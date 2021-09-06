Indiana University Football Team Can't Spell 'Indiana' And Fans Are Shook

Indiana University was rusty in its football opener on Saturday ― on the field and in the spelling department.

Before the Hoosiers lost to Iowa, 34-6, observers noticed that the jersey of freshman running back David Holloman read “Indinia.”

There was no way fans on Twitter were going to let that go, and one tweeter even joked, “It’s INDINIA JONES & the Legend of the Misspelled Jersey.”

Deadline noted that the college boasts many Nobel laureates and Rhodes scholars.

But it fumbled the basics on Saturday.

Hey, the season is new and the team can refine its spelling execution in the next game. But perhaps it should avoid joking about “execution,” as the coach of fellow Indiana school Notre Dame discovered over the weekend.

OUR Indinia Hoosiers pic.twitter.com/CAPb4Keenm — PFF College (@PFF_College) September 4, 2021

There are opening day disappointments, and then … Indiana's jersey miscue caps a blowout loss against Iowa to open football season. #Indinia #Indiana https://t.co/0Fiv3vLi3v — John Gravois (@Grav1) September 5, 2021

Someone in the “Indinia” equipment department is getting fired today. 💀 pic.twitter.com/9YloqYWvHw — CFB Kings (@CFBKings) September 4, 2021

It's INDINIA JONES & the Legend of the Misspelled Jersey — Hand Solo (@you_rebels_cumm) September 5, 2021

The great state of Indinia pic.twitter.com/ScFB9syW3U — The technical lyricist (@diawlectical) September 4, 2021

extremely Tom petty voice:

🎶 with them indinia boys on them indinia nights🎶 pic.twitter.com/vGvggvE9r8 — Christopher, one who christophs (@NervousNewsBoy) September 4, 2021

The Hoosniers from Boomington, Indinia pic.twitter.com/cNlYXYVjew — Ivan (@ivancanfield) September 4, 2021

Indinia? What’s that? Is it Indiana spelled incorrectly? Did anybody notice this? — D.G. Riggan (@d_riggan) September 5, 2021

In honor of the incredible Indinia Hoosiers jerseys... April 17th, 2009. #indinia #natinals pic.twitter.com/nAT4RIXmie — fully vaccinated luxury capitalist (@dudes_mccool) September 4, 2021