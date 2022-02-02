If you’re longing for warmer temperatures and a nice a juicy burger grilled up in your backyard, I’m sad to inform you that we still have a couple more chilly months until those days arrive. But just because it’s not summertime yet doesn’t mean you can’t cook like it is.
With a smokeless indoor grill, you don’t have to worry about buying bags of charcoal or lighter fluid, standing out in the hot sun for hours or subjecting yourself and your family to billowing smoke. Smokeless grills don’t use fuel like gas or wood, and instead use infrared technology to heat the grilling tray and food. However, it’s important to remember that most indoor “smokeless” grills do emit small levels of smoke, but not enough to set off an alarm or affect those around them. Many — including the ones in this roundup — even come with hoods, lids or built-in smoke extractors to trap smoke before it becomes a problem. As with any electric appliance, though, be sure you don’t leave it unattended, and follow the manufacturer’s instruction manual before using.
Indoor grills also make handy year-round kitchen gadgets for grilling enthusiasts. Similar to how griddles are built, these house-friendly grills have a large surface area, perfect for fitting veggies or BBQ chicken, and have easy-to-clean features like non-stick grill plates and drip pans to catch excess oil.
And in case you needed even more of a reason to invest in one, the Super Bowl is coming up. For those of us living with snow on the ground right now, the grills below will be a huge help making watch party recipes.
