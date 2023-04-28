ShoppingBeautyAmazonMakeup

There Are Secretly Tons Of Popular Indie Beauty Products On Amazon

You may not have heard of these highly rated brands, but they’re legitimately great for skin, hair and makeup products.

Shopping Writer for HuffPost

TruSkin vitamin C serum, a tinted makeup mousse, a moisture-repellent hair spray and a pore spatula tool.
Amazon
TruSkin vitamin C serum, a tinted makeup mousse, a moisture-repellent hair spray and a pore spatula tool.

All too often, big box beauty brands get the bulk of shoppers’ attention. But smaller beauty brands, despite their lesser-known reputations, are sometimes even more deserving of our dollars.

Amazon is home to a nearly endless selection of indie beauty brands that are highly rated and beloved by reviewers. We gathered an array of makeup, skin care and hair care products by a few of these underground brands.

Find items like a de-puffing eye cream that some shoppers said reduced the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, a brightening vitamin C serum and a tinted makeup mousse — all with cult-following potential.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Amazon
A five-pack of makeup sponges
Rating: 4.6 out of 5 stars

This five-pack of soft and bouncy sponges won't soak up all your liquid and cream products and mimics the exact texture and shape of the more expensive Beauty Blender: a round body and a pointed precision tip.
$6.99 at Amazon
2
Amazon
A cream blush
Rating: 4.2 out of 5 stars

Available in 11 shades that range from corals to peachy pinks, this lightweight gel-cream blush by Kimuse leaves soft, dewy finish and promises a buildable natural flush. It has a sponge-tip applicator and the brand recommends blending with your fingers.
$12.99 at Amazon
3
Amazon
Glycolic acid exfoliating pads
Rating: 4.4 out 5 stars

Formulated to gently resurface irregular texture and brighten dull skin, these 50 textured pads are saturated with 20% glycolic acid that can dissolve dead skin cells and help decongest pores. The pads also contain allantoin and calendula extracts, which can help soothe irritated skin while green tea offers antioxidant benefits.
$24.95 at Amazon
4
Amazon
A color-correcting makeup primer
Rating: 4.3 out of 5 stars

Latorice's one-step primer claims to protect, hydrate and color-correct irregularities on the skin like redness, sun spots and dark circles under the eyes. The vitamin- and antioxidant-packed formula has a gel-cream texture and also contains sun-blocking ingredients while prepping skin to be the perfect base for makeup.
$19.99 at Amazon
5
Amazon
A de-puffing and brightening eye cream
Rating: 4.2 out of 5 stars

A blend of botanical extracts, rosehip seed oil, antioxidant-rich vitamin E, B3 and pro-vitamin A in this eye cream help to deeply hydrate, brighten skin and address under-eye puffiness. Some reviewers claim that this fast-absorbing and all-natural formula by LilyAna Naturals improved the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles and helped them achieve a more youthful eye area.
$20.69 at Amazon
6
Amazon
A rice setting powder
Rating: 4.4 out of 5 stars

This loose and finely milled setting powder is made with oil-absorbing rice and leaves a smooth, blurred finish on skin while helping to keep cream and liquid makeup products in place all day long. It's available in two tinted shades and a translucent option.
$8.99 at Amazon
7
Amazon
A hydrating argan oil hair mask
Rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars

The promise of hair manageability and tresses that feel silkier and stronger can be found in the argan oil-based hair mask crafted by Arvazallia. This rich cream claims to be specially formulated for hair that's damaged, over-processed or weak.
$12.95 at Amazon
8
Amazon
A cream to powder eyeshadow stick
Rating: 4.3 out of 5 stars

This waterproof eyeshadow stick comes in 30 shades and three finishes and glides onto lids leaving behind a highly pigmented and rich color that won't crease or fade. The cream-to-powder formula also contains vitamins C and E to nourish and comfort delicate eyelid skin.
$14.42 at Amazon
9
Amazon
A hair control wax stick
Rating: 4.3 out of 5 stars

Tame unruly flyaways and achieve slicked-back hairstyles with this moisturizing styling wax that closely resembles a more expensive version by Bed Head. This wax stick contains nourishing avocado oil, protective vitamin E and castor oil to help prevent split ends and improve overall hair health.
$7.99 at Amazon
10
Amazon
A hydrating lip oil
Rating: 4.2 out of 5 stars

Lip oils are loved for their hydrating formulas that offer the comfort of a balm and the shine of gloss, without any of that unpleasant stickiness. This tinted lip oil by Korean beauty brand Nooni comes in seven hues, each one formulated with a different fruit extract to help soften lips while leaving behind a juicy finish.
$12 at Amazon
11
Amazon
A redness-relief serum
Rating: 4.3 out of 5 stars

This concentrated serum uses natural actives like licorice root extract and chamomile flower in order to calm troubled, sensitive and acne prone skin, reduce redness and address dryness. The "Firefighter" formula is just one serum in the It's Skin Power 10 line, which offers targeted treatments at reasonable price points.
$17 at Amazon
12
Amazon
A dense foundation brush
Rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars

Featuring densely packed and ultra-soft bristles, this foundation brush offers seamless blending for all your cream and liquid makeup products. Perfectly sized and ergonomically handled, the brush promises streak-free and pore-reducing coverage.
$9.99 at Amazon
13
Amazon
A pair of popular powder puffs
Rating: 4.7 out of 5 stars

These soft powder puffs from Amazon are a recurring favorite among beauty TikTokers. The microfiber material and triangle shape are great for precise and evenly dispersed powder application, even in hard-to-reach areas like around the nose and inner undereye. The washable puffs are suitable to use with liquid and cream products as well.
$3.99 at Amazon
14
Amazon
A collagen and retinol face cream
Rating: 4.4 out of 5 stars

This light-textured moisturizer comes packed with topical collagen, 1% retinol, a dermatologist-approved essential for promoting cellular turnover, and 5% hyaluronic acid for helping skin retain moisture. Aside from its fine line-reducing and skin-plumping benefits, this facial cream additionally contains vitamin E, a brightening antioxidant that can protect the skin from premature aging caused by environmental stressors.
$19.79 at Amazon
15
Amazon
A castor oil growth serum for lashes and brows
Rating: 4.2 out of 5 stars

Made by a natural skin care startup, Live Fraiche, this conditioning serum for lashes and brows uses USDA organic castor oil, a nourishing hydrator for hair with claims of promoting growth. The formula claims to deeply penetrate hair follicles in order to deliver key nutrients, effectively strengthening and adding a healthy shine to lashes and brows.
$11.99 at Amazon
16
Amazon
A hydrating hyaluronic acid serum
Rating: 4.3 out of 5 stars

Eclat, a natural skin care brand committed to eco-conscious practices, formulated this 2.5% hyaluronic acid serum that draws moisture into the skin, helping to keep it plump and hydrated. It also contains skin brightening vitamins E and C, both potent antioxidants that can protect the skin against premature aging.
$11.99 at Amazon
17
Amazon
A skin care essentials trio
Rating: 4.4 out of 5 stars

This trio of serums by cruelty-free skin care brand Tree of Life includes a brightening vitamin C serum, a fine line-reducing retinol and a hydrating hyaluronic acid — all for under $25. Some reviewers attribute their healthier and younger-looking skin to these three essential products.
$23.95 at Amazon
18
Amazon
A deep-cleansing mud mask
Rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars

If you're in constant combat with congested pores, irregular texture and skin dullness, this mineral-infused mud mask by New York Biology might be worth a shot. It contains detoxifying ingredients derived from the Dead Sea to gently exfoliate the skin and draw out impurities along with nourishing jojoba oil and antioxidant vitamin E.
$14.95 at Amazon
19
Amazon
A moisture-repellent coating spray for hair
Rating: 4.3 out of 5 stars

Fight frizz and keep hair silky and manageable even the most humid of conditions with this anti-frizz spray by Color Wow. The lightweight, residue-free and protective formula coats hair to repel moisture in the air and lasts through up to three washes.
$26.60 at Amazon
20
Amazon
A 4-in-1 tinted makeup mousse
Rating: 4.2 out of 5 stars

This four-in-one tinted mousse is meant to hide imperfections on the skin and leave behind a glowy complexion that can be left on its own or perfectly primed to wear beneath your fuller coverage products. This silky and radiant multi-tasker contains blurring pigments and comes in four shades, including a transparent option that is compatible with all skin tones.
$29.99 at Amazon
21
Amazon
A pore-cleaning "skin spatula"
Rating: 4 out of 5 stars

This multifunctional skin tool works by using sonic technology to lift dirt and debris when the tool is gently passed along the surface of the skin. It's important, however, that your skin is wet during use, as water droplets formed on the surface of the skin by the vibration help to eliminate buildup in the pores and prevent damage. The four different settings include a positive ion mode intended for deep pore cleaning, a negative ion mode meant to optimize the performance of skin care products, a lifting setting for facial massage and a cleaning setting, which should be used with the two accompanying silicone covers.
$19.99 at Amazon
22
Amazon
A vitamin C serum with hyaluronic acid
Rating: 4.3 out of 5 stars

Vitamin C is a potent antioxidant for skin that can address hyperpigmentation, dullness and even promote collagen production. TruSkin's take on this skin care staple features botanical hyaluronic acid to support hydration and nourishing vitamin E. Some reviewers claim that this award-winning combination has made their skin look brighter and more firm.
$38.99 at Amazon
