Here Are 29 Inexpensive Things To Treat Yourself Now That It's Spring

- A pack of warming foot masks formulated with epsom salt, shea butter, and lavender and peppermint essential oils to help bring some potential relief (and warmth) to achy feet.
- A hair and body fragrance mist that’ll have you wondering if it’s considered proper etiquette to sniff yourself in public.
- A shoulder bag for tricking everyone into thinking you’re actually carrying around a designer purse.
A three-pack of warming foot masks
Promising review:
"I'm a long-ish distance runner, and these were certainly an interesting experience for my feet! You slide them on and, after a few minutes, feel a tingling, mildly burning (in a good way) sensation.
It doesn't quite numb your feet, but it relaxes them. I kept them on for 30 minutes and then toweled my feet off, and the tingling sensation slowly faded over the next 30 minutes. After that, my feet felt very refreshed and relaxed at a time of day when they're usually aching from all the miles I put in.
The whole thing was a mess-free, easy process, and I will definitely keep them on hand for longer run days!" — Emma Lord
A hair and body fragrance mist
Available in five scents.
Promising review:
"It smells fresh and clean. Exactly what I was looking for. I bought some expensive Dolce perfume, but this body mist is stepping on necks. TRUST ME. No need to layer this scent unless you want to." — Noel
A vintage-inspired shoulder bag
Available in 11 colors.
Promising review
: "Gorgeous bag. The material is so easy to clean. It's beyond sturdy and looks very elegant.
The zipper pocket inside is great for storing things discreetly. The length is great; it sits perfectly under my arm with a little bit of room still. Overall great purchase." — Mary
A stainless-steel and dual-sip water bottle
Available in 21 colors and 4 sizes.
Promising review:
"I have had so many water bottles, but I love this water bottle most out of all of them, from the GORGEOUS colors to the long-lasting cold water. I also love that there is a straw for when I want to sip and one where I can chug my water. I also love that all the spots where your mouth touches are covered.
If you're looking for a new water bottle, I would get this one." — Amazon customer
A multi-pocketed water bottle holder
Available in 12 colors.
Promising review:
"Very handy when traveling or at the gym!
I got this one after getting a different brand that is smaller. I love the extra pockets on this and the roomie section for ANY water bottle or a smaller water bottle and other stuff. The zipped pocket holds my iPhone Max just fine. Just took this on a cruise, and several people commented wishing they had one
. So much easier than a backpack or something for your water bottle." — Judy
A boho-style duvet cover
Available in sizes Twin–King and 11 colors.
Promising review
: "Absolutely beautiful! I got the terracotta color, and it's very pretty. The fabric is soft. It's very easy to use, and the zipper is well-hidden. Extremely satisfied!!!!" — Dawn Lynn
A bag of freeze-dried Sour Skittles
Space Age Snacks
is a small business that specializes in small-batch freeze-dried candy. Promising review:
"Honestly, I didn't know what to expect going in, but I was pleasantly surprised. Skittles normally taste alright, but having them freeze-dried really made the flavors POP, and genuinely, I feel like they had more flavor than normal Skittles.
(Then again, that might just be my head playing it up, knowing it's a first, who knows, who cares.) Very delicious." — John Blake
A freezable cold cap to relieve migraines and headaches
Read more about migraine treatments at Mayo Clinic
.Promising review:
"I have suffered from migraines my entire life, and I’m almost 50-years-old. As soon as I put this pack on my head, I instantly felt relief from the five-day barometric pressure migraine I’d had. The soft design was really nice, and I love that it covered my whole head and was easy to put on. I recommend waiting a few minutes after taking it out of the freezer because it was really cold." — T.
A book journal
Lamare
is a Florida-based small business that specializes in planners and journals. Promising review:
"I love love LOVE this book journal! I’ve been looking for one since last year, and this one caught my eye at the beginning of 2023. I finally decided to bite the bullet and buy it, and I am so glad I did! I would buy this book journal a million times over, I love it!" — Maddie
A pair of wireless Bluetooth earbuds
A single charge provides over 10 hours of usage, and the rechargeable case can have them fully juiced up in under two hours. Available in five colors.Promising review:
"These are by far the best earbuds I’ve ever used. No exaggeration. My husband had these in his Amazon cart a couple of months ago but never checked out, so I chose to get these on the sly for him. When they came in, I wanted to make sure everything was working correctly before wrapping them up for Christmas. The sound quality is absolutely perfect, and the noise cancellation is AMAZING! They were on low, and the sound was crystal clear. I asked my 6-year-old son to talk so I could see how well they canceled out noise, and I couldn’t hear him, so I told him to shout and I still couldn’t hear him at all.
My husband will absolutely love these!! Also, now I need to get myself a pair as well! Definitely happy with my purchase!" — Ashley Haley
A pair of sockless shoe liners
Available in two sizes and six styles.
Promising review:
"Seriously love these. I hate wearing socks, and these are so nice in my shoes. Love that they are washable, and the prints are a nice pop of color." — CRC
A pair of shoe deodorizers
Promising review
: "Great lil' buy. I work 12-hour shifts, and my work shoes can get stinky, but this works great. My shoes smell great. And they look super cute." — Juno2057
A pair of winged eyeliner stamps
Lovoir Beauty
is a small biz based in New Zealand that sells this genius winged eyeliner stamp known as The Flick Stick. Available in three sizes.Promising review:
"Got this before a trip I took a few days ago. I have never been able to do wing eyeliner properly, so I was excited to try it. It's very pigmented and goes on beautifully!
I've tried other liquid eyeliners before, and they were so watery and not close to the dark black I wanted at all, but this product was great. I did my makeup and put this eyeliner on at 9 a.m., traveled two hours, walked around a city for about three hours, and it was warm so I was sweating, and then went to an NBA game. After all that time (about 16 hours!), the eyeliner was just as perfect as I had put it on! I love this product and can't wait to use it more often!" — Elizabeth
A Tamagotchi
Available in 45 styles.
Promising review
: "So nostalgic!! It's exactly the same as I remember from my childhood! My daughter LOVED this Christmas gift! It's a little loud when you're in 'play' mode, but aside from that, we're pretty obsessed." — Brittany
A reviewer-loved scented body cream
Promising review:
"I am 60, and I could not get rid of the cellulite on my legs. I started using this product six weeks ago and can noticeably see a difference.
I apply morning and evening before bed for optimal results. It goes on smooth and has a creamy, nonsticky feel. The smell is dreamy, and even my husband has commented on the improvement.
Make sure you apply in a circular motion for optimal coverage, absorption, and circulation." — Amazon customer
A flower ice mold
Promising review:
"I was at a restaurant, and they put one of these roses in my cocktail. I knew right then I had to make these at home, so I ordered them while at the restaurant.
These are easy to fill and have rubber snaps that lock them tight. They come right out, and you can even take just one out and leave the others for the next time. These are a hit at all of my dinner parties, too! I have already ordered more as my friends all want these in their drinks!"
— Siri US
A blackhead remover
Promising reviews:
"After just two days of use, this adorable little octopus has done wonders for me. It smells great, too.
Here's how I used it: I wore down the stick just a little to where the texture from the salt was visible, scrubbed around on my face so there was plenty of product, and then used my fingers to gently massage all the gunk away. Rinse, pat dry, and enjoy the softness. Highly recommended for people with sensitive skin like me.
" — LuckLocust
A wide-leg jumpsuit
Available in 18 colors and women's sizes S–XXL.
Promising review:
"Perfect jumpsuit. PrettyGarden did not fail me. The material is a perfect weight with a nice stretch. The mock neck makes dressing up this jumpsuit very easy!
I would definitely recommend it. I purchased the black and green." — Chatonia
A set of two checkered makeup pouches
Available in seven styles.
Promising review:
"I bought these because of the famous TikTok video. All I have to say is that they are sooo cute. Great quality. And perfect size. 100% recommend." — angelina
A blackhead remover toy
Promising review
: "I have trichotillomania and really love these little guys. They help refocus my habit, and the pull is very satisfying and realistic
. I've had to repurchase already, and I'll reorder more in the future. Can't recommend these enough, as I've been searching for this type of tool for a long time." — Danika Hill
A mini belt bag
Available in 43 colors.
Promising review
: "I purchased the charcoal gray and it’s just the right size for my phone, lip balm, and a few other things for when I’m walking. Good quality material too and it’s super cute!" — Kathryn
A marble board with a wire cheese slicer
Promising review:
"My mother-in-law had purchased one last year, and I tried hers at Christmas and fell in love with how easy it was to use.
We have a lot of get-togethers with friends, and cheese is a staple appetizer at our house. So, I purchased my own and have been using it weekly since.
It cuts easily and is mostly easy to clean. Sometimes cheese gets stuck in the crack, but some scrubbing with a small brush usually does the trick." — Jessica
A reverse coloring book
Each book includes 50 pages of watercolor art
for you to add lines, along with suggestions for what to add if you want a jumping-off point. Bonus: The pages are perforated,
so you can easily tear them out and frame them! Promising review:
"Changed my life. So I get anxious doing the adult coloring books. This was so much fun and made me really think outside of the box. I'm not the best at drawing but I felt like I was when I was a kid doodling in my textbooks in school." — Carley C.
A cake slice mold
Promising review:
"I bake a lot of scones, and having this mold ensures an attractive, consistently sized result.
It is sturdier than many silicone molds I use but still is flexible, so I place a pan underneath. The fact it is silicone also saves money since I don't have to use parchment paper. You can literally pop out the scone, and cleanup is simple by hand or dishwasher, a
lthough I think better by hand." — Anne Snyder
A Taylor Swift picture book
Promising review:
"I have this book (as pictured above) and by that I mean the second I saw it available for pre-order I added it to my cart faster than you could say "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together." As the parent of a 1-year-old, I have many Little Golden Books in my home. However, this one is just STUNNING. I'm a big fan of Taylor (obviously) but was really enamored by how beautiful the pages are. I was so excited to read this lil' biography with my son and teach him a little more about someone I adore. (Which it does a great job of doing in a pared-down way!) It's a short book, looks cute on my desk, and is a hit for bedtime story time. What more could you want???" — Heather Braga
A wireless bird table lamp
Available in three colors.
Promising review:
"I literally have no idea why I bought this. It was a suggested item and looked interesting, so I was like, 'LOL, OK.' I can’t believe how much I like it LOL. It looks and feels much nicer than you’d think, and the battery lasts forever.
It has three shades of light, and it’s extremely bright." — K
A cold brew coffee maker
Available in two sizes and three colors.
Promising review:
"I love this cold brew system. I did have an expensive Pampered Chef system, but I broke the pot. I bought this system as a replacement, and I like it much better. The coffee is great, and I have had zero problems with loose coffee grounds, even when I use bagged ground coffee instead of coarsely ground coffee, as is suggested." — Erin
A desktop punching bag
It comes with both a clamp and an extra-strong suction cup so you can decide how to best attach it to your desk.Promising review
: "It's easy, works well, and I think my desk will fall apart before the punching bag does." — Leah C.
A Girl Scouts Thin Mints seasoning blend
Promising review:
"I stared at this for months online before caving and buying it, and when I tell you!! It jazzes up my morning coffee in a way that makes my little '90s baby heart sing. I've also loved it on Greek yogurt, oatmeal, and mug cakes. Plus when I am feeling lonely for a real Thin Mint and we're not in Girl Scout cookie season, I'll shake this on an Oreo Thin to stave off the despair." — Emma Lord
