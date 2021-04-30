HuffPost Finds

39 Inexpensive Personal Care Products That Do What They Say They Will

From cuticle oils to teeth whitening pens to scalp massagers, give your body the love it deserves with these useful items.
By Emma Lord and Genevieve Scarano, BuzzFeed Shopping

Hangnails, yellow teeth and dandruff are small annoyances that may pop up on occasion. Thankfully, though, there are many personal care products you can use should they arise.

From cuticle oils to teeth-whitening pens to scalp massagers, here are some essentials that’ll be a big help when your body needs a little TLC.

A teeth-whitening pen
Emma Lord / BuzzFeed
Get your pearly whites back in shape with this pen specifically made for sensitive teeth. It'll help lighten annoying stains from coffee, tea and wine.

Promising review: "That is my human face making that awkward look at my teeth! grimace up there. I am very vigilant about using teeth whitening toothpaste twice a day, but it's truly no match for my tea/dessert consumption, I suppose. I used this pen maybe five times over the course of a week in between the before and after on this (you're supposed to use it more often than that, but I am lazy and forgetful). It didn't irritate my gums and all, it doesn't have a weird after taste, and it's also just, like. FAST. I wasn't expecting to see results so quickly." — Emma Lord

Get it from Amazon for $19.99.
A satin-lined cap
Amazon
Keep curls frizz-free during the day with this comfy cap that'll feel like a lightweight pillow on your hair while you're out and about.

Promising review: "I'm a night shower-er, and I've tried everything to keep my curly hair from being frizzy and just BIG in the mornings. Sleeping with my hair down? Nightmare. Hair in a bun? Loose strands everywhere. Silk pillow cases? Cold! I tried this because I saw it on a BuzzFeed article and it seemed to be working for people like me with dyed hair prone to breakage. When my hair is mostly dry, I do a loose twist with my fingers and pull the cap on. My hair finishes drying overnight, and the next morning everything is loose and bouncy and NOT FRIZZY! It also helps prevent those little flyaways all over, and on top of everything, the fabric is cute, lightweight, and feels durable. 10/10." — Anna Grace

Get it from Amazon for $14.99+ (available in 23 different designs).
A soft silicone ear-saver and mask extender
Amazon
If you have face masks with elastic straps that don't fit, this adjustable extender can help by taking some of the pressure off your ears.

Promising review: "A small investment saves a fortune. Taking a mask on and off your ears is difficult, especially if you wear hearing aids. My audiologist recommended these because so many people were coming in for lost hearing aids. Hearing aids are super expensive. Now I don't worry. This is very comfortable. I love this product." — Amazon Customer

Get a four-pack from Amazon for $6.99 (available in eight different color combos).
A set of dermaplaning razors
Amazon
Remove face fuzzies with these tiny dermaplaning tools that'll gently remove fine hair. (Plus, you can totally use them for upkeep in between salon appointments!)

Promising review: "I had been getting a professional lip and chin waxing every three weeks for the past 10 or more years. I was VERY nervous about switching to shaving. After all, we have been indoctrinated with the idea that shaving will only make things worse. I did some research online, and read over and over that shaving does not make hair get darker or grow faster. Of course, unlike waxing you are cutting it off at the skin line, not pulling it out below the skin line. I finally tried shaving, and I love it. I still pluck stray hairs regularly (as I did with the waxing), and shave about every two weeks. I can determine when I need it, and I don't have to let the hair grow out to a certain length, as I did with waxing. Saving money, saving time, and looking better more consistently, What's not to like?"Deb

Get a set of three from Amazon for $4.99.
Or a battery-run hair remover
Amazon
Skip the wax and gently remove fuzzies from delicate areas, like your upper lip and chin, with this portable (and painless) tool.

Promising review: "I likes the painless and effortless but effective results and the fact I can do this as often as I like. No more $40 monthly facial waxings at this time of shut down for indefinite future and this was my alternative, will save me a whole lot of money!" — Amazon Customer

Get it from Amazon for $11.89.
Drop It natural wine sulfate and tannin remover
Emma Lord / BuzzFeed
Squeeze a drop of this formula into your fave glass of wine and potentially spare yourself from a post-vino headache. In just 20 seconds, sulfates will be *poof* gone and you can enjoy happy hour again.

Promising review: "For many years, I have been that friend that always says 'no thanks, I can't drink wine.' Even one small small glass would give me the worst migraine. So I gave up. Several weeks ago, I happened across an ad for Drop It and thought I might as well give it a shot. I took a big risk the day it arrived and had two huge glasses of red wine that I knew would give me a massive migraine the next day. It just so happened I had a midterm that next morning too — so the stakes were high. I woke up feeling fantastic. Since then I have repeated the experiment (to make sure it wasn't a fluke) and found that no matter how much wine I drink, as long as I use the drops, I don't have a migraine the next day. I'm so pleased to have found something that makes wine drinking possible and enjoyable again!" — Mackenzie

Get it from Amazon for $14.99+ (also available in multi-packs).
A streak-free anti-fog spray
Amazon
Spritz it onto eyeglasses and sunglasses to prevent them from fogging up while you wear face masks. Note: This spray is formulated for glasses with non-antireflective-coated lenses, so be sure to check your glasses before applying.

Promising review: "I have tried everything to keep my glasses from fogging with my mask and this product is by far the best. I'm sorry I waited so long to purchase it. I live in the Florida Keys and do a lot of diving and snorkeling and it works fabulous for my dive mask also. I would highly recommend Optix 55 fog gone. Great price, also I think this bottle will last a very long time." — Bebe

Get it from Amazon for $8.55.
O'Keeffe's Working Hands Hand Cream
Amazon
Cracked skin is no match for this hand cream that'll lock in moisture and provide sweet, sweet relief to your dry hands.

Promising review: "My hands suffer every winter with not only dryness, but also cracking around the fingertips. I've tried many creams, lotions and paint on products that would work temporarily, if at all. I saw a commercial for O'Keeffe's Working Hands Cream and read many, many reviews on the the product. I've tried it and all I can say is that it's a miracle. The dryness has left my hands and my fingertips are well on the way towards healing....and this is after only two days of use. I wish I had found it years ago. It would have saved me lots of pain, agony and money." — Desert D.

Get it from Amazon for $7.99+ (also available in two-packs and 12-packs).
And O'Keefe's Healthy Feet Foot Cream
Amazon
Rub a little bit of this formula onto your dry heels and toes — you'll love the feeling of baby-soft feet again.

Promising review: "Significantly cuts down on the dry skin on my feet and subsequently saves me money on visits to the nail salon. I don't need to get pedicures as after because this cream keeps my skin so soft and hydrated! It took a couple of nights in a row of application to see a significant change in the dry skin, but keep applying and you will see a difference." — Kathleen M.

Get it from Amazon for $9.35+ (also available in multiple packs).
A set of makeup sponges
Amazon
They work for BB cream, concealer, foundation and powder, so you can achieve professional-level coverage that'll make everyone think you went to a makeup artist when you actually did it yourself.

Promising review: "I am VERY picky when it comes to my makeup sponges. For years I would only use a Beauty Blender because, to be honest, nothing else compared or gave the same foundation finish. These are truly a game changer! They are not 100% identical to the name brand blender in texture, HOWEVER they DO give the same flawless foundation finish. I would even go as far as to say they soak up less foundation which means you aren't wasting as much product. And can we talk about this price point?!?! Save your hard earned money and PURCHASE THESE! You won't be disappointed." — Lindsey

Get a set of five from Amazon for $8.99.
Eden BodyWorks' Coconut Shea Curl Defining Creme
Eden BodyWorks
Define and hydrate curls with this formula, which is ideal for wash 'n gos, twist or braid outs. Avocado oil, aloe, coconut oil and shea butter will leave your hair super soft.

Eden BodyWorks is a Black woman-owned business that specializes in natural hair products for 2A to 4C hair. From deep conditioners to nourishing masks, you'll find so many essentials for your hair care routine.

Promising review: "This curl defining creme is really good, and I consider it a must have. I have 4a, high density, low porosity, coarse hair. This gives my hair great definition and moisture. I think it works best as a part of the LCO method. Personally, I dampen my hair with water, apply this creme, and then follow up with a little bit of apricot or sweet almond oil. It doesn't mix well with products from other brands or other products in general other than oil, but that's not a bad thing considering you don't need anything else. Would definitely recommend this over curl-defining cremes from other brands." — Crh

Get it from Target for $8.49 or from Eden Bodyworks for $9.25.
A big foot file for dry, calloused and cracked heels
Amazon
It'll gently slough away dead, dry skin from your heels and toes. This gentle tool can be used on wet or dry feet, and it works great on cracked and calloused areas.

Promising review: "This is the perfect tool to invest in to maintain soft and healthy feet in between pedicures. It has saved me lots of money because I'm able to space out my pedicures more often now. I've found the best results are when I use it after I shower and then I moisturize when I'm finished. I would recommend going easy the first couple times because it's difficult to know how much callus/skin you're actually removing in the moment. Highly recommend though!" — Nikki Moody

Get it from Amazon for $9.95.
A scalp massager
Amazon
If you're done dealing with dandruff and buildup from hair products, this small tool will help exfoliate your scalp whenever you shower.

Promising review:"I cannot explain how good this feels when you're using it! It relaxes you and for sure is better than just using your fingertips to shampoo your hair. It actually goes down to the roots and makes sure that it gets into all the spots it can to clean your hair. I can tell you right now that my hair has never felt smoother than after I started using this product. I would definitely recommend this!" — Romie Patel

Get it from Amazon for $6.78+ (available in three colors).
A bottle of Bio-Oil Skincare Oil
Amazon
Formulated with vitamins A and E, plus chamomile and lavender, this oil might help fade scars and moisturize cracked, dry skin.

Promising review: "I bought this for my scars but because of the current COVID-19 crisis I have been washing my hands so much that they are painfully dry. Hand cream hasn't helped enough so I decided to use the Bio-Oil on them and even after the first application they felt SO much better! I'm glad I bought the big bottle!" — L. Strand

Get it from Amazon for $8.92+ (available in five sizes).
A bottle of Elizavecca Hair Treatment
Bek O'Connell / BuzzFeed
Restore your strands with this repairing mask packed with collagen ingredients and protein extracts.

BuzzFeed editor Bek O'Connell, who swears by this hair treatment, said: "This repairing hair treatment works just like a hair mask. You wash your hair, and then apply the treatment to your hair and let sit for 5–15 minutes. It's in a little squeeze bottle, which is a huge plus because I hate having to scoop product out of a jar while I'm in the shower. The scent is nice without being overwhelming. After rinsing this out, I can feel a noticeable difference right away. My hair, once unruly and dry, now feels like silk. I can't stop touching it; it feels like I stole someone else's hair. My fuzzy puff of hair has relaxed into loose waves and each strand just feels considerably healthier." Read more of her Elizavecca Hair Treatment review here (it's No. 1)!

Get it from Amazon for $6.99.
A detangling brush
Amazon
With an easy-to-hold handle and soft bristles, you can easily detangle your hair and prep it before styling. Reviewers with 2C through 4C hair say it has worked well for them and you can use it on wet or dry strands.

Promising review: "My daughter has a lot of hair that tangles very easily. Lo and behold, this brush does as it promises. IT WORKS! My daughter went from dreading getting her hair brushed to doing it herself. She is five and says, this brush is relaxing. I highly recommend this product. It will save you time, money and sanity. It should say NO MORE TEARS FOR PARENT AND CHILD." — Nicole W.

Get it from Amazon for $12.88 (available in six colors).
Maybelline's Total Temptation Eyebrow Definer Pencil
Amazon
Give your brows a little definition and shaping, thanks to teardrop tip and spoolie brush that'll help fill in sparse areas.

Promising review: "I saw this product being touted on television and decided to try it. I had been using a $24 eyebrow pencil and simply could not find an even replacement until I ordered Maybelline’s Total Temptation Eyebrow Pencil! My eyebrows have thinned over the years and it’s been difficult finding a reasonably priced pencil that fits the bill. This pencil is very easy to use, looks very natural and stays on until I wash my face at night. I absolutely love this product and I’m saving money! Double win!" — Melissa

Get it from Amazon for $5.98 (available in four shades).
Essence's Lash Princess Mascara
Emma Lord / BuzzFeed
Take your lashes to new heights with this affordable mascara that'll make them look fuller, longer and a little more dramatic.

Promising review: "Hello, that is my face above, because I bought into the hype of over 35,000 positive reviews and now I will never look back!! Putting it on is like giving my eyelashes butterfly wings. It doesn't get clumpy, it stays put ALL the live long day (I spent all of this ridiculously hot pandemic summer wearing it, so I can speak to that), and you can apply it on very lightly if you don't want it to look so dramatic, or continue applying for longer lashes each time." — Emma Lord

Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
A gel nail polish remover
Amazon
If you can't get to a nail salon, you can easily take off chipped gel polish with this formula that doesn't require hours of soaking. Apply to your nail and it'll bubble and shrivel up polish quickly, saving you time and money.

Promising review: "As someone who enjoys doing her own nails using dip powder, gel polish and polygel, the most dreaded part has always been the removal of said products. I have extremely dry cuticles as is, and soaking my fingers for 15-20 minutes in acetone makes them so much worse. This product is the answer to my problems! Before putting on this product I just lightly buffed the top coat of my polish and then watched magic happen before my eyes. The product starts to chip and crack, and after about 2-3 minutes I was able to completely remove the gel polish I had on without the need for acetone! YAYYY!" — Amazon Customer

Get it from Amazon for $12.98.
A handmade, sustainable loofah
Sambeni Loofahs / Etsy
From exfoliating your face to washing your body, this handmade loofah is designed to achieve smoother, softer skin. You can choose from three types of loofahs: soft low density, semi-soft high density, firm low density, and firm high density. Just leave a note for the seller to let them know which one you would like.

Sambeni Loofahs is a Black-owned Etsy shop based in Virginia that sources its loofahs from along the Zambezi river in Zambia.

Promising review: "I love this! I’ve used the plastic loofahs before but this natural one is good for the earth, and provides SO MUCH more exfoliation. I’ve used it for a few days and it has no signs of wear — so it’s very durable. I bought two, and they came with a really sweet hand written note. I use one for the shower and I cut the other into smaller pieces and use those to exfoliate my face. Will absolutely be buying my loofahs from this shop!" — Shelby Willis

Get it from Sambeni Loofahs on Etsy for $3+ (available in three lengths and multiple densities).
Glossier's Cloud Paint blush
Glossier
This gel cream blush will make applying makeup a little less stressful, because it's buildable and gives your cheeks a subtle glow.

Promising review: "I recently purchased Cloud Paint in Dusk and I'm amazed by how easy it is to make this product look really pretty and natural. I've never worn blush or bronzer or anything like that before, so I was concerned that I wouldn't know how to make this look good. I'm thrilled to report that it blends perfectly and is really buildable like the skin tint and stretch concealer. Like other Glossier products, this one seems perfect for makeup minimalists: people who aren't comfortable in heavy makeup but who like to have fun with their look. I can't wait to try more colors!" — B

Get it from Glossier for $18 (available in eight shades).
Comfy silicone putty earplugs
Amazon
These conform to the inner shape of your ear, so you can catch up on sleep without discomfort or soreness. They're also snore-proof, so you'll be less likely to wake up in the middle of the night.

Promising review: "These silicone, moldable earplugs are so easy to use and so comfortable, once you put them on your ear, you don't even really notice that they are on. No pain whatsoever, zilch, nada, it's fantastic. They can even be used for swimming, although I've not tried it. I highly recommend this product whether your ears are sensitive or not." — Michelle Lonie

Get a pack of six pairs from Amazon for $3.96.
Organix's Locking + Coconut Curls Decadent Creamy Mousse
Amazon
If you have thirsty curls, this creamy mousse is packed with coconut oil and shea butter to give your strands a major hydration boost.

Promising review: "I've FINALLY found 'the one'! I've tried hundreds of products (including wasting tons of money on 'professional' products) for curly hair and none hold a curl like this! My curls are soft yet the hold is amazing. I used to have to diffuse my curls and then use hairspray to lock them in place, not anymore! Just put the product in, scrunch and go! It smells wonderful too! I usually never write reviews but after 30+ years of searching for the perfect curly hair product, I found it! Forget the more expensive brands and buy this! You will not be disappointed." — Robert Lyden Newquist

Get it from Amazon for $6.97.
An easy-to-use root touch-up
Amazon
It only takes 10 minutes to apply, but you'll get root coverage for a couple of weeks.

Promising review: "This is my go-to product to save me money so I don't have to go to the salon every month. Buys me a couple of months in between professional coloring. This is really easy to apply and I never have a problem matching whatever shade the salon uses on my hair." — Amanda Scott

Get it from Amazon for $5.97+ (available in 17 colors and in packs of two).
A makeup brush-cleaning shampoo
Heather Braga / BuzzFeed
Your applicators, brushes and makeup sponges will get a deep clean with this formula that won't leave them greasy or damaged.

Promising review: "Best, most affordable brush and sponge shampoo on the market! No joke, I have tried everything; even homemade hacks like dish detergent mixed with olive oil. Nothing works like this brush shampoo. Don't waste your money on the Beauty Blender soap and other big-name brands." — Lily

Get it from Amazon for $6.99 .
A conditioning castor oil
Amazon
It's full of fatty acids and vitamins that may strengthen your hair over time. Apply a small amount to your scalp, massage into your roots, and leave it in for an hour before rinsing it out with shampoo.

Promising review: "I am so happy I bought this product! I took steroid pain injections (from age 21-23) and the doctor failed to tell me it may cause you to lose hair. That's exactly what happened to me, I started to lose my hair and its thickness. I tried everything from Biotin, B-12, repairing shampoo and conditioners, hair masks, medicated shampoos and nothing was filling in my scalp or giving my hair the thickness like it used to. I decided to try this and it works! My scalp is filling back in and my hair is getting thick! It's a wonderful miracle! I started crying when I saw the results I was so happy!" — Angel of Light

Get it from Amazon for $15.95.
A tongue scraper
Amazon
Say goodbye to odor-causing bacteria and soft plaque with this stainless steel tool that'll remove gross gunk from your tongue.

Promising review: "I have been through multiple tongue cleaners that are plastic, and they have two things in common: they miss spots on the tongue, and they BREAK. This one gets ALL the tongue and are solid and easy to use and WILL NOT BREAK. It really is stainless steel! I've already ordered a second one for my travel kit. Buy this tongue cleaner and you will be happy and save money. I rarely write reviews, but this tongue cleaner merits my taking time to tell others." — COLORADO

Get a two-pack from Amazon for $14.58.
A soothing body oil
Demi Naturals / Etsy
Dry skin doesn't stand a chance with this formula that'll feel like a dreamy spa treatment for your body. It's made with grapeseed, sweet almond and vitamin E oils, which are all meant to provide major hydration.

Demi Naturals is a Texas-based, Black-owned Etsy shop known for its hydrating skin care, including body oils, body scrubs and body butters.

Promising review: "Just received, just opened, just fell in love. It’s such a beautiful scent, I’m a big fan of coconut and vanilla together and they complement each other so well in this oil. Doesn’t sit on top of the skin, absorbs well, very hydrating but not greasy. Thanks so much!" — Mackenzie Bancroft

Get it from Demi Naturals on Etsy for $15.
An all-natural deodorant balm
Blk+Grn
It absorbs excess oils and helps moisturize underarm skin, so you can go about your day and not worry about sweat or irritation.

Blk+Grn is an eco-friendly, Black-owned artisan marketplace known for all-natural, sustainable Black-owned products across multiple categories, from beauty to home to groceries.

Promising review: "I attend Effect Fitness (a high intensity fitness studio in ATL). I have tried so many deodorants and nothing has been able to tame the funk caused by ATL’s heat and Dooley’s workouts..... until now. After multiple classes, I am still FRESH! I will continue to use this product because it helps keep the funk away and the product smells lovely. Also, this product didn’t cause skin irritation, dark pits or ruined clothes. I have only used this product for about two weeks, but so far so good." — Teshia F.

Get it from Blk+Green for $12 (available in Lavender and Oat Milk).
A contoured sleep mask
Amazon
Block out unwanted light with this gem that'll feel like a padded pillow for your eyes and not get tangled in your hair while you rest.

Promising review: "The BEST BEST BEST and most comfortable sleep mask I’ve found. Night shifter for years, and have tried everything. Many other sleep masks have some qualities but not all. Some are high quality material but let light in, others are comfortable but material frays or cones apart after a few months, some are good for blackout but have a hard metal adjustment clasps on the band hurts when you sleep on it. This one has an adjustable coast on the band but I don’t feel it when I’m sleeping like others. This one is AMAZINGLY SOFT, VERY THICK, plush, high quality material, quality stitching that won’t come apart like so many others that are cheaply made, and it’s EXTREMELY COMFORTABLE even though it’s a good price. Very impressed and pleasantly surprised." — V

Get it from Amazon for $17.99 (available in four colors).
A pair of period-proof underwear
Amazon
If you're done using uncomfortable pads or tampons, these comfy briefs have breathable material and an absorbent layer. They promise to hold up to 30 milliliters of fluid.

Promising review: "I deal with PCOS and endometriosis which make my periods HEAVY for the first three to four days. I ordered two pairs of these underwear. They absorbed better than a pad, were comfortable, and the top layer stayed dry. Amazing. I had been thinking about buying the really expensive version of these underwear, but the price was ridiculous. These underwear do exactly what I need them to do for half the price. They are easy to hand wash and hang dry. I plan on ordering more. The stitching and waistband are solid and they don't bunch, don't ride up, and don't roll. They provide front and back coverage. They're literally perfect. If you're on the fence about these, I urge you to give them a try. They'll save you money (no pads or tampons needed, and you won't stain your regular underwear and have to replace them)." — drsmaw

Get it from Amazon for $14.90+ (available in sizes XS-6XL, two colors, and in three-packs).
A blister-preventing balm
Amazon
If you're breaking in a pair of sandals, sneakers or hiking boots, this balm will act as a shield against blisters.

Promising review: "Good value, great product. Had been using the Band-Aid Blister Protect. Cost was totally outrageous. Product served the same protection for much less money." — Amazon Customer

Get it from Amazon for $8.
A "Bug Bite Thing" suction tool
Amazon
It suctions onto insect bites from chiggers, mosquitos and flies, plus it helps minimize itchiness, redness and swelling. No more applying anti-itch cream when you get bit by annoying bugs.

Promising review: "I found this on a random ad and though 'there's no way this will work.' Boy was I wrong! How has no one thought of this before? I've used it on bites immediately after the bite and days later. It works every time. The itching is gone after one use, and it doesn't involve using chemicals. And overtime, it saves you money instead of buying itch cream every summer!" — clp4916

Get it from Amazon for $9.95 (available in two colors).
A bottle of nail and cuticle repair oil
Amazon
Brush onto your fingernails once a day to help strengthen brittle areas and condition cuticles.

Promising review: "It's a miracle! I had peeling, weak nails for years. Tried everything. A friend recommended a nail strengthener they saw on QVC. It was quite pricey and I wanted to make sure it was worth it so I read the reviews. One of the comments said just buy Solar Oil. Since it was much more affordable than the QVC stuff, I tried it. I bought it in February. This size bottle lasted a bit more than a month religiously applying it two to three times a day. I was really seeing great improvement so I bought another bottle in late March. By May, all the peeling had grown out and my nails were getting stronger every day. I then bought the big 4-ounce refill bottle because I never want to run out of it again! Cannot recommend this stuff enough!" — Diana

Get it from Amazon for $8.50.
Sea Bands for times when you're feeling queasy
Amazon
If you're prone to motion sickness, morning sickness or nausea related to periods, these bands target an acupuncture point on your wrists meant to help minimize nausea and vomiting.

Promising review: "I’ve always been kind of sick. I throw up on long car rides, I can’t read in the car, I get horrible migraines 24/7, etc. Recently I changed medications and because of that, my migraines came back with a vengeance. Thinking there was nothing I could do I kind of gave up, until, I was looking at BuzzFeed and saw this in their recommended. I thought it could help with any car sickness that I would get but man I was not giving these enough credit! Since I have bought them I where ALL.THE.TIME. I wear them in and out of the car, to bed, and just around the house. I no longer feel nauseous and my migraines are almost non existent. Whoever invented these are a freaking god! I don’t know think I could ever live without these! BUY THESE!! They're so worth it." — JohnDz

Get a set of two from Amazon for $7.99 (available in adult and children's sizes).
A customizable herbal sleep pillow
La Aquarelle / Etsy
This handmade sleep sachet may help you relax before it's time for bed. It's filled with lavender buds that provide a soothing scent for your sleep space.

La Aquarelle is a U.K.-based Etsy shop that sells handmade plant-dyed sleep masks, eye pillows and herbal sachets.

Promising review: "The scent is beautiful, strong but pleasant! It’s small enough to keep at the side of my pillow for an added sleep aid. I love it, thank you!" — Hannah Doolan

Get it from La Aquarelle on Etsy for $13.06+ (available in five scents).
A vitamin C-based face serum
Amazon
A blend of vitamin C, vitamin E, botanical hyaluronic acid, jojoba oil and witch hazel help diminish dark spots and brighten your complexion.

Promising review: "Since COVID, I have been staying at home and my skin has gotten a little dryer. I think the dry air in my home, not getting up and putting on makeup, moisturizer, serum, etc. took its toll. So, I'm going back to putting time into taking care of my skin. So, I began using this product along with a vitamin c cleanser and bam, back to pre-COVID glow. I hope that if you buy it that it works for you as well." — Indy Reader

Get it from Amazon for $19.99.
An earwax removal aid
Amazon
This gentle formula helps loosen and remove stubborn ear wax, so you can keep your ear canals clean in between doctor's appointments.

Promising review: "My right ear has been plugged up for months. I squirted warm water in there, peroxide, tried various ear scraper tools, then just gave up. A month or so later, I saw this product at local CVS, and gave it a try. Laid on couch with several drops in my ear for a half hour. I could hear weird fizzing noises. Then I flushed warm water in my ear with the included soft bulb syringe, and out came the culprit. Had to have been deep in there." — fixitforgood

Get it from Amazon for $5.98.
And a jar of Aztec healing clay masks
Amazon
Lift the gunk from your pores and get smoother skin with this deep-cleansing face mask that'll be perfect for your self-care routine.

Promising review: "I bought this as a last hope for cystic acne. I bought Amazon's brand of raw apple cider vinegar with the mother to mix with the clay powder because I heard that worked best for people experiencing skin problems. My skin has been a rollercoaster for the past five years. But recently, things have gotten really out of control. My self esteem is the lowest it's been. This mask had been such a lifesaver. I'm not sure words can describe how impressed I am with this healing clay mask. Since my skin has been through hell and I've literally tried everything, it's pretty resilient so I've been using this mask every night for the last four days. It's not nearly as drying as I thought it would be so that hasn't been an issue. But the mask has dried up everything and I have no new breakouts. I was so happy that I cried. If I could give this product a million stars, I would!" — Aften StAmour

Get it from Amazon for $14.95.

Some reviews have been edited for length and/or clarity.

