27 Inexpensive Beauty Products That Are Better Than The Expensive Versions

- A Revlon One-Step Hot Air Brush, which gives you smooth hair and boosted volume at the roots without having to juggle a brush and blow-dryer — and which some reviewers say takes less time to dry than the Dry Bar Brush
Skin-lifting, pore-tightening Skin1004 face masks have results that reviewers swear by (just like — or better than — the more expensive Hanacure)
NYX's new Fat Oil Lip Drip combines a lip gloss with the hydration of a lip oil and is already seriously beloved by reviewers. And if you love Dior's Lip Oil (same), some reviewers say this is better!
L'Oreal True Match Lumi Glotion is a fan-favorite illuminator especially for those not looking to drop a fortune on Drunk Elephant Bronzing Drops
Wet n Wild Catsuit Liquid Lipsticks saturate your lips with matte color and last ALL DAY, rivaling Jeffree Star's Velour Lipsticks
NYX Epic Ink Liner delivers the perfect wing every single time, without the price tag of other brands
Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Concealer brightens your under eye without creasing, plus, it'll last even LONGER than Tarte's Shape Tape
Eco Tools Perfecting Blender Duo blends your makeup to perfection — plus you get two sponges for less than half the price of one original Beautyblender
Essence's Lash Princess mascara has over 170,000 5-star reviews for dramatic length and volume without clumps, and tons of reviewers say it's a better version of cult-faves like Too Faced Better Than Sex Mascara (and even Diorshow!)
The Revlon One-Step Hot Air Brush (now with an upgraded motor) has a unique oval-shaped barrel and one reviewer says it takes less time to dry than their Dry Bar Brush!
ColourPop's Super Shock highlighter in Wisp will help you glow up just the same as the much pricer Becca Cosmetics Shimmering Skin Perfector
NYX Pore Filler minimizes pores and creates a smooth canvas for makeup, just like the pricier Benefit Porefessional primer
The Balm's Hot Mama recreates the look of cult beauty fave Nars Blush in Orgasm
Coty Airspun Translucent Powder never looks cakey and trounces expensive brands' setting powders (looking at you, Laura Mercier powder)
Carenel Lip Sleeping Masks come in a set of three minis for under $10
LilyAna Naturals Eye Cream is designed to address your under eye bags (some say better than Shiseido's Benefiance Wrinkle Cream)
Maybelline Tattoo Studio Pencils glide on with no tugging, with a creamy formula that rivals Urban Decay's eye pencils
Maybelline Lash Sensational Mascara fans out lashes and curls them just as well as Benefit's Roller Lash Mascara
NYX Micro Brow outlasts Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz, has the same colors and will make your brows look better than ever
ColourPop Pressed Blush swipes on easily and delivers a rosy glow similar to Tarte Amazonian Clay 12-Hour Blush — and is available in twice as many shades
Yoseng Makeup Brushes have densely packed, ultra-fine hairs with a domed top to give your foundation (and the rest of your face) a flawless, airbrushed finish
Milani Stay Put Brow Color will stop you spending all your cash on Anastasia Dip Brow pomade — it's just as good AND actually comes with the spoolie and brush applicator
Physicians Formula's Diamond Dust adds a gorgeous shimmer for a truly glowing finish — and reviewers say if you're looking for a bit less pigmented version of Fenty Beauty Diamond Bomb, this is perfect!
Elizabeth Mott's cult favorite Thank Me Later Eyeshadow Primer keeps your favorite eye makeup look on lock all day AND all night, much like Urban Decay's
Elizavecca's collagen-infused protein treatment is an intense at-home mask that'll help your strands look and feel less damaged in just five minutes and several reviewers say they prefer it to the beloved Olaplex bond-builder
E.L.F. Poreless Putty primer is infused with squalene to hydrate, smooth over skin for a seamless finish, and hold onto makeup for all-day staying power — better than Benefit's Porefessional Primer
Kyda Soap Brow Kit comes complete with pomade and a spoolie to brush those eyebrow hairs UP UP and UP. Why spend the money on Anastasia Brow Freeze?
CeraVe Retinol Serum uses encapsulated retinol to reduce the appearance of scars and pores without flaking or redness. Reviewers say they like it better than other more expensive options (like Murad's Retinol Serum).
