Indiana Lab Worker Fired Following Vicious Threats To Rep. Eric Swalwell, Family

An Indiana lab worker has been fired by his company following threats he allegedly posted against Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) and his family.

Those threats and others came hard on the heels of another attack on Swalwell by new House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) as he again vowed to bounce Swalwell off the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence.

A tweet sent to Swalwell Friday night from the account of lab worker Jonathan Reeser vowed to “break” Swalwell’s “f**king face” if he ever saw him in person and said he wished the lawmaker’s family would be “raped and murdered.”

Swalwell reposted the message on Twitter to track down Reeser.

Patients Choice Laboratories soon after issued a statement Saturday, saying an employee, whom it did not name, had been terminated, “effective immediately,” following an internal investigation into the comments.

The diagnostic laboratory company based in Indianapolis, Indiana, stated it was “appalled” by the comments made by the fired employee.

“We do not stand for, or condone, offensive or threatening behaviors,” the company said. “Not only do these comments violate our social media policy, but they violate our company’s moral and ethical standards and will not be tolerated.”

Last night an employee of @PCLabs in Indiana threatened to kill me and my family following @SpeakerMcCarthy’s smears against me. Patients Choice Laboratories has since terminated that employee. On behalf of my wife and three small children, I am very grateful. https://t.co/LZIaMWInPt — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) January 13, 2023

Reeser was apparently taking an overheated cue from McCarthy, who has railed against Swalwell as a “security threat” who cannot serve on the House committee.

McCarthy has blasted Swalwell for his links to a suspected Chinese spy who reportedly helped fundraise nine years ago for his reelection. But Swalwell, who calls McCarthy’s attacks “smears,” has never been implicated in any wrongdoing regarding the suspected spy, who was also linked to other politicians.

Swalwell immediately cut ties with her when he was alerted by the FBI. However, the FBI has praised Swalwell for being “completely cooperative” with its investigation of the woman and that he was never under any suspicion.

Yet McCarthy insisted Thursday: “If you got the briefing I got from the FBI, you wouldn’t have Swalwell on any committee.”

Swalwell has posted other threats he has received, including a chilling phone call earlier this week about getting kicked off the committee, then swinging at the end of a rope.

Swalwell insists that McCarthy is targeting him out of vengeance because of his role as a manager in former President Donald Trump’s second impeachment following the storming of the Capitol.

McCarthy is now using his attacks on Swalwell and Reps. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) and Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) to fundraise.

“It’s clear Speaker McCarthy is willing to trade my dead children — whose lives have been directly threatened because of his lies — for a few bucks.” Swalwell tweeted Saturday. “The FBI has repeatedly contradicted his lies, but he persists in telling them out of political vengeance.”

It’s clear @speakermccarthy is willing to trade my dead children — whose lives have been directly threatened because of his lies — for a few bucks. The FBI has repeatedly contradicted his lies but he persists in telling them out of political vengeance. https://t.co/v1yUGB0rVd — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) January 13, 2023

Speaker McCarthy confirms that Adam Schiff, Eric Swalwell, and Ilhan Omar are getting kicked off the Intel and Foreign Affairs Committees.



Promises made. Promises kept! — Congressman Troy Nehls (@RepTroyNehls) January 10, 2023