All too often, big box beauty brands get the bulk of shoppers’ attention. But smaller beauty brands, despite their lesser-known reputations, are sometimes even more deserving of our dollars.
Amazon is home to a nearly endless selection of indie beauty brands that are highly rated and beloved by reviewers. We gathered an array of makeup, skin care and hair care products by a few of these underground brands.
Find items like a de-puffing eye cream that some shoppers said reduced the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, a brightening vitamin C serum and a tinted makeup mousse — all with cult-following potential.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.