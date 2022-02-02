Shopping

Indoor Smokeless Grills You Can Use To BBQ When It's Cold Outside

You don't have to wait until the summertime to grill with with these indoor-friendly appliances.

Shopping Writer at HuffPost

The <a href="https://www.amazon.com/PowerXL-Smokeless-Extractor-Technology-Char-grilled/dp/B088MNS17Q?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=61f85093e4b094ce54ae86b1,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="PowerXL smokeless grill" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="61f85093e4b094ce54ae86b1" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/PowerXL-Smokeless-Extractor-Technology-Char-grilled/dp/B088MNS17Q?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=61f85093e4b094ce54ae86b1,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">PowerXL smokeless grill</a>.
Amazon
The PowerXL smokeless grill.

If you’re longing for warmer temperatures and a nice a juicy burger grilled up in your backyard, I’m sad to inform you that we still have a couple more chilly months until those days arrive. But just because it’s not summertime yet doesn’t mean you can’t cook like it is.

With a smokeless indoor grill, you don’t have to worry about buying bags of charcoal or lighter fluid, standing out in the hot sun for hours or subjecting yourself and your family to billowing smoke. Smokeless grills don’t use fuel like gas or wood, and instead use infrared technology to heat the grilling tray and food. However, it’s important to remember that most indoor “smokeless” grills do emit small levels of smoke, but not enough to set off an alarm or affect those around them. Many — including the ones in this roundup — even come with hoods, lids or built-in smoke extractors to trap smoke before it becomes a problem. As with any electric appliance, though, be sure you don’t leave it unattended, and follow the manufacturer’s instruction manual before using.

Indoor grills also make handy year-round kitchen gadgets for grilling enthusiasts. Similar to how griddles are built, these house-friendly grills have a large surface area, perfect for fitting veggies or BBQ chicken, and have easy-to-clean features like non-stick grill plates and drip pans to catch excess oil.

And in case you needed even more of a reason to invest in one, the Super Bowl is coming up. For those of us living with snow on the ground right now, the grills below will be a huge help making watch party recipes.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Amazon
Best for small grilling tasks: HomeLabs smokeless indoor electric grill
This indoor grill's built-in smoke extractor removes smoke odors while cooking. It also includes a grilling plate for all your BBQ needs and a drip plate to catch leftover oil. The lid is made of tempered glass and has a stainless steel handle on top. Each piece of the grill is detachable, making cleanup easier and less time-consuming.
Get it on Amazon for $99.97.
2
Amazon
Great for families: PowerXL smokeless grill
This one measures 20 inches wide, making it ideal for large family meals. It's easily portable, so when it does get a bit warmer, you can use it as an additional grill in your backyard or take it on a road trip. It's built with a hinged lid and has a drip tray for simple oil cleanup. You can even get those sought-after grill marks on your food if you choose the grill plate option. And you don't have to worry about your house filling up with a huge black cloud: A built-in smoke capture fan removes smoky air and puts out clean, filtered air. It comes in blue, copper and stainless steel.
Get it on Amazon for $99.99.
3
Amazon
If you're all about color options: Cusimax electric smokeless grill
This countertop electric indoor grill comes in a variety of colors to match your kitchen's aesthetic, like blue, brown, black, dark yellow and green. It cooks evenly and quickly, and its perforated nonstick top grilling plate aims to filter out excess oil and give meats and veggies grill marks similar to those you'd get from a charcoal grill. The temperature options range from 200 to 450 degrees Fahrenheit.
Get it on Amazon for $124.97.
4
Target
A grill that gives back: Cruxgg 2-in-1 smokeless indoor ceramic nonstick grill and griddle
A collaboration between Crux and the Bronx-based culinary collective Ghetto Gastro, Cruxgg launched as a small kitchen appliances collection at Target, including this electric smokeless indoor grill that also functions as a griddle. It comes with interchangeable 12 x 16-inch grill and griddle plates, a cooling plate and a tempered glass lid to keep your cooking smokeless. Cool-touch handles work to prevent you from being burned, and color choices include smoke gray and snow. You'll also feel good knowing that with your purchase, Cruxgg donates 5% of proceeds to charitable partners working to end food insecurity.
Get it at Target for $99.99.
5
Amazon
The most affordable option: Elite Gourmet electric indoor grill
For an option below $50, this smokeless grill suitable for indoor use is worth looking into. It has a 14-inch nonstick grilling surface and detachable parts that are dishwasher safe, including a large drip pan. It also comes with a domed glass lid to prevent splashes.
Get it from Amazon for $39.99.
A Cuisinart food processor

7 Kitchen Appliances That Are Worth The Counter Space

shoppingSuper BowlkitchenBarbecues and Grillinggrilling