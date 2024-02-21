Just 37 Indulgent Products If You're In Your Champagne Era

Popular products on this list include:
- An electric towel warmer
- A trendy stainless steel Stanley tumbler
- A pair of super-popular Beckham Hotel bed pillows
HuffPost and its publishing partners receive a share from retailers on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.
1
A pack of six aromatherapy shower steamers
2
A pair of super well-reviewed Beckham Hotel bed pillows
3
A super trendy stainless steel Stanley tumbler
4
A stunning tinted plumping lip oil
5
A non-sticky Etude lip tint
6
A deluxe cup cozy
7
A 60-pack of gold and snail gel eye patches
8
A kit containing 600 nail art charms
9
A tin of flavored cocktail sugar or salt for rimming glasses
10
A set of four ball-stemmed wine glasses
11
A chic minimalist watch
12
An adjustable lighted vanity mirror
13
A velvet V-neck maxi dress
14
A pair of memory foam pull-on booties
15
A waterproof shower phone holder
16
A cocktail ring set
17
A handmade soy wax cashmere and vanilla candle
18
A fanciful Baroque-inspired mirror
19
A gold-colored bartender kit
20
A pack of 18 pearly hair barrettes
21
An incredibly soft oversized scarf
22
A pineapple jalapeño infusion kit
23
A plant-based Peach Slices exfoliating toner
24
A pair of retro oversized sunglasses
25
A "flaming" humidifier and oil diffuser
26
An aroma diffuser
27
A plush, double-sided shaggy faux-fur duvet set
28
A luxurious satin kimono robe
29
A set of 12 reusable bamboo straws
30
A sleek sound machine
31
A marble-pattern 15-piece makeup brush set
32
A copper-colored French press
33
A hair-protecting headband for face washing
34
A set of six satin scrunchies
35
A powerful warm mist facial steamer
36
A fun and stylish multi-wear bag
37
A luxe electric towel warmer