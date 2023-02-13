The 80-year-old actor, who first starred as Indiana Jones in the 1981 film “The Raiders of the Lost Ark,” appeared in the spot for the franchise’s first movie in 15 years.

Advertisement

Ford has previously teased “Dial of Destiny,” which is set to arrive in theaters on June 30, as “a movie that will kick your ass.” The trailer puts the actor’s ass-kicking abilities on full display ― it shows the 80-year-old using the character’s iconic whip, hitting Nazis, falling out of a plane and jumping into moving vehicles.

This Summer, a legend will face his destiny. Harrison Ford returns in #IndianaJones and the Dial of Destiny in theaters June 30. pic.twitter.com/58SVWrVCFK — Indiana Jones (@IndianaJones) February 13, 2023

Super Bowl viewers were excited to see Ford make a cameo during the big game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

me hearing the indiana jones theme in the trailer pic.twitter.com/VUPgsR1yYE — kennedy GAB DAY!! (@darthsokas) February 13, 2023

Advertisement

Give ‘em hell Indiana Jones — Tori Fox❤️🔥 (@theMandaTorian) February 13, 2023

Harrison Ford coming back as Indiana Jones pic.twitter.com/t6xSMaW0kz — BatKnight66 (@batknight66) February 13, 2023