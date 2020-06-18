HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

HuffPost We don't want to fan the flames, but these electric indoor grills are really well done.

One of the things you might look forward to when the warm weather finally comes around is grilling everything — whether it’s having the just-right sizzle on a steak, getting grill marks on salmon or searing a plate of veggies.

But if you’re stuck in a small space, you might not have a balcony, patio or backyard big enough to fit a standard grill.

Luckily, you don’t have to give up grilling. There are lots of electric indoor grills that’ll do the trick — and don’t need special sponges and brushes to clean, either. You’ll get the taste of the grill without having to actually set foot outside.

We’ve spotted lots of electric indoor grills at Amazon, including a version of the classic George Forman grill that you probably remember your parents using and a Hamilton Beach searing grill with a clear window so you can tell when something’s done and, well, well done, too.

So you self-proclaimed grill masters can feel the heat to your heart’s content with these indoor grills that are all under $100 at Amazon.