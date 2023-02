The Best Indoor-Outdoor Slippers To Wear Around The House And On Errands

Women's Vionic Carlin slipper

4.5 out of 5 starsVionic is known for its supportive footwear, and these slippers are no different thanks to the podiatrist-designed footbed that hugs your feet and a deep heel cup for stability. The sole is also made of rubber so you can sport them while running errands, walking your dog or checking the mail. The slipper comes in several colors and styles, including pink, gray, burgundy, brown houndstooth and green, and in women's sizes 5-12."These slippers are one of the best purchases I have ever made! I have been working from home since the pandemic started and have been looking for something that is comfortable but still has the arch support I need for the pain in my feet and hips, and that I can wear outside to take my dogs out. These hit on everything! I wear them from the time I wake up to the time I go to bed. I wear them outside everyday to take my dogs on walks. Vionic is an amazing company that has changed my life. So comfortable! So cute! So, so worth the price! Buy them...now!" — Brady & Shelby Bleick