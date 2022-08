A hammock chair

Kids and grownups alike can enjoy sinking back into this comfortable, cozy hammock swing. It's made with a plush poly-cotton blend fabric that is strong and supportive. It's versatile and can be used indoors or out and easily moved if you want it on the balcony one day and into the lounge room on the next.: "Worth every penny. These chairs have to be one of my favorite Amazon purchases to date! And with how much I shop online that is quite a bold statement. Pros:-Comfortable (like a full body hug)-Stylish (they have this cute boho chic thing going on)-Practical (everyone, and I mean every one of all ages enjoys them in our family/friend circle)-useful (they have a pocket that holds drinks with lids, phones, or books)-Easy to install (we used a wonderful swiveling hook and it attached with no issues)-Secure (other reviewers said they had issues with the ropes sliding off the Y-bar but our ropes are very tight and secure)" — RationalCustomer