30 Inexpensive Beauty Products You'll Use All The Time

Preeeetty sure this $8 eyebrow pomade is what all those Instagram influencers with gorgeous brows were using all along.
Emma Lord, Samantha Wieder, BuzzFeed Shopping

There are a lot of beauty products on the market and finding your favorites can sometimes feel like trying to find a needle in a haystack. Not to mention, some of those price tags ave the power to make your wallet cry. That’s why we rounded up this list of beauty products that don’t cost a lot and you’ll look forward to using all the time. It’s getting your money’s worth without having to spend a lot of money. A win/win situation that we are so here for.

1
Maybelline's Instant Age Rewind concealer
Amazon
It's an inexpensive lightweight concealer for anyone who wants to quickly touch up before Zoom calls or errand running, but doesn't want to commit to a whole layer of foundation. This also helps cover dark circles without caking and reduce puffiness.

Promising review: "This is my all-time favorite concealer. It goes on creamy, covers under-eye circles without looking chalky. I hope they never stop making it." —YvonneL

Get it from Amazon for $5.29 (available in 18 shades).
2
Essence's Lash Princess mascara
Amazon
Because TBH, we've all wasted too many years and too much money looking for the holy grail mascara. This one is less than $5 and will give you such instant length you'll feel like your eyelashes are about to pull a Butterfree and take flight.

Promising review: "I am a 30 year old who has been wearing mascara since I was probably 15 or 16 and this is by far the best mascara ever. This beats Dior's almost-$40 mascara. A few times I made make up purchases based off of what reviewers and make up influencers hyped up and was disappointed, this surely wasn’t a disappointment." —Mary

Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
3
A suuuper popular Bio-Oil
Amazon
It's made with vitamins A and E, chamomile and lavender — you may recognize it as a product a lot of people use to help fade scars (both old and new), soothe cracked and dry skin and help moisturize without affecting your pores, but people are also using it to help with dry and painful skin on their hands from hand-washing and sanitizing.

Promising review: "Five stars! I love it so much that I don't know what to do if they stop making it!" —Mary

Get it from Amazon for $8.92.
4
A firming eye cream
Amazon
It uses vitamin C, vitamin E, rosehip seed oil and hibiscus flower extract to brighten and firm that sensitive skin around your eyes and neck not just on a day-to-day basis, but a long-term one, too.

Promising review: "Incredible product! Still cannot believe what a difference it has made in the lines and wrinkles around my eyes. I use it twice a day, and actually use it for my entire face and my neck. My skin feels so soft, and lines are disappearing." —Melissa

Get it from Amazon for $29.99.
5
CeraVe's Hydrating cleanser
Amazon
It's made with hyaluronic acid, ceramides and glycerin — aka, all the good stuff to hydrate your face and remove makeup and oil without stripping your skin of its natural moisture. Psst — a lot of reviewers with sensitive skin and acne swear by this because it's super gentle *and* super effective.

Promising review: "I absolutely love this product! I spent so much money on expensive face wash and face creams and nothing worked like this. I always had breakouts on my chin and redness. No matter what products I used, it didn't fix my problem. I bought this cleanser two weeks ago and use every day. I noticed my redness and pimples clearing up in three days! It leaves my skin smooth, healthy, and clear. I just order another bottle in case they sell out. CeraVe, please never discontinue this product. I can't thank you enough for making me have confidence again." —Adriana

Get it from Amazon for $10.53.
6
A set of itty-bitty dermaplaning razors
Amazon
You can use these to take care of those lil' unibrow hairs that keep dodging your tweezers or work whatever face fuzzies you might want to take care of in a gentle way. This tool also helps soften skin by gently exfoliating as you use it!

Promising review: "I love these things. They get rid of all the peach fuzz on my face! My makeup goes on smoothly. They are great for exfoliating and help product get in the skin better. My skin looks great and I'm 45. I hope they never stop making these things! If skeptical about how to use them, watch some YouTube videos. Now I feel like a pro using them. Highly recommend." —crackalackin

Get a set of three from Amazon for $4.99.
7
Or a painless battery-charged hair remover
Amazon
You can simply glide it over super fine hair like the hair above your lip or between your brows instead of going into a full "YIKES" mode with wax — no shaving cream required.

Promising review: "I likes the painless and effortless but effective results and the fact I can do this as often as I like. No more $40 monthly facial waxings at this time of shut down for indefinite future and this was my alternative, will save me a whole lot of money!" —Dreidel Collector

Get it from Amazon for $15.99.
8
A set of six satin scrunchies
Amazon
They're designed to hold back your hair without damaging, pinching or snagging. Your regular hair bands are shaking.

Promising review: "I’m never going back to regular ponytails again. These are absolutely perfect. I’m a dancer, and I need ponytails that 1. don’t rip out my African American hair and 2. actually hold my hair in place. These are so comfortable that I’ve fallen asleep with them in, but so secure that they didn’t move an inch throughout my entire dance practice. Absolutely iconic." —Taro

Get a set of six from Amazon for $6.49.
9
An internet-beloved set of makeup sponges
Amazon
Perfect for expert-level blending and coverage that reviewers have crowned a Beauty Blender dupe. It works for foundation, BB cream, powder and concealer, plus wet or dry, so basically it's working harder than I have for *checks watch* my whole life.

Promising review: "I am VERY picky when it comes to my makeup sponges. For years I would only use a Beauty Blender because, to be honest, nothing else compared or gave the same foundation finish. These are truly a game changer! They are not 100% identical to the name brand blender in texture, HOWEVER they DO give the same flawless foundation finish. I would even go as far as to say they soak up less foundation which means you aren't wasting as much product. And can we talk about this price point?!?! Save your hard earned money and PURCHASE THESE! You won't be disappointed." —Lindsey

Get a pack of five from Amazon for $8.99.
10
An acne patch
Amazon
It's made with hydrocolloid, tea tree oil and calendula oil to help draw out the gunk from acne like it's luring it into a sticky lil' trap, not only helping clear spots up faster, but making the redness and bumps less painful to deal with.

Promising review: "These did exactly what they said they would. I had a rather large acne area breakout under my chin. Overnight it nearly disappeared! I will say these are best on spots with a whitehead as they work by drawing the yucky stuff out. I will definitely be getting these again." —Heather E Tapp

Get a pack of 40 from Amazon for $8.49.
11
A reviewer-beloved Mane Club 10-in-1 leave-in spray
Mane Club
It honestly deserves its own theme song, for the amount of work it's putting in. Its unique formula of cannabis sativa seed oil helps it condition, detangle, heat protect, prevent breakage, hydrate, smooth, soften, control frizz, boost shine, and strengthen your hair and keeps it nongreasy to boot. Mane Club is a New York City-based small business established in 2019 that specializes in affordable haircare products.

Promising review: "I’m a hairstylist, so I’ve tried just about every leave-in conditioner out there, and I was amazed at how soft my hair felt after one use. My curls were so happy! The smell is amazing too!! I will definitely be repurchasing." —Allison S.

Get it from Mane Club for $8.
12
A hydrating intense-therapy lip balm
Amazon
Complete with SPF 25 to not only help repair dry, chapped lips, but continually protect 'em against the elements. Reviewers note that this wasn't just more effective than other brands, but it worked *fast*.

Promising review: "My lips usually crack and bleed in the winter no matter what I put on them. This is literally the first winter ever that my lips are perfect. This is the best product I've ever used! It's nice and soft, not greasy. I've bought it for several coworkers who also suffer like I do. I hope they never stop making this!" —Mel Belle

Get it from Amazon for $8.
13
A vitamin C-based face serum
Amazon
Great for brighter, firmer skin with muuuuch faster results than most of its competitors. A lot of reviewers could see a difference within just a few days of use.

Promising review: "Since COVID, I have been staying at home and my skin has gotten a little dryer. I think the dry air in my home, not getting up and putting on makeup, moisturizer, serum, etc. took its toll. So, I'm going back to putting time into taking care of my skin. So, I began using this product along with a vitamin c cleanser and bam, back to pre-COVID glow. I hope that if you buy it that it works for you as well." —Indy Reader

Get it from Amazon for $19.99.
14
A shampoo scalp massager
Amazon
You can use it in the shower to massage and exfoliate your scalp, so you can get all of the relaxing decadence of feeling like someone is massaging your head without physically going to a salon. Psst — a lot of reviewers mention this has also helped with psoriasis, dandruff and scalp tenderness!

Promising review: "I’ve suffered from dry skin and a dry scalp ever since I turned 30. The only thing that helps me is exfoliating. I was initially concerned that the product would be too rough and damage my sensitive scalp or too soft and ineffective. However, this brush is perfect for me. It does not tangle my long hair, it is easy to use and just firm enough to get the job done. My scalp no longer itches and the icky buildup is gone. I can’t believe something so affordable has made such a difference in the health of my scalp. I’ve used expensive shampoos and conditioners to no end with barely a difference. I wish I discovered this product much sooner!" —AH

Get it from Amazon for $6.98+ (available in three colors).
15
A bottle of nail and cuticle repair oil
Amazon
Simply brush it on your nail beds once a day to condition and strengthen all those brittle spots and painful hangnails, leaving you with thick, strong nails and nail beds you're not tempted to pick at all the livelong day.

Promising review: "It's a miracle! I had peeling, weak nails for years. Tried everything. A friend recommended a nail strengthener they saw on QVC. It was quite pricey and I wanted to make sure it was worth it so I read the reviews. One of the comments said just buy Solar Oil. Since it was much more affordable than the QVC stuff, I tried it. I bought it in February. This size bottle lasted a bit more than a month religiously applying it two to three times a day. I was really seeing great improvement so I bought another bottle in late March. By May, all the peeling had grown out and my nails were getting stronger every day. I then bought the big 4-ounce refill bottle because I never want to run out of it again! Cannot recommend this stuff enough!" —Diana

Get it from Amazon for $8.50.
16
Glossier's Cloud Paint,
Glossier
It's thick enough for a noticeable glow, but subtle enough that you don't have to be super precise about it.

Promising review: "I used traditional powder blushes daily up until purchasing this product. My skin is super dry and I didn't know I could have such a natural blush look until Cloud Paint! It really is easy to blend and builds up in color without much effort. The packaging is beautiful and is the perfect size to take anywhere with you. Please never stop making this blush!!!" —:~)

Get it from Glossier for $18 (available in six shades).
17
A Marshmallow Whip Maker
Amazon
AKA a TikTok beloved product that can turn a coin-sized amount of your favorite face cleanser into a cup full of light frothy foam. To use this, all you have to do is put a pearl-sized drop of your favorite cleanser at the bottom, fill with water up to the dotted line and pump it until it creates foam. Not only does this help your cleanser last longer by giving it more suds and surface area to cover for a smaller portion, but the bubbly texture can help reduce friction on your face. Also ... it's just a whole lot of fun??

Promising review: "This thing is the bomb. Does exactly what it advertises — makes a thick whipped cream/foam out of washes, making it economical as well as fun. It can 'soften' harsh washes to make the concoction gentler on skin. It's also great for mixing washes if you have two or more you'd like to combine for different effects. And of course, a little goes a long, long way with this puppy. For the price, it's a steal —if you're into this kind of thing. Definitely give it a try if you're not sure. It's a really cool device." —KnockKnockMe

Get it from Amazon for $7.
18
Maybelline's Total Temptation Eyebrow Definer Pencil
Amazon
It's an easy-to-use, subtle eyebrow filler just as effective as the ones triple its price. The tool comes with two ends, one a small eyebrow brush and the other a specially edged eyebrow pencil.

Promising review: "I saw this product being touted on television and decided to try it. I had been using a $24 eyebrow pencil and simply could not find an even replacement until I ordered Maybelline’s Total Temptation Eyebrow Pencil! My eyebrows have thinned over the years and it’s been difficult finding a reasonably priced pencil that fits the bill. This pencil is very easy to use, looks very natural and stays on until I wash my face at night. I absolutely love this product and I’m saving money! Double win!" —Melissa

Get it from Amazon for $7.99 (available in four shades).
19
Plus an Onset Eyebrow Soap Kit
Amazon
It's an eyebrow pomade that doesn't just fluffy up your brows for a little extra ~drama~, but holds them in place all the live long day. It's basically like getting a whole bunch of extra eyebrow thickness without any effort!

Promising review: "I have the kind of eyebrows that look very full with brushing, but can quickly look like one has 'collapsed' once my hair or something else touches it. I’ve used nearly every product from Anastasia BH, but never had luck keeping my brows in place. Well, let me tell you, this stuff is no joke. I had to scrub my eyebrows clean tonight to get them to move. If you need some help holding your fluff, this will be your new favorite product. Also, I was able to ditch the eyebrow pencil since this this stuff holds every hair in the place you brush it." —Bailey M, Deacon

Get it from Amazon for $7.99.
20
A podiatrist-level toenail clipper
Amazon
It'll quickly and easily take care of thicker toenails and ingrown ones, so if you want to give yourself a pedicure and paint your toesies now that sandals are fair game again, you can do it right at home.

Promising review: "I am on my feet a lot and I had two nails that had thickened to the point where I couldn't use the regular nail clippers any more because they didn't open far enough. I had nail scissors but they weren't nearly strong enough. I'm not going to lie — I was getting really self-conscious about them in addition to the fact that my shoes were getting more and more uncomfortable. I found these clippers and tried them out and I couldn't believe how smoothly they cut through my super thick nails. I thought I was going to have to apply a lot of pressure but the blades just slid right through. One of the best purchases I've made in awhile!" —Katie D.

Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
21
Plus a foot file
Amazon
It'll remove calluses and hard or cracked skin from your feet with some gentle, pain-free rubbing that will leave your heels feeling gloriously soft.

Promising review: "This is the perfect tool to invest in to maintain soft and healthy feet in between pedicures. It has saved me lots of money because I'm able to space out my pedicures more often now. I've found the best results are when I use it after I shower and then I moisturize when I'm finished. I would recommend going easy the first couple times because it's difficult to know how much callus/skin you're actually removing in the moment. Highly recommend though!" —Nikki Moody

Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
22
A set of satin pillowcases
Amazon
They create less friction for your hair, so you don't have to wake up every morning ten minutes early to work through your tangles. It's also ridiculously cooling on your skin in the summer months.

Promising review: "Couldn't afford silk so ordered these. I love them. I've heard that sleeping on cotton is like rubbing your face on steel wool all night since that's how delicate the skin there is. All I know is I shower and style my hair at night and after sleeping on these, my hair looked freshly blown dry the next morning. I'm not exaggerating, hair looked the exact same in morning as it did after I styled it the night before. So, if this material is that nurturing to my hair I can only imagine how my face is loving it. I'm hooked and will be buying more colors." —BinaryCode

Get a set of two from Amazon for $9.99 (available in seven colors and three sizes).
23
A facial ice roller
Amazon
You can stash it in the fridge or freezer, then pull out whenever you want to take your face for a ~chill~ ride to help reduce puffiness and under eye circles. Reviewers also swear by this migraines and cooling down on hot days, so it's multitalented.

Promising review: "I was skeptical about this product. I wasn't sure how it was much different than rolling any other frozen thing on your body. I'm beyond pleasantly surprised. I've used it for sinus pain, migraines, swollen neck glands, under-eye circles/bags, inflamed acne, TMJ pain, etc. Not to mention, when I used it on my face, it leaves my skin feeling tight and wakes me up in the mornings. It also stays cold for forever but never sweats or leaves water behind. It's like magic. I also bought one for my mom who suffers from nerve damage in her arms and legs. I think it'll really help when she has bad pain days." —Jessica McRee

Get it from Amazon for $12.99 (available in eight colors).
24
A set of natural bamboo charcoal oil-blotting strips
Amazon
They'll absorb up moisture and sweat, leaving your face breezy and your makeup in tact.

Promising review: "I have been searching for something as effective as this for a long time now. I have extremely oily skin. I live in the Caribbean and whether I wear foundation or not, very early in the day my face is covered in oil. Mostly over my T-zone is where I get shiny and oily. So I tried this and it is excellent. It picks up the oil quickly leaving my face naturally matte-like for hours. I am well pleased with the light weight of the sheets, the pack fits perfectly in my purse or jeans pockets. I have no dislikes. I will stock up on it. Anyone will oily skin will find this as a must have." —Melisa

Get a pack of 100 wipes from Amazon for $6.95.
25
Plus a makeup setting spray
Amazon
It boasts a matte finish to lock your look in place in just a few seconds, even on days when the sun is trying to melt you like a Popsicle.

Promising review: "Love this spray. Like that it's small and portable. It does set your makeup matte, which I love. Keeps my makeup in place all day. I use it pretty much daily when it's summer. It is great for when you travel to anywhere hot and humid and don't want your makeup to slide off." —Tina J.

Get it from Amazon for $8.47.
26
A jar of Aztec healing clay masks
Amazon
Ideal for "maskne" (read: acne you get after you sweat in your face mask) that might be coming out to play with the heat. This clay mask essentially sucks the gunk out of your pores like a vacuum and will leave your skin feeling so smooth and firm you'll want to pet it.

Promising review: "As a healthcare worker during COVID-19, the increased mask wear has both myself and my partner breaking out. This has been a welcome addition to our routine. Thanks for having a product that actually works!"Brytnee

Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
27
A conditioning and healing castor oil
Amazon
It's full of vitamins and fatty-acids that won't just strengthen weak hair, but will help you maintain hair health over time. Reviewers mention seeing improvements in growth and strength within a week, with noticeable results within a few months. FWIW, it also helps condition and strengthen eyelashes, eyebrows and skin, so it really just shows up for you no matter what the task.

Promising review: "I started using this product as soon as I received it. My eyelashes and brows are already improving. It is so easy to use. When you put it on, it is a little globby but that's okay, it is fine that way. I put it on about 15 minutes before I go to bed and it is dry by the time I am ready for sleep. It doesn't get in my eyes at all. In the morning, I just wipe my lashes and brows with a cleansing cloth and use a lash comb. Perfect. I bought this product after doing some research. It had the most positive reviews so I decided to give it a try. I'm glad I did." —Suzanne Harrington

Get it from Amazon for $15.99.
28
A creamy mousse for curly hair
Amazon
It's part foam, part cream, *full* effective hydrator for smoother, bouncier and fuller curls that a lot of reviewers swear by in the humidity. This is designed to hydrate all hair types, but a lot of reviewers with 2c through 3c hair mentioned that this worked best for them.

Promising review: "I've FINALLY found 'the one'!!! I've tried hundreds of products (including wasting tons of money on 'professional' products) for curly hair and none hold a curl like this! My curls are soft yet the hold is amazing. I used to have to diffuse my curls and then use hairspray to lock them in place, not anymore! Just put the product in, scrunch and go! It smells wonderful too! I usually never write reviews but after 30+ years of searching for the perfect curly hair product, I found it! Forget the more expensive brands and buy this! You will not be disappointed." —Robert Lyden Newquist

Get it from Amazon for $6.97.
29
A smudge-proof Maybelline matte liquid lipstick
Amazon
It's so easy to apply that it won't even *feel* like you're dealing with a matte until voilà, it's on your lips with the kind of staying power that lasts the whole livelong day.

Promising review: "I love this liquid lipstick! It applies so smoothly. It's high pigment, doesn't dry out my lips, doesn't fade, and doesn't smudge! Once it dries, I don't have to give my lipstick a second thought. This is the best lipstick I have ever tried. I have five different shades now. I hope they never stop making this." —Kristn

Get it from Amazon for $9.99 (available in 30 colors).
30
A detangling brush
Amazon
It features an easy-to-hold handle that's so effective on all hair types that it's amassed over 30,000 5-star reviews on Amazon — people swear by it for detangling fast without pulling and damaging hair, so you'll win back those ten minutes you usually spend going "ow OW ow ow" in front of the mirror each morning. This brush is designed to work on all hair types, but reviewers with 2c through 4c hair say it has worked well for them. It also works on wet *and* dry hair, so you don't have to time out your brushing.

Promising review: "I was really skeptical when I bought this brush, wondering if it was really going to work on super curly, easy-to-get-tangled hair. It has exceeded my expectations and I can't believe how awesome it actually works. This is great for thick, curly, hard to untangle hair. It doesn't get caught in the snarls and it is so easy to brush hair now." —Kimber Burks

Get it from Amazon for $11.88 (available in six colors).
