Just 37 Indulgent Products If You're In Your Champagne Era

A sleek sound machine

"I got this sound machine for my baby. This is so much better than I thought, the volume is perfect and adjustable. The light is bright, and you can change the color, and it’s not, like, blinding bright, but you can see. All the different sounds are killer options; the brown noise is literally helping us all sleep. When the baby moves to their own room, I think I’m going to have to order a second one for our room. 10/10 recommend. Look no further, get this one for sure." — Taylor Williams