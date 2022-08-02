When I was around five years old, my dad spent an entire weekend putting together a swing set in our backyard. It was one of those death-trap late ’80s metal monstrosities that burned your legs when you dared to go down the slide on a hot day, but we loved it. Swing set construction has widely improved in the decades since, not only in terms of the materials but in ease of assembly as well. Say goodbye to unintelligible instructions, smashed fingers and muttered fights between parents. It’s never been easier to set up a swing for your child.