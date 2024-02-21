ShoppingBeautyhome

Just 37 Indulgent Products If You're In Your Champagne Era

You'll feel fancy and luxe without spending fancy and luxe.
Taylor Steele
An oil-diffusing humidifier, a Baroque-inspired mirror and snail gel eye patches.
Amazon
An oil-diffusing humidifier, a Baroque-inspired mirror and snail gel eye patches.

Popular products on this list include:

HuffPost and its publishing partners receive a share from retailers on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
www.amazon.com
A pack of six aromatherapy shower steamers
Promising review: “These are the best shower steamers I've ever tried. Usually they aren't strong enough or they melt too quickly to even enjoy. They are also bigger than what you can buy at the store. One lasted my entire shower and still smelled amazing even after I was done. These are the best shower steamers hands-down. I would definitely buy these again.” — Krista
$16.99 at Amazon
2
www.amazon.com
A pair of super well-reviewed Beckham Hotel bed pillows
Promising review: "I’ve had these amazing pillows for 6+ months now and they are still just as plump and amazing as the day I received them. I’ve spent $50+ on pillows in the past for them to lose shape and support within months so the fact that these are still so plump and supportive is amazing to me. I am both a side, back, and stomach sleeper and I can sleep comfortably in all positions with these pillows! MUST HAVE!" — Jennifer Cook
$59.99 at Amazon
3
www.amazon.com
A super trendy stainless steel Stanley tumbler
It's available in 5 sizes and 31 colors.

Promising review: "I bought into the hype of the Stanley and bought this cup not expecting anything special, just another mug. However, I think it's more than just an average to-go cup I have in my arsenal. It's cute, keeps my drinks cold, is easy to use, and is essential to take with me on my daily adventures. I LOVE that it fits in my car's drink holder, which has been my biggest issue with my past cups/mugs. It keeps your drinks cold, and your ice stays frozen." — Maria Petropoulos
$22+ at Amazon
4
www.amazon.com
A stunning tinted plumping lip oil
It's available in five shades.

Promising review: "I love this product. It's so glossy. It's definitely better than the Dior lip oil and cheaper." — Lexi
$6.70 at Amazon
5
www.amazon.com
A non-sticky Etude lip tint
It's available in three shades and combo packs.

Promising review: "While I haven't tried the Benefit Lip Tint, I saw this on TikTok and appreciated the lower price point. I am SO glad I gave this a chance! I only have the Cherry color, but it is the perfect bit of natural color, and can be deepened as desired upon application. There is no sticky residue, and it is not drying or irritating at all. Looks great alone but even better with gloss on top. Love!" — Mollie
$6.85+ at Amazon
6
www.amazon.com
A deluxe cup cozy
Promising review: "This stays in my bed and holds my cup of water, meds, remote, reading glasses, etc. Now I don't lose anything and have my things ready right when I need them. Highly recommend this product!" — Chrissy
$34.99 At Amazon
7
Rebecca O'Connell / BuzzFeed
A 60-pack of gold and snail gel eye patches
Promising review: "These things are freaking awesome! I have a terrible time with allergies which causes dark under-eye rings and puffy skin. Used these little slimy patches under my eyes and was amazed at the result! Not only did they feel cool and soothing while on, but I noticed a definite improvement right away. The puffiness was significantly reduced as well as a definite reduction in the dark coloration. The results were even evident the next day — and noticed by my husband who NEVER notices things like that. I plan on using them a couple of times a week during peak allergies and then once a week after that. Very satisfied." — Alicia Melvin
$11.89 at Amazon
8
www.amazon.com
A kit containing 600 nail art charms
Promising review: "My girls and I love decorating our nails with these. They are super easy to apply, too" — Willmarie
$9.99 at Amazon
9
Emma Lord / BuzzFeed
A tin of flavored cocktail sugar or salt for rimming glasses
It's available in seven flavors.

Promising review: "Since COVID-19, I have become my own bartender. Taco Tuesdays and margaritas! The lime comes through so well with this salt. I use it for Bloody Marys as well. It is thick and chunky so there's a learning curve to get the right amount of salt on. Don't press down too hard if you don't like a lot of salt. I do like extra salt, but my husband said it was a little much for him, so I have mastered just a light salt for him." — cobrajet427
$9.58 at Amazon
10
www.amazon.com
A set of four ball-stemmed wine glasses
Promising review: "They are so pretty and get lots of compliments! They easily fit in the dishwasher, too." — William T Dryden
$41.98 at Amazon
11
www.amazon.com
A chic minimalist watch
It's available in nine colors.

Promising review: "I love the style of this watch. The pattern is very unique. This will pair well with all my summer outfits. This will be my third watch from this brand. They offer so many stylish options! Money well spent." — Colleen Bullis
$19.99 at Amazon
12
www.amazon.com
An adjustable lighted vanity mirror
Promising review: "I needed a lighted mirror to do my makeup at my desk, and this one is amazing! This mirror does everything I need. It charged right up, comes with a cord, has adjustable brightness (hold your finger down on the light button), is tilt-able…I mean, what else is there? It’s a great value for sure!" — Mary B
$19.99+
13
www.amazon.com
A velvet V-neck maxi dress
It's available in women's sizes 0–30 and in eight colors.

Promising review: "Dress fit amazing [and is] very comfortable. I wore it to a wedding, and because it has a little stretch, wore it a year later for my maternity photos. Got so many compliments. Gorgeous burnt orange/rust color." — Ron
$59.99 at Amazon
14
www.amazon.com
A pair of memory foam pull-on booties
They're available in women's sizes 5–12 regular, 6.5–11 wide and in 11 colors.

Promising review: "I had these on my wishlist for a while but was skeptical. I’m glad I finally ordered them! They fit perfectly and SO much easier to put on than my real Ugg minis which I love. They’re very comfy and warm. Highly recommend! Glad I bought them to wear while I wait for Ugg to restock their tan ultra minis." — Kamryn
$49.99+ at Amazon
15
www.amazon.com
A waterproof shower phone holder
Promising review: "Man oh man, I love this gadget. I saw it on TikTok and I'm so glad I purchased it. The adhesion is impeccable, really strong. The screen cover doesn't fog up. Snaps tightly shut. Works exactly as I hoped." — Logsdon6
$12.99+ at Amazon
16
www.amazon.com
A cocktail ring set
Available in sizes 5–10 and in four colors.

Promising review: "First let me say I LOVE THIS RING!!!! I wear it all the time. I've been wearing it for over a month now, and in the beginning I tried to take it off when doing dishes, showering, and washing my hands. After about two weeks, I just decided to leave it on, and it has been fine. I never take it off, the ring is true to size. It's not too thin or thick, feels great on, and it is durable. The only con is that the stones can sometimes look cloudy. Other than that, I love it; couldn't be happier, it's great for the price, and I am very pleased." — tracy k revels
$23.99+ at Amazon
17
Amazon
A handmade soy wax cashmere and vanilla candle
Sweet Water Decor is a woman-owned small biz making candles, mugs, home decor and more! This is available in nine scents.

Promising review: "Literally one of the most amazing-smelling candles I've ever owned. It looks so aesthetically pleasing and is just overall a great candle. If you leave it burning for around 30 minutes, the room will smell so nice. Definitely worth the $20!!" — Cassie
$19.99 at Amazon
18
www.amazon.com
A fanciful Baroque-inspired mirror
It's available in six sizes and five finishes.

Promising review: "I purchased this beautiful mirror for my vanity table and it’s the perfect size for that purpose, but it’s so well made and beautifully designed that it can be used in a variety of ways to enhance any space or room. I’m very happy with my purchase and you will be too." — Washington DC
$98.99+ at Amazon
19
Amazon
A gold-colored bartender kit
This kit comes with a shaker glass, double-sided measuring device, bar spoon, strainer and muddler.

Promising review: "The golden color of it looks great. Easy to clean, and a perfect set that gets the job done at a reasonably cheap price. I will definitely recommend to others." — Yong Zheng
$31.99+ at Amazon
20
www.amazon.com
A pack of 18 pearly hair barrettes
Promising review: "Better than I expected. The pearls are snuggly placed on the very sturdy pins. I have no concerns about the pearls popping off. Also, I have curly hair, but through some weird trickery, I have never had a hair get snagged in between the pearls. I was fully prepared to have to suffer at the end of the night by ripping these out of my head and sacrificing a few strands, but I still have not had to!" — Brianna De Armas
$8.97 at Amazon
21
Amazon
An incredibly soft oversized scarf
It's available in 10 colors.

Promising review: "Would 100% buy again. The SOFTEST material ever. And it is oversized to perfection. Looks just like the picture which I was skeptical, LOL. I love it. I need another color." — Heather
$12.62+ at Amazon
22
Amazon
A pineapple jalapeño infusion kit
McKinnon's Dry Craft Cocktails is a small business. This is also available in eight other flavors.

Promising review: "I think that pineapple jalapeño is my favorite, but I really enjoyed the other flavors, too. I’m actually infusing it now for a third time!! It says it will work twice, but why not try! Such a great taste! Will definitely purchase again, going to try some other flavors, too. These will also make really cute hostess gifts. So unique and fun!" — Sam
$22.99 at Amazon
23
www.amazon.com
A plant-based Peach Slices exfoliating toner
Promising review: "This is my second time buying this product as I used up my entire bottle from the first time I purchased it. I read that this was a great alternative for the raved-about Paula’s Choice AHA/BHA Exfoliating Toner. I have to agree that the comparison is accurate. This price point can’t be beat and you get the exact same results for much less cost. One bottle also lasts a long time and I use it by dropping the toner directly onto my hands then patting into my face rather than a cotton pad…even by doing that method one bottle still goes a long way. Non-irritating, great for acne-prone skin, and not drying." — RICH & LISA
$10.48 at Amazon
24
www.amazon.com
A pair of retro oversized sunglasses
They're available in 13 colors and 2 lens sizes.

Promising review: “These sunglasses are an amazing value! I don't like purchasing expensive sunglasses and these actually feel like they are expensive. They are heavy-duty, very sturdy, and not flimsy at all. Feel and look fabulous without breaking the bank!” — Ashley
$15.99+ at Amazon
25
www.amazon.com
A "flaming" humidifier and oil diffuser
Available in two colors.

Promising review: "I like how this diffuser kind of looks like a mini fireplace and it’s perfect for winter. I also like how long the water of this diffuser lasts — I always add my favorite essential oil in it when I go to sleep every night without worrying it will run out of water. I used to have insomnia and it helped me to sleep through the night with my relaxing essential oil scent, and it also worked as a humidifier." — Benny
$29.99 at Amazon
26
www.amazon.com
An aroma diffuser
All you need now are a few drops of essential oil! But note: According to Johns Hopkins, you may want to avoid diffusing oils around larger groups and young children because of the side effects of different oils.

Promising review: "I've been looking for a diffuser that actually works and have to say that I couldn't be happier with this aroma diffuser. With the time settings, I'm never worried about it running too long and the lights are a great bonus! It works like a charm and fills my living room with scents from my therapeutic essential oils. I get compliments every time I have guests." — Daryl O.
$29.99 at Amazon
27
Amazon
A plush, double-sided shaggy faux-fur duvet set
It's available in sizes twin–king and 34 colors.

Promising review: "If my house caught on fire, this is the first thing I’d grab. But seriously, this is one of my favorite things in my whole house. I feel like it tied my entire room together. I get so many compliments on it and it's seriously so cozy and well made. My only complaint would be how hard thing thing makes it to get out of bed in the mornings. It’s incredibly soft and isn’t the type of 'fur' that will mat and get gross-looking over time. I rely heavily on reviews when I buy things so I’m here to tell you — if you’re on the fence about buying this...do it!! Also, the pillowcases are amazing also. Super soft and the pompom fringe is adorable." — Sk
$51.99+ at Amazon
28
Amazon
A luxurious satin kimono robe
KIM+ONO is an Asian-owned small business run by two sisters who started out in San Fran's Chinatown. They pair contemporary aesthetics with more traditional shapes and materials to create timeless pieces. This is available in one standard size, a plus size and 26 patterns.

Promising review: "This robe comes all the way down to the top of my feet and clears the ground by 1–2 cm. The cut is perfect, it is flowy, comfortable, and the design is beautiful. And it has pockets! This is a very cost-effective alternative to a 100% silk robe." — Amy
$47.99 at Amazon
29
Amazon
A set of 12 reusable bamboo straws
Promising review: "I prefer the bamboo straws over metal because I am a bit handicapped, and it keeps me from hitting my teeth with metal. Also better than plastic for the environment." — A. Jaek
$9.97 at Amazon
30
www.amazon.com
A sleek sound machine
Promising review: "I got this sound machine for my baby. This is so much better than I thought, the volume is perfect and adjustable. The light is bright, and you can change the color, and it’s not, like, blinding bright, but you can see. All the different sounds are killer options; the brown noise is literally helping us all sleep. When the baby moves to their own room, I think I’m going to have to order a second one for our room. 10/10 recommend. Look no further, get this one for sure." —Taylor Williams
$21.98 at Amazon
31
Amazon
A marble-pattern 15-piece makeup brush set
It's available in four colors.

Promising review: "I do my own makeup with these brushes every day, and when I am hired to do makeup for weddings, prom, photo shoots, etc., I ALWAYS bring this brush set. They have every size I would need for eye makeup, and they work great. I typically use top-of-the-line brush sets that I purchase from Ulta, so I was skeptical about these being so inexpensive. However, they have become my new favorite brush set! And not to mention they are so cute. I love the marble!! I highly recommend these brushes to anyone!" — Brooke Johnson
$9.99+ at Amazon
32
www.amazon.com
A copper-colored French press
It's available in two sizes and colors.

Promising review: “Exactly as described! I love the copper look! It's elegant and rustic at the same time! Very easy to use! Even came with extra filters and a soft brush to clean.” — Tongsawan
$24.99+ at Amazon
33
www.amazon.com
A hair-protecting headband for face washing
Promising review: "I love these headbands! I use this to keep my hair out of my face while washing it every day. I also use it when I'm getting ready to keep my hair out of my face when applying makeup. I like that I don't have to tie my hair back if I've straightened or curled it as not to mess up the look." — kate
$6 at Amazon
34
www.amazon.com
A set of six satin scrunchies
Promising review: "These are soft, cute, and take a wash well. They've also been surprisingly durable, being used multiple times on a daily basis and even slept in! I can tell that the elastic hasn't started to tear or lose its stretchiness. The cute colors and soft satin are also pluses!" — Megan
$6.49 at Amazon
35
www.amazon.com
A powerful warm mist facial steamer
Promising review: "This gadget is amazing. It does not take up any space, easy to use, and easy to clean. When you are done steaming your face, it feels incredible. Your pores are opened up and your skin feels soft and clean; it's ready for what products you like to use. It has made a huge difference in my skin in just the few times that I have used it so far." — missusms
$35.99 at Amazon
36
Olend
A fun and stylish multi-wear bag
Olend is a small, bag-making business. I just got mine, and what can I say? My Instagram ads know me a little too well. It's super soft, and the bright cobalt blue color really pops! This water-resistant bag is wide enough to fit a 17-inch laptop, so it really is an on-the-go bag. Plus, there's an inner and exterior pocket, so storage options abound! You truly can't go wrong. It's available in 19 colors.
$100 at Olend
37
www.amazon.com
A luxe electric towel warmer
It heats up in just one minute and reaches the highest temperature in just six minutes. It also has up to 60 minutes of heating time. Available in four colors.

Promising review: "Not only is this great for robes and towels (the dogs greatly appreciate it too after a bath) but blankets, socks, and jammies are awesome too. There’s even a holder inside the lid that allows you to place fragrance discs in for adding a lavender scent for bedtime. Definitely worth the investment for pampering yourself." — K. Evans
$146.99 at Amazon

Before You Go

Bioderma Sensibio micellar water

I’m A Frequent Traveler. Here’s Everything I Stock Up On Before A Long Haul Flight.

|
Submit a tip

Popular in the Community

Close

HuffPost Shopping’s Best Finds

MORE IN SHOPPING