30 Inexpensive Beauty Products You'll Use All The Time

A Marshmallow Whip Maker

AKA a TikTok beloved product that can turn a coin-sized amount of your favorite face cleanser into a cup full of light frothy foam. To use this, all you have to do is put a pearl-sized drop of your favorite cleanser at the bottom, fill with water up to the dotted line and pump it until it creates foam. Not only does this help your cleanser last longer by giving it more suds and surface area to cover for a smaller portion, but the bubbly texture can help reduce friction on your face. Also ... it's just a whole lot of fun??"This thing is the bomb., making it economical as well as fun. It can 'soften' harsh washes to make the concoction gentler on skin.And of course, a little goes a long, long way with this puppy. For the price, it's a steal —if you're into this kind of thing. Definitely give it a try if you're not sure. It's a really cool device." — KnockKnockMe