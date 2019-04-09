Bogdan Kurylo via Getty Images

Plants are known to perk up our mood and bring life into our spaces, but they can do a lot more than that. Plants are essential for purifying the air and can be connected to our overall health. So if you don’t already have a plant in your home, you probably should think about adding one.

Indoor air pollution is a big threat to human health, according to a Clean Air Study conducted by NASA, and our separation from plants and their microorganisms is a contributing factor to various health issues.

Indoor air pollution comes from a lot of sources, including toxic emissions like benzene, formaldehyde, trichloroethylene, xylene and toluene — all of which can have negative effects on our health. These toxins are most commonly found in airtight spaces with limited air circulation, like office buildings and apartments. So, what can you do?

“The answer to these problems is obvious,” the NASA report says. “If man is to move into closed environments, on Earth or in space, he must take along nature’s life support system.”

Challenge accepted.

Most plants have many benefits and are natural air purifiers, but some houseplants are more effective than others at removing carcinogenic chemicals from the air. To help you on your quest to breathe easier, we’ve rounded up the best air-purifying plants that can help you fight allergies, improve your sleep and reconnect with nature.

Take a look below at 12 air-purifying plants you should consider adding to your space ASAP.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.