'Indiana Jones' TV Series Reportedly In Development At Disney+

Harrison Ford in "Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark." CBS Photo Archive via Getty Images

Indiana Jones has survived a boulder chase, a snake pit, a heavily banged Cate Blanchett and a nuclear explosion inside a refrigerator. Still, his next adventure might be his most perilous yet.

Variety reports that Lucasfilm and Disney are “actively” eyeing a television series set in the world of the globe-trotting explorer for Disney+. The project is in its earliest stages of development, as sources told the outlet that the studio is conducting general meetings with writers as they search for someone to helm the series.

Advertisement

Disney is “currently exploring a number of options to keep the franchise going, which could mean a series, new films, other media, or a combination thereof,” per Variety.

No additional plot details have been unveiled or whether Harrison Ford will don his classic fedora and whip once again for the show, which could either be a prequel, spinoff or continuation of the existing lore.

The origins of the character have, of course, been well-covered in the ABC series “The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles,” which explored the adventurer’s early years for two seasons and a handful of television movies in the early ’90s.

Ford is set to reprise the character in the untitled fifth “Indiana Jones” film, which arrives in theaters in June 2023 after years of delays.

Advertisement

The actor has repeatedly insisted that the upcoming sequel will be his final outing as the Nazi-punching archeologist.

During the D23 Expo in September, Ford choked back tears as he discussed the film, remarking that the franchise is “about fantasy and mystery, but they’re also about heart.”

He added: “This is it. I will not fall down for you again. But thank you so much.”

The film will be the first in the series not to be helmed by Steven Spielberg or written by George Lucas, who collaborated on “Raiders of the Lost Ark,” “Temple of Doom,” “The Last Crusade,” and “Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.”

“Logan” director James Mangold boarded the project in 2020, replacing Spielberg, who is still a producer for the film.

Advertisement