ass-kicking abilities on full display ― it shows the 80-year-old using the character’s iconic whip, hitting Nazis, falling out of a plane and jumping into moving vehicles.

Super Bowl viewers were excited to see Ford make a cameo during the big game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

