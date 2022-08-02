Shopping

7 Easy-To-Assemble Indoor And Outdoor Swings For Kids

You can get one of these popular swings from retailers like Amazon, Etsy, Walmart and more.

When I was around five years old, my dad spent an entire weekend putting together a swing set in our backyard. It was one of those death-trap late ’80s metal monstrosities that burned your legs when you dared to go down the slide on a hot day, but we loved it. Swing set construction has widely improved in the decades since, not only in terms of the materials but in ease of assembly as well. Say goodbye to unintelligible instructions, smashed fingers and muttered fights between parents. It’s never been easier to set up a swing for your child.

Whether you want to treat your little ones to a playground-style set or add a sweet indoor swing to a cozy corner of your home, we’ve got you covered. Below, I’ve rounded up seven indoor and outdoor swings for kids, including a baby swing, a sensory fabric hammock and old-school playground-style sets with all the conveniences of modern-day materials. Each of them is highly rated and, most importantly, easy to assemble. Spend the rest of your summer in bliss while your kids spend hours swinging away to their hearts’ content.

1
Overstock
An easy-to-assemble play set
This Gorilla play set was specifically designed to be easy to assemble, especially in comparison to some of the brand’s other more involved playground sets. This versatile structure comes with pre-cut cedar lumber, hardware, swings and a trapeze ring.

Promising review: "Relatively easy to put together with two people. Directions are logically laid out. Parts are well labeled. Solid basic swing set." — Louis
$326.99 at Overstock
2
Amazon
A two-seat swing set with saucer
Mix it up with a two-seat swing seat that replaces one of the traditional “belt” seats with a saucer-style attachment measuring 32 inches in diameter. The structure is made with heavy-duty weather-resistant steel tubes and hardware, and has a maximum weight recommendation of 440 lbs.

Promising review: "Wow! High quality and value for the money! I've installed inside the house with 50lb weights on each leg as anchors. This is a nice heavy-duty swing that easily takes little kids swinging at full capacity. I can even swing with both my kids at the same time. I'm impressed, especially for the price! Really easy to assemble in 30 minutes (with my own ratcheted wrenches). The tubing is a smaller diameter than I was expecting, but burley, work and look great! The kids were so excited when they saw it set up in the playroom Christmas morning and have been on it most waking hours! I'm pleased with this purchase!" — Scotattheworld
$239.99 at Amazon
3
Amazon
A wood-and-rope swing
Go for a classic and non-synthetic option with this beech wood swing seat. It comes with a little over 6 feet of adjustable rope with galvanized metal rings and accessories that make it easy to hang on a branch or beam.

Promising review: "This swing is great for the money! My kids absolutely love it. It was easy to hang! Ropes can be adjusted for different heights. I would recommend this purchase!" — Lisa
$46.79 at Amazon (originally $51.99)
4
Amazon
A toddler-sized single swing set
If you're working with a small backyard or garden space, this single swing set is just the ticket. It has a strong steel design that anchors into the ground, comes with adjustable ropes so you can set the swing to the height of your child and an anti-slip seat for added safety. This model holds up to 99 lbs.

Promising review: "This swing is so easy to assemble and perfect for meeting my needs of wanting a swing for my son but not having a tree to buy any of the swings sold. It took about 15 minutes to assemble and he loves to be in. The straps adjust to fit your child on the shoulders and it folds up for storage when you are not using it. It’s def worth the money because my child loves it." — Courtney L.
$37 at Amazon (originally $67)
5
Etsy
A natural linen baby swing
This stunning natural linen swing from Etsy shop SwingAwayCreations is as aesthetically pleasing as it is fun. It's sewn inside and out for extra support with added comfy padding. The seat pillows are handmade and stuffed with 100% polyester hypoallergenic stuffing, with natural wooden dowel rods and untreated natural wooden beads complete the construction. You can hang it from a hook, but reviewers have noted that you can purchase hammock straps and attach it to a tree outdoors as well.

Promising review: "My son Jag LOVES this swing!! Worth every penny!! Quality is great!! Super easy to hang! I will order again for my friends!!" — Heather Yackley
$102.15+ at Etsy
6
Etsy
A fabric sensory swing
This popular sensory swing by Etsy seller restNests is a great option for all kids who need a special place to swing and decompress. Handmade from natural materials, the cozy two-layer cotton fabric is soft, stretchy, strong and durable. It has a spring suspension that allows for bouncing in all directions and the feeling of flying, and comes in a wide variety of color combinations.

Promising review: "Quality of material is amazing. Very sturdy with just the right stretch. Came all ready to just clip on to an existing hook and chain we had hanging. Would highly recommend this. My kids are in it every day!" — Melinda Wallace
$98.60 at Etsy (originally $116.00)
7
Amazon
A hammock chair
Kids and grownups alike can enjoy sinking back into this comfortable, cozy hammock swing. It's made with a plush poly-cotton blend fabric that is strong and supportive. It's versatile and can be used indoors or out and easily moved if you want it on the balcony one day and into the lounge room on the next.

Promising review: "Worth every penny. These chairs have to be one of my favorite Amazon purchases to date! And with how much I shop online that is quite a bold statement. Pros:
-Comfortable (like a full body hug)
-Stylish (they have this cute boho chic thing going on)
-Practical (everyone, and I mean every one of all ages enjoys them in our family/friend circle)
-useful (they have a pocket that holds drinks with lids, phones, or books)
-Easy to install (we used a wonderful swiveling hook and it attached with no issues)
-Secure (other reviewers said they had issues with the ropes sliding off the Y-bar but our ropes are very tight and secure)" — RationalCustomer
$39.99 at Amazon
8
Walmart
A unique ring swing
Put a spin on the everyday swing (literally) with this hoop-shaped seat. It's easy to assemble and can be quickly hung from a tree, hook or existing play structure. It includes strong monster steel spring clips and adjustable nylon hanging rope so your kid can hop on immediately. It’s safety rated for children ages 5 and over up to 150 pounds.

Promising review: "The kids love it! Keeps them busy for hours! Easy to assemble (took about 10 minutes.) Very sturdy, good quality. If we had more room to hang them, we'd buy more so everyone didn't have to fight over taking turns! Even mom and dad have fun on this swing." — AngelaStacey
$93.69 at Walmart (originally $114.23)
